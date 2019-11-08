Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 8
Tons: 2500 Last Week: 5700 Last Year: 6950 Compared to last Friday, all grades of domestic Alfalfa steady as harvest is coming to an end. Timothy for export remains slow. Trade remains slow as most supplies are in firm hands. Demand remains good from Dairies. Feed store/retail steady. Korea increased the quotas for imported grass hay. Japan’s major farming island was hit by a typhoon affecting forage crops. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 525 205.00-205.00 205.00 Tarped Good/Premium 1200 230.00-230.00 230.00 Del Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Premium 50 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 75 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Wheat Straw Mid Square Good 275 108.00-108.00 108.00 Del Corn Stover/Stalks Mid Square Good 375 85.00-85.00 85.00 Del
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 8
Compared to November 1: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 1545 Last Week: 4002 Last Year: 2183 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 20 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 200 160.00-160.00 160.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Good/Premium 25 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 60 140.00-140.00 140.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Good/Premium 35 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 200 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium/Supreme 350 200.00-200.00 200.00 Small Square Good 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 25 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Oat Large Square Good/Premium 600 150.00-150.00 150.00
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Nov. 8
Tons: 8200 Last Week: 9000 Last Year: 4900 Compared to last Friday, Utility/Fair Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade slow to moderate with good demand for feeder hay. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Supreme 300 185.00-185.00 185.00 Tarped 400 200.00-200.00 200.00 Very High Testing Premium/Supreme 2600 180.00-180.00 180.00 Tarped Premium 300 160.00-160.00 160.00 Excessive Moisture Good/Premium 1500 170.00-170.00 170.00 Tarped Fair/Good 2100 125.00-130.00 126.67 Rain Damage Oat Mid Square Good 1000 90.00-90.00 90.00 Tarped
California Hay Report
Nov. 8
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report November 3, 2019, in Tulare County, cotton harvest was in full swing. Alfalfa was being cut and baled on an ongoing basis. Late black-eyed pea plantings were being harvested. Fields were being tilled and pre-irrigated for winter forage and grain crops. In the valley, early fall- planted small grains continued to be planted and were emerging well. Safflower, corn, and late sorghum harvesting continued. In Sutter County, corn harvest was progressing well. Rice harvest neared completion. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 8630 Last Week: 5800 Last Year: 3000 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 1500 185.00-185.00 185.00 Contracted Triticale Good 200 140.00-140.00 140.00 Forage Mix-Two Way Good 400 120.00-120.00 120.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 50 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 900 250.00-250.00 250.00 200 290.00-290.00 290.00 Del Very High Testing Premium/Supreme 650 255.00-255.00 255.00 Del Premium 125 230.00-230.00 230.00 Corn Stalks Good 300 50.00-50.00 50.00 Sudan Good 400 100.00-100.00 100.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Good 100 240.00-240.00 240.00 Fair/Good 125 210.00-210.00 210.00 75 230.00-230.00 230.00 Organic Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 100 180.00-180.00 180.00 120 195.00-195.00 195.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 2300 160.00-165.00 160.65 300 170.00-170.00 170.00 Grassy Bermuda Grass Premium 160 190.00-210.00 197.50 Retail/Stable Bermuda Straw Good 400 85.00-85.00 85.00 Water Grass Good 50 85.00-85.00 85.00 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.