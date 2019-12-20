Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Dec. 20

Note: Due to the Christmas and New Year’s Holiday this report will not be issued 
again until Jan. 10, 2020.

Tons:  1800    Last Week:  3775    Last Year:  900   

     Compared last Friday, Export Timothy and Alfalfa not tested this week. Demand 
remains good for No. 1 Premium Dairy and Horse Timothy small bales for export. No 2 
Dairy and lesser grades of export Timothy with defects remain under pressure. 
Domestic Timothy weak in a light test. Trade slow with light demand. Feed 
store/retail firm as demand has increased. Most interests have sold out and are 
busy shipping previously sold supplies. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the 
farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, 
commissions and other expenses. 

                        Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                           
    Mid Square                                                      
      Premium            600 210.00-210.00 210.00 Del Tarped        
      Utility/Fair       400 155.00-155.00 155.00 Del               

  Alfalfa                                                           
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium            100 250.00-250.00 250.00     Retail/Stable 

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                               
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium            100 235.00-235.00 235.00     Retail/Stable 

  Timothy Grass                                                     
    Mid Square                                                      
      Utility/Fair       500 110.00-110.00 110.00 Del               

  Timothy Grass                                                     
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium            100 250.00-250.00 250.00     Retail/Stable

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Dec. 20

Compared to December 13:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Many exporters
are sold out for the year.  All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. 

Tons:  90    Last Week:  609    Last Year:  1886  

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                               
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Mixed Grass Five-Way
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  10  300.00-300.00  300.00     Retail/Stable 

Klamath Basin:                                                             
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  50  190.00-190.00  190.00     Retail/Stable 

Lake County:                                                               
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  30  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable 

Eastern Oregon: No New Sales Confirmed.                                    
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Dec. 20

Note: Due to the Christmas and New Year’s Holiday this report will not be issued 
again until Jan. 10, 2020.***

Tons:  8340    Last Week:  2000    Last Year:  300          

   Compared to last Friday, Utility/Fair Alfalfa firm in a light test. Trade 
moderate for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather approaches. 
Dairies report ample supplies for the mean time relying on haylage and silage. 
Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. 
Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                       Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                           
    Mid Square                                                      
      Premium/Supreme   540 170.00-180.00 175.19     Tarped         
      Fair/Good        1000 180.00-180.00 180.00     Tarped         
      Utility/Fair     4000 150.00-150.00 150.00     Export         
                        525 140.00-145.00 142.62     Tarped         

  Oat                                                               
    Mid Square                                                      
      Fair/Good        1300   90.00-100.00   97.69     Tarped       

  Wheat Straw                                                       
    Mid Square                                                      
      Fair/Good         975   50.00-60.00    54.87

California Hay Report

Dec. 13

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  Hay is 
reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at 
bottom of report. 

***Due to the Holidays, the next report will be released on January 10, 2020.***

Tons:  2920    Last Week:  3126    Last Year:  5785                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed.                   

Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed                            

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 235  250.00-275.00  264.36 Del                   
      Good/Premium             25  230.00-230.00  230.00                       
                              150  250.00-250.00  250.00 Del              
      Good                     25  255.00-255.00  255.00 Del Retail/Stable     
  Oat                                                                          
      Good                     25  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
  Grain                                                                       
      Good                    400  180.00-190.00  185.00 Del                   
  Wheat/Oat                                                                        
      Good                    100  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                             

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  275.00-275.00  275.00     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 450  210.00-220.00  215.56     Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good              1100  165.00-165.00  165.00                       
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 210  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable     
                                      
The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

