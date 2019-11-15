Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Nov. 15

Tons:  1400    Last Week:  2500    Last Year:  5610     

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of Domestic Alfalfa steady as harvest is 
coming to an end. Timothy for export remains slow. Trade remains slow as most 
supplies are in firm hands. Demand remains good from Dairies. Feed store/retail 
steady. Most interests have sold out and are busy shipping previously sold 
supplies. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise 
stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. 

                      Tons      Price      Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                           
    Mid Square                                                      
      Premium          700  200.00-210.00  205.00     Tarped        
      Utility/Fair     600  150.00-160.00  155.00     Tarped        

  Alfalfa                                                           
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium          100  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Nov. 15

Compared to November 8:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  All sales in 
this report are 2019 crop year hay. 

Tons:  5685    Last Week:  1545    Last Year:  3623                            

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  11  250.00-275.00  259.09     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  45  240.00-275.00  247.78     Retail/Stable     

  Meadow Grass                                                                
    Large Square                                                               
      Premium                  50  205.00-205.00  205.00     Retail/Stable     

  Mixed Grass Five-Way
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  10  300.00-300.00  300.00     Retail/Stable     

  Triticale                                                                    
    Small Square                                                               
      Good                     50  185.00-185.00  185.00     Retail/Stable     

Eastern Oregon:                                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 100  175.00-175.00  175.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium             80  185.00-185.00  185.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  30  175.00-175.00  175.00     Retail/Stable     

Klamath Basin:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 400  305.00-305.00  305.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                1325  290.00-340.00  319.06     Retail/Stable     

Lake County:                                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Supreme                 225  200.00-200.00  200.00     Rain Damage       
      Premium/Supreme        2500  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Good                     64  165.00-165.00  165.00                       
      Fair                     60  150.00-150.00  150.00                       
    Small Square                                                               
      Good                     30  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Fair/Good                30  185.00-185.00  185.00                       

  Triticale                                                                    
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                    675  125.00-140.00  138.33                       

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                         
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Nov. 15

Tons:  11,300    Last Week:  8200    Last Year:  2150 

   Compared to last Friday, Utility/Fair Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade 
slow to moderate with good demand for feeder hay, wheat straw, and corn stalks. 
Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. 
Prices are 
dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                       Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                        
    Mid Square                                                   
      Utility/Fair      300 140.00-140.00 140.00     Rain Damage 

  Wheat Straw                                                    
    Mid Square                                                   
      Good             6000  60.00-60.00   60.00                 

  Corn Stover/Stalks                                             
    Mid Square                                                   
      Good             5000  55.00-55.00   55.00

California Hay Report

Nov. 15

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  According 
to the NASS Crop Progress report November 12, 2019, in Tulare County, fields 
were being tilled and pre-irrigated for winter forage and grain crops. Some 
fields were being laser leveled for better irrigation. Alfalfa continued to be 
cut and baled. Cotton harvest was in full swing. Early fall-planted small grains 
continued to be planted and were emerging well in the valley. Safflower, corn, 
and late sorghum harvesting was ongoing. Winter wheat planting has slowed due to 
dry weather conditions. In Sutter County, corn harvest was progressing well.  
Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are 
defined at bottom of report.  

Tons:  7475    Last Week:  8630    Last Year:  3150                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed.

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                  50  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                  25  270.00-270.00  270.00     Very High Testing 
                              100  285.00-285.00  285.00 Del                   
                              500  290.00-290.00  290.00 Del Very High Testing 
      Premium                 100  225.00-225.00  225.00                       
                               25  235.00-235.00  235.00 Del                   
                             4200  265.00-265.00  265.00 Del Contracted        
      Good/Premium            100  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
      Good                     75  255.00-255.00  255.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good                25  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
                              350  240.00-240.00  240.00 Del                   
      Fair                    200  225.00-225.00  225.00 Del                   
  Alfalfa/Oat Mix                                                              
      Good                     50  205.00-205.00  205.00 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair                    250  210.00-215.00  212.00                       

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme         200  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Premium                 250  190.00-205.00  196.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            300  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
      Fair/Good               500  160.00-170.00  164.00                       

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

