Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Jan. 10

Tons:  2100    Last Week:  No report    Last Year:  2000   

   Compared to two weeks ago, Export Timothy steady in a light test. Export 
Alfalfa not tested this week. Demand remains good for No. 1 Premium Dairy and Horse 
Timothy small bales for export. No 2 Dairy and lesser grades of export Timothy with 
defects remain under pressure. Domestic Timothy weak in a light test. Milk 
processors in the trade area are discounting non-quota milk by 50 percent. Trade 
slow with light demand. Feed store/retail not tested this week. All prices are 
dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices 
include freight, commissions and other expenses. 

                      Tons      Price      Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                         
    Mid Square                                                    
      Fair            1000  180.00-180.00  180.00 Del Tarped      

  Timothy Grass                                                   
    Mid Square                                                    
      Fair            1000  145.00-145.00  145.00     Export      

  Barley                                                          
    Mid Square                                                    
      Fair             100  145.00-145.00  145.00     Tarped

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Jan. 10

Compared to December 20:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Many exporters
are sold out for the year.  All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay.

Tons:  1497    Last Week:  No report    Last Year:  2857                  

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                               
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium              2  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable 

  Orchard Grass                                                       
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium             11  250.00-275.00  265.91     Retail/Stable 
      Good/Premium        10  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable 

  Meadow Grass                                                       
    Large Square                                                      
      Premium             25  205.00-205.00  205.00     Retail/Stable 

  Mixed Grass Five-Way                                                
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium             20  285.00-285.00  285.00     Retail/Stable 

  Orchard/Timothy                                                     
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium            100  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable 

  Oat/Grass Mix                                                       
    Large Square                                                      
      Premium             25  190.00-190.00  190.00     Retail/Stable 

  Oat                                                                 
    Small Square                                                      
      Good                 6  180.00-180.00  180.00     Retail/Stable 

  Triticale                                                           
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium             50  185.00-185.00  185.00     Retail/Stable 

Eastern Oregon:                                                       
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Large Square                                                      
      Good                15  150.00-150.00  150.00                   

Harney County:                                                        
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                 
    Mid Square                                                        
      Good                50  150.00-150.00  150.00                   

Klamath Basin:                                                        
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium             25  190.00-190.00  190.00     Retail/Stable 

Lake County:                                                          
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Large Square                                                      
      Supreme            160  210.00-210.00  210.00                   
      Premium             33  195.00-195.00  195.00                   
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium             30  200.00-200.00  200.00                   
      Good                60  185.00-185.00  185.00                   

  Timothy Grass                                                       
    Large Square                                                      
      Good/Premium       150  175.00-175.00  175.00                   
      Good               650  155.00-155.00  155.00     Rain Damage   

  Oat                                                                 
    Large Square                                                      
      Good                20  180.00-180.00  180.00     Organic       

  Triticale Straw                                                     
    Large Square                                                      
      Utility             55   55.00-55.00    55.00                   

Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Jan. 10

Tons:  1400    Last Week:  No report    Last Year:  2450     

   Compared to two weeks ago, Fair/Good Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade 
very slow for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather approaches. 
Dairies report ample supplies for the mean time relying on haylage and silage. 
Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Local milk processors are refusing to 
process any milk that isn’t quota milk. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. 
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                       Tons      Price      Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                       
    Mid Square                                                  
      Good              400  160.00-160.00  160.00     Tarped   
      Fair/Good        1000  145.00-145.00  145.00     Tarped

California Hay Report

Jan. 10

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  Hay is 
reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at 
bottom of report. 

Tons:  1775    Last Week:  0    Last Year:  3725                               

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed.

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
   Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 250  300.00-300.00  300.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: No New Sale Confirmed.

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium/Supreme         200  285.00-285.00  285.00 Del                   
      Premium                  25  250.00-250.00  250.00                       
      Fair                     25  220.00-220.00  220.00                       
      Utility                  25  135.00-135.00  135.00                       

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Supreme                 200  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
      Premium                 200  175.00-175.00  175.00                       
                              250   13.00-13.75    13.60     Per Bale          

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 600  215.00-230.00  223.75     Retail/Stable     
                                  
The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

