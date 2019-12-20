Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Dec. 20
Note: Due to the Christmas and New Year’s Holiday this report will not be issued again until Jan. 10, 2020. Tons: 1800 Last Week: 3775 Last Year: 900 Compared last Friday, Export Timothy and Alfalfa not tested this week. Demand remains good for No. 1 Premium Dairy and Horse Timothy small bales for export. No 2 Dairy and lesser grades of export Timothy with defects remain under pressure. Domestic Timothy weak in a light test. Trade slow with light demand. Feed store/retail firm as demand has increased. Most interests have sold out and are busy shipping previously sold supplies. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 600 210.00-210.00 210.00 Del Tarped Utility/Fair 400 155.00-155.00 155.00 Del Alfalfa Small Square Premium 100 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 100 235.00-235.00 235.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Utility/Fair 500 110.00-110.00 110.00 Del Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 100 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Dec. 20
Compared to December 13: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many exporters are sold out for the year. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 90 Last Week: 609 Last Year: 1886 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Mixed Grass Five-Way Small Square Premium 10 300.00-300.00 300.00 Retail/Stable Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 50 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Dec. 20
Note: Due to the Christmas and New Year’s Holiday this report will not be issued again until Jan. 10, 2020.*** Tons: 8340 Last Week: 2000 Last Year: 300 Compared to last Friday, Utility/Fair Alfalfa firm in a light test. Trade moderate for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather approaches. Dairies report ample supplies for the mean time relying on haylage and silage. Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 540 170.00-180.00 175.19 Tarped Fair/Good 1000 180.00-180.00 180.00 Tarped Utility/Fair 4000 150.00-150.00 150.00 Export 525 140.00-145.00 142.62 Tarped Oat Mid Square Fair/Good 1300 90.00-100.00 97.69 Tarped Wheat Straw Mid Square Fair/Good 975 50.00-60.00 54.87
California Hay Report
Dec. 13
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. ***Due to the Holidays, the next report will be released on January 10, 2020.*** Tons: 2920 Last Week: 3126 Last Year: 5785 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 235 250.00-275.00 264.36 Del Good/Premium 25 230.00-230.00 230.00 150 250.00-250.00 250.00 Del Good 25 255.00-255.00 255.00 Del Retail/Stable Oat Good 25 160.00-160.00 160.00 Grain Good 400 180.00-190.00 185.00 Del Wheat/Oat Good 100 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 275.00-275.00 275.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 450 210.00-220.00 215.56 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 1100 165.00-165.00 165.00 Bermuda Grass Premium 210 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.