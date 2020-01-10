Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Jan. 10
Tons: 2100 Last Week: No report Last Year: 2000 Compared to two weeks ago, Export Timothy steady in a light test. Export Alfalfa not tested this week. Demand remains good for No. 1 Premium Dairy and Horse Timothy small bales for export. No 2 Dairy and lesser grades of export Timothy with defects remain under pressure. Domestic Timothy weak in a light test. Milk processors in the trade area are discounting non-quota milk by 50 percent. Trade slow with light demand. Feed store/retail not tested this week. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Fair 1000 180.00-180.00 180.00 Del Tarped Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair 1000 145.00-145.00 145.00 Export Barley Mid Square Fair 100 145.00-145.00 145.00 Tarped
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Jan. 10
Compared to December 20: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many exporters are sold out for the year. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 1497 Last Week: No report Last Year: 2857 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 2 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 11 250.00-275.00 265.91 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 10 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Large Square Premium 25 205.00-205.00 205.00 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Five-Way Small Square Premium 20 285.00-285.00 285.00 Retail/Stable Orchard/Timothy Small Square Premium 100 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Oat/Grass Mix Large Square Premium 25 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Oat Small Square Good 6 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable Triticale Small Square Premium 50 185.00-185.00 185.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 15 150.00-150.00 150.00 Harney County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Mid Square Good 50 150.00-150.00 150.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 25 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 160 210.00-210.00 210.00 Premium 33 195.00-195.00 195.00 Small Square Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Good 60 185.00-185.00 185.00 Timothy Grass Large Square Good/Premium 150 175.00-175.00 175.00 Good 650 155.00-155.00 155.00 Rain Damage Oat Large Square Good 20 180.00-180.00 180.00 Organic Triticale Straw Large Square Utility 55 55.00-55.00 55.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Jan. 10
Tons: 1400 Last Week: No report Last Year: 2450 Compared to two weeks ago, Fair/Good Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade very slow for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather approaches. Dairies report ample supplies for the mean time relying on haylage and silage. Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Local milk processors are refusing to process any milk that isn’t quota milk. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 400 160.00-160.00 160.00 Tarped Fair/Good 1000 145.00-145.00 145.00 Tarped
California Hay Report
Jan. 10
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 1775 Last Week: 0 Last Year: 3725 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 250 300.00-300.00 300.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: No New Sale Confirmed. Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 200 285.00-285.00 285.00 Del Premium 25 250.00-250.00 250.00 Fair 25 220.00-220.00 220.00 Utility 25 135.00-135.00 135.00 Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Supreme 200 200.00-200.00 200.00 Premium 200 175.00-175.00 175.00 250 13.00-13.75 13.60 Per Bale Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 600 215.00-230.00 223.75 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.