Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Feb. 28

 
Tons:  2540    Last Week:  2275    Last Year:  1210                                                        

     Compared last Friday, All grades of Dosmetic Alfalfa 
weak in a light test as exporters unload export hay onto 
the dosmetic market due to volatile financial markets
 this week and port disruptions. Export Alfalfa 
steady in a light test. Trade remains slow this 
week and expected to stay slow till new crop. 
Demand remains light to moderate. Feed 
store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton 
and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. 
Delivered prices include freight, commissions 
and other expenses. 


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                1000 185.00-185.00 185.00 Del Tarped            
      Good                    200 180.00-180.00 180.00     Export            
      Fair/Good              1025 165.00-165.00 165.00 Del Tarped            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 150 240.00-240.00 240.00     Retail/Stable     

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 165 260.00-260.00 260.00     Retail/Stable     

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Feb. 28

 Compared to February 21:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Many exporters
are sold out for the year.

Tons:  1877    Last Week:  1409    Last Year:  1991                        

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                               
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Orchard Grass                                                            
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                   7  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable 

Eastern Oregon:                                                            
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                      
    Small Square                                                           
      Good                     25  175.00-175.00  175.00     Retail/Stable 

Harney County:                                                             
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Large Square                                                           
      Supreme                 150  205.00-205.00  205.00     Export        

Klamath Basin:                                                             
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Mid Square                                                             
      Good                     25  160.00-160.00  160.00     Rain Damage   

Lake County:                                                               
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Large Square                                                           
      Premium                1000  190.00-190.00  190.00                   

  Alfalfa/Oat Mix                                                          
    Small Square                                                           
      Good/Premium             30  160.00-160.00  160.00                   

  Oat                                                                      
    Large Square                                                           
      Good/Premium            500  150.00-150.00  150.00                   

  Alfalfa/Triticale Mx                                                     
    Large Square                                                           
      Good                    140  165.00-165.00  165.00                   

Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Feb. 28

 
Tons:  2100    Last Week:  1635    Last Year:  300                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

    Compared to last Friday, Utility Alfalfa for pellet mills steady in a light test. Trade remains very slow. Demand remains slow as volatile financial markets this week have most interests uneasy and wondering what is going to happen next. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Utility                 800 140.00-140.00 140.00     Rain Damage       
                              300 150.00-150.00 150.00     Tarped            

  Barley Straw                                                                 
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair/Good              1000   75.00-75.00    75.00                 

California Hay Report

Feb. 28

 Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions 
are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  801    Last Week:  4976    Last Year:  1680                             

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Good/Premium            125  210.00-210.00  210.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                  25  280.00-280.00  280.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Oat                                                                          
      Good                     50  220.00-220.00  220.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                 

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  279.00-279.00  279.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 250  230.00-230.00  230.00    Retail/Stable     
      Good                    150  180.00-180.00  180.00     New Crop          
  Alfalfa (Green Chop)                                                          
      Premium/Supreme           1  155.00-155.00  155.00     Standing          

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

Tags

Recommended for you