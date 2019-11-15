Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 15
Tons: 1400 Last Week: 2500 Last Year: 5610 Compared to last Friday, all grades of Domestic Alfalfa steady as harvest is coming to an end. Timothy for export remains slow. Trade remains slow as most supplies are in firm hands. Demand remains good from Dairies. Feed store/retail steady. Most interests have sold out and are busy shipping previously sold supplies. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 700 200.00-210.00 205.00 Tarped Utility/Fair 600 150.00-160.00 155.00 Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 15
Compared to November 8: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 5685 Last Week: 1545 Last Year: 3623 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 11 250.00-275.00 259.09 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 45 240.00-275.00 247.78 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Large Square Premium 50 205.00-205.00 205.00 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Five-Way Small Square Premium 10 300.00-300.00 300.00 Retail/Stable Triticale Small Square Good 50 185.00-185.00 185.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 100 175.00-175.00 175.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 80 185.00-185.00 185.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 30 175.00-175.00 175.00 Retail/Stable Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 400 305.00-305.00 305.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 1325 290.00-340.00 319.06 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 225 200.00-200.00 200.00 Rain Damage Premium/Supreme 2500 200.00-200.00 200.00 Good 64 165.00-165.00 165.00 Fair 60 150.00-150.00 150.00 Small Square Good 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Fair/Good 30 185.00-185.00 185.00 Triticale Large Square Good 675 125.00-140.00 138.33 Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 15
Tons: 11,300 Last Week: 8200 Last Year: 2150 Compared to last Friday, Utility/Fair Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade slow to moderate with good demand for feeder hay, wheat straw, and corn stalks. Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Utility/Fair 300 140.00-140.00 140.00 Rain Damage Wheat Straw Mid Square Good 6000 60.00-60.00 60.00 Corn Stover/Stalks Mid Square Good 5000 55.00-55.00 55.00
California Hay Report
Nov. 15
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report November 12, 2019, in Tulare County, fields were being tilled and pre-irrigated for winter forage and grain crops. Some fields were being laser leveled for better irrigation. Alfalfa continued to be cut and baled. Cotton harvest was in full swing. Early fall-planted small grains continued to be planted and were emerging well in the valley. Safflower, corn, and late sorghum harvesting was ongoing. Winter wheat planting has slowed due to dry weather conditions. In Sutter County, corn harvest was progressing well. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 7475 Last Week: 8630 Last Year: 3150 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 50 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 25 270.00-270.00 270.00 Very High Testing 100 285.00-285.00 285.00 Del 500 290.00-290.00 290.00 Del Very High Testing Premium 100 225.00-225.00 225.00 25 235.00-235.00 235.00 Del 4200 265.00-265.00 265.00 Del Contracted Good/Premium 100 210.00-210.00 210.00 Good 75 255.00-255.00 255.00 Del Fair/Good 25 200.00-200.00 200.00 350 240.00-240.00 240.00 Del Fair 200 225.00-225.00 225.00 Del Alfalfa/Oat Mix Good 50 205.00-205.00 205.00 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair 250 210.00-215.00 212.00 Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 200 200.00-200.00 200.00 Premium 250 190.00-205.00 196.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 300 180.00-180.00 180.00 Fair/Good 500 160.00-170.00 164.00 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.