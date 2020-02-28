Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Feb. 28
Tons: 2540 Last Week: 2275 Last Year: 1210 Compared last Friday, All grades of Dosmetic Alfalfa
weak in a light test as exporters unload export hay onto
the dosmetic market due to volatile financial markets
this week and port disruptions. Export Alfalfa
steady in a light test. Trade remains slow this
week and expected to stay slow till new crop.
Demand remains light to moderate. Feed
store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton
and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.
Delivered prices include freight, commissions
and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 1000 185.00-185.00 185.00 Del Tarped Good 200 180.00-180.00 180.00 Export Fair/Good 1025 165.00-165.00 165.00 Del Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Premium 150 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 165 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Feb. 28
Compared to February 21: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many exporters are sold out for the year. Tons: 1877 Last Week: 1409 Last Year: 1991 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 7 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Good 25 175.00-175.00 175.00 Retail/Stable Harney County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 150 205.00-205.00 205.00 Export Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Good 25 160.00-160.00 160.00 Rain Damage Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 1000 190.00-190.00 190.00 Alfalfa/Oat Mix Small Square Good/Premium 30 160.00-160.00 160.00 Oat Large Square Good/Premium 500 150.00-150.00 150.00 Alfalfa/Triticale Mx Large Square Good 140 165.00-165.00 165.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Feb. 28
Tons: 2100 Last Week: 1635 Last Year: 300 Compared to last Friday, Utility Alfalfa for pellet mills steady in a light test. Trade remains very slow. Demand remains slow as volatile financial markets this week have most interests uneasy and wondering what is going to happen next. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Utility 800 140.00-140.00 140.00 Rain Damage 300 150.00-150.00 150.00 Tarped Barley Straw Mid Square Fair/Good 1000 75.00-75.00 75.00
California Hay Report
Feb. 28
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 801 Last Week: 4976 Last Year: 1680 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Good/Premium 125 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 25 280.00-280.00 280.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Oat Good 50 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 279.00-279.00 279.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 250 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Good 150 180.00-180.00 180.00 New Crop Alfalfa (Green Chop) Premium/Supreme 1 155.00-155.00 155.00 Standing The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.