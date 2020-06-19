Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

June 19

Tons:  15,550    Last Week:  3030    Last Year:  48,600                                                                                           

     Compared last Friday, all grades of Export Good/Premium non rained Alfalfa 
firm. Trade moderate to active with good demand as export buyers sought out 
supplies. Demand moderate to good. Rain showers over the trade area is slowing 
marketing. New Crop feeder hay is very abundant. Feed store/retail steady. All 
prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  

                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                7500  190.00-210.00  198.93     Export            
      Good/Premium            800  165.00-165.00  165.00                       
      Good                   2700  170.00-180.00  173.70     Export            
      Fair/Good               500  170.00-170.00  170.00     Rain Damage       
      Fair                    600  140.00-140.00  140.00     Rain Damage       

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  25  260.00-260.00  260.00     Certified Weed    
                                                             Free              
                               25  235.00-235.00  235.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                1000  280.00-280.00  280.00     Export            
      Good/Premium           1000  260.00-260.00  260.00     Export            
      Fair                    400  160.00-255.00  183.75     Export            

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 600  270.00-270.00  270.00     Export            

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Standing                                                                   
      Premium                 400  250.00-250.00  250.00     Export            
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

June 19

Compared to June 12:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test. Many growers are sold out for the year. 
Many growers reporting weeks away from first cutting of the year.    

Tons:  430    Last Week:  280    Last Year:  1492        

Eastern Oregon:                                          
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg      
  Alfalfa                                                
    Small Square                                         
      Good              100  160.00-160.00  160.00       

Lake County:                                             
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg      
  Alfalfa                                                
    Large Square                                         
      Good              240  200.00-200.00  200.00       

  Alfalfa/Oat Mix                                        
    Small Square                                         
      Good               30  150.00-150.00  150.00       

  Oat                                                    
    Large Square                                         
      Good               60  120.00-120.00  120.00       

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: No New Sales Confirmed. 
Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                               
Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.                               
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

June 19

Tons:  3050    Last Week:  9760    Last Year:  16,250                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

    Compared to last Friday, domestic New crop Premium Alfalfa steady in 
a light test. A lack of higher testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An 
abundance of feeder quality rained on supplies have put pressure on the market 
for that commodity. Trade remains slow as rain showers over the trade area have 
slowed marketing. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per 
ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                1000  170.00-170.00  170.00     Export            
      Fair/Good               900  135.00-135.00  135.00     New Crop          
      Utility/Fair           1150  120.00-125.00  123.48     Rain Damage       

 
California Hay Report

June 19

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report June 15, 2020, in Tulare 
County, harvesting of winter grain plants such as wheat, oats and barley 
was completed.  However, some winter grain fields remained for dried 
grain harvest.  Some winter grains, especially oats were being cut, dried 
and baled for hay.  Cotton fields were being cultivated and irrigated.  
Fields were being fertilized and tilled for corn and sorghum planting as 
well as cultivated for weeds.  Alfalfa continued to be irrigated, cut, 
dried and baled.  In Fresno County, herbicide applications were on-going 
in barley and oat fields as needed.  Cotton emerged due to warmer 
weather.  Wheat for fodder, sorghum, triticale, and winter wheat forage 
was being harvested for dairy feed and cover crop.  Harvested fields were 
disked and cultivated for re-planting of more forage crops.  Rice fields 
were growing well. A few mustard fields were mowed, and safflower fields 
were drying down in anticipation for harvest.  The rice crop was 
progressing at a normal pace in the Sacramento Valley.  Hay is reported 
FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at 
bottom of report. 

Tons:  14,850    Last Week:  19,055    Last Year:  13,610                      

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 750  180.00-185.00  182.33                       
                              135  190.00-190.00  190.00    High Testing 
      Premium/Supreme         390  175.00-175.00  175.00                       
      Premium                 150  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
                              400  140.00-140.00  140.00    Retail/Stable     
  Grass                                                                  
      Fair/Good               200  150.00-150.00  150.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.            

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 400  205.00-205.00  205.00    Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good              2000  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
      Fair                    300  140.00-140.00  140.00                       
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Good                    200  180.00-180.00  180.00    Retail/Stable     
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    250  115.00-115.00  115.00                       
                              300  140.00-140.00  140.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                   4000  115.00-120.00  117.50                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 275  220.00-230.00  227.27                       
      Good                    400  203.00-203.00  203.00                       
                              400  220.00-220.00  220.00 Del  
                 
Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 175  275.00-275.00  275.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable                           

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                1600  175.00-175.00  175.00     Export            
                              400  150.00-150.00  150.00     Stable     
      Good                   1500  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 100  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail     
  Teff                                                                         
      Premium                 100  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail     
  Wheat Straw                                                                  
      Good                    600   80.00-80.00    80.00                       

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

