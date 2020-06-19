Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
June 19
Tons: 15,550 Last Week: 3030 Last Year: 48,600 Compared last Friday, all grades of Export Good/Premium non rained Alfalfa firm. Trade moderate to active with good demand as export buyers sought out supplies. Demand moderate to good. Rain showers over the trade area is slowing marketing. New Crop feeder hay is very abundant. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 7500 190.00-210.00 198.93 Export Good/Premium 800 165.00-165.00 165.00 Good 2700 170.00-180.00 173.70 Export Fair/Good 500 170.00-170.00 170.00 Rain Damage Fair 600 140.00-140.00 140.00 Rain Damage Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 25 260.00-260.00 260.00 Certified Weed Free 25 235.00-235.00 235.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Premium 1000 280.00-280.00 280.00 Export Good/Premium 1000 260.00-260.00 260.00 Export Fair 400 160.00-255.00 183.75 Export Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 600 270.00-270.00 270.00 Export Timothy Grass Standing Premium 400 250.00-250.00 250.00 Export
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
June 19
Compared to June 12: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Many growers are sold out for the year. Many growers reporting weeks away from first cutting of the year. Tons: 430 Last Week: 280 Last Year: 1492 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Alfalfa Small Square Good 100 160.00-160.00 160.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Alfalfa Large Square Good 240 200.00-200.00 200.00 Alfalfa/Oat Mix Small Square Good 30 150.00-150.00 150.00 Oat Large Square Good 60 120.00-120.00 120.00 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: No New Sales Confirmed. Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed. Klamath Basin: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
June 19
Tons: 3050 Last Week: 9760 Last Year: 16,250 Compared to last Friday, domestic New crop Premium Alfalfa steady in a light test. A lack of higher testing new crop Alfalfa has increased demand. An abundance of feeder quality rained on supplies have put pressure on the market for that commodity. Trade remains slow as rain showers over the trade area have slowed marketing. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 1000 170.00-170.00 170.00 Export Fair/Good 900 135.00-135.00 135.00 New Crop Utility/Fair 1150 120.00-125.00 123.48 Rain Damage
California Hay Report
June 19
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report June 15, 2020, in Tulare County, harvesting of winter grain plants such as wheat, oats and barley was completed. However, some winter grain fields remained for dried grain harvest. Some winter grains, especially oats were being cut, dried and baled for hay. Cotton fields were being cultivated and irrigated. Fields were being fertilized and tilled for corn and sorghum planting as well as cultivated for weeds. Alfalfa continued to be irrigated, cut, dried and baled. In Fresno County, herbicide applications were on-going in barley and oat fields as needed. Cotton emerged due to warmer weather. Wheat for fodder, sorghum, triticale, and winter wheat forage was being harvested for dairy feed and cover crop. Harvested fields were disked and cultivated for re-planting of more forage crops. Rice fields were growing well. A few mustard fields were mowed, and safflower fields were drying down in anticipation for harvest. The rice crop was progressing at a normal pace in the Sacramento Valley. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 14,850 Last Week: 19,055 Last Year: 13,610 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 750 180.00-185.00 182.33 135 190.00-190.00 190.00 High Testing Premium/Supreme 390 175.00-175.00 175.00 Premium 150 170.00-170.00 170.00 400 140.00-140.00 140.00 Retail/Stable Grass Fair/Good 200 150.00-150.00 150.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 400 205.00-205.00 205.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 2000 160.00-160.00 160.00 Fair 300 140.00-140.00 140.00 Orchard Grass Good 200 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable Wheat Good 250 115.00-115.00 115.00 300 140.00-140.00 140.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 4000 115.00-120.00 117.50 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 275 220.00-230.00 227.27 Good 400 203.00-203.00 203.00 400 220.00-220.00 220.00 Del Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 175 275.00-275.00 275.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 1600 175.00-175.00 175.00 Export 400 150.00-150.00 150.00 Stable Good 1500 160.00-160.00 160.00 Bermuda Grass Premium 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail Teff Premium 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail Wheat Straw Good 600 80.00-80.00 80.00 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.