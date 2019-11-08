Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Nov. 8

Tons:  2500    Last Week:  5700    Last Year:  6950       

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of domestic Alfalfa steady as harvest is 
coming to an end. Timothy for export remains slow. Trade remains slow as most 
supplies are in firm hands. Demand remains good from Dairies. Feed store/retail 
steady. Korea increased the quotas for imported grass hay. Japan’s major farming 
island was hit by a typhoon affecting forage crops. All prices are dollars per ton 
and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include 
freight, commissions and other expenses. 

                        Tons      Price   Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                           
    Mid Square                                                      
      Premium           525 205.00-205.00 205.00      Tarped        
      Good/Premium     1200 230.00-230.00 230.00  Del Tarped        

  Alfalfa                                                           
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium             50 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable 

  Orchard Grass                                                     
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium             75 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable 

  Wheat Straw                                                       
    Mid Square                                                      
      Good               275 108.00-108.00 108.00 Del               

  Corn Stover/Stalks                                                
    Mid Square                                                      
      Good               375   85.00-85.00  85.00 Del

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Nov. 8

 Compared to November 1:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  All sales in 
this report are 2019 crop year hay. 

Tons:  1545    Last Week:  4002    Last Year:  2183                        

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                               
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Orchard Grass                                                            
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  20  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable 

Eastern Oregon:                                                            
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Large Square                                                           
      Good                    200  160.00-160.00  160.00                   

Klamath Basin:                                                             
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Small Square                                                           
      Good/Premium             25  180.00-180.00  180.00     Retail/Stable 
      Fair/Good                60  140.00-140.00  140.00                   

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                      
    Small Square                                                           
      Good/Premium             35  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable 

  Orchard Grass                                                            
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                 200  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable 

Lake County:                                                               
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                                  
    Large Square                                                           
      Premium/Supreme         350  200.00-200.00  200.00                   
    Small Square                                                           
      Good                     30  200.00-200.00  200.00                   

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                      
    Small Square                                                           
      Premium                  25  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable 

  Oat                                                                      
    Large Square                                                           
      Good/Premium            600  150.00-150.00  150.00                   
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Nov. 8

Tons:  8200    Last Week:  9000    Last Year:  4900    

   Compared to last Friday, Utility/Fair Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade 
slow to moderate with good demand for feeder hay. Retail/Feed store not tested this 
week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                        Tons    Price      Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Mid Square                                                          
      Supreme            300 185.00-185.00 185.00     Tarped            
                         400 200.00-200.00 200.00     Very High Testing 
      Premium/Supreme   2600 180.00-180.00 180.00     Tarped            
      Premium            300 160.00-160.00 160.00     Excessive Moisture
      Good/Premium      1500 170.00-170.00 170.00     Tarped            
      Fair/Good         2100 125.00-130.00 126.67     Rain Damage       

  Oat                                                                   
    Mid Square                                                          
      Good              1000  90.00-90.00   90.00     Tarped

California Hay Report

Nov. 8

 
Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  According 
to the NASS Crop Progress report November 3, 2019, in Tulare County, cotton 
harvest was in full swing. Alfalfa was being cut and baled on an ongoing basis. 
Late black-eyed pea plantings were being harvested. Fields were being tilled and 
pre-irrigated for winter forage and grain crops. In the valley, early fall-
planted small grains continued to be planted and were emerging well. Safflower, 
corn, and late sorghum harvesting continued. In Sutter County, corn harvest was 
progressing well. Rice harvest neared completion.  Hay is reported FOB the stack 
or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of report.  

Tons:  8630    Last Week:  5800    Last Year:  3000                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                1500  185.00-185.00  185.00     Contracted        
  Triticale                                                                    
      Good                    200  140.00-140.00  140.00                       
  Forage Mix-Two Way                                                           
      Good                    400  120.00-120.00  120.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                  50  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 900  250.00-250.00  250.00                       
                              200  290.00-290.00  290.00 Del Very High Testing 
      Premium/Supreme         650  255.00-255.00  255.00 Del                   
      Premium                 125  230.00-230.00  230.00                       
  Corn Stalks                                                                         
      Good                    300   50.00-50.00    50.00                       
  Sudan                                                                        
      Good                    400  100.00-100.00  100.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Good                    100  240.00-240.00  240.00                       
      Fair/Good               125  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
                               75  230.00-230.00  230.00     Organic           

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 100  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
                              120  195.00-195.00  195.00     Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good              2300  160.00-165.00  160.65                       
                              300  170.00-170.00  170.00     Grassy            
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 160  190.00-210.00  197.50     Retail/Stable     
  Bermuda Straw                                                                
      Good                    400   85.00-85.00    85.00                       
  Water Grass                                                                        
      Good                     50   85.00-85.00    85.00  
                     
The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

