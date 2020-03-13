Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
March 13
Tons: 2345 Last Week: 1210 Last Year: 600 Compared last Friday, All grades of domestic and export Alfalfa steady in a light test as exporters try to work thru old inventory before new crop. Trade remains slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. Demand remains light to moderate. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 200 205.00-215.00 210.50 Del Tarped Premium 425 180.00-200.00 194.12 Export Fair/Good 175 180.00-180.00 180.00 Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Premium 150 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Good 125 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 150 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair 600 105.00-115.00 110.00 Export Utility/Fair 260 80.00-100.00 90.38 Tarped Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 125 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Good 135 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
March 13
Compared to March 6: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many growers are sold out for the year. Tons: 5640 Last Week: 228 Last Year: 2053 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 3 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Five-Way Small Square Premium 20 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 35 150.00-150.00 150.00 Barley Large Square Good 100 130.00-130.00 130.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 2000 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export Small Square Supreme 25 195.00-195.00 195.00 2000 200.00-200.00 200.00 Export Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium/Supreme 170 200.00-200.00 200.00 Premium 34 175.00-175.00 175.00 Good 185 160.00-170.00 165.68 Rain Damage Fair/Good 30 145.00-145.00 145.00 Small Square Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Good 25 185.00-185.00 185.00 Alfalfa/Barley/Wheat/Oat Mix Large Square Good/Premium 300 125.00-125.00 125.00 Timothy Grass Large Square Premium 26 160.00-160.00 160.00 Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 500 160.00-160.00 160.00 Retail/Stable Oat Large Square Good 124 125.00-125.00 125.00 Barley Large Square Good 25 135.00-135.00 135.00 Triticale Large Square Good 8 135.00-135.00 135.00 Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
March 13
Tons: 3400 Last Week: 1325 Last Year: 4700 Compared to last Friday, Fair/Good Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains slow. Demand remains slow and no new 2020 fall contracts have been confirmed so far. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Fair/Good 2400 150.00-155.00 152.92 Tarped Utility/Fair 1000 135.00-135.00 135.00 Rain Damage
California Hay Report
March 13
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to report contacts, containers are in short supply at the ports due to the lack of product flowing into the ports. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 4375 Last Week: 4300 Last Year: 4025 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 100 180.00-180.00 180.00 50 220.00-220.00 220.00 Organic Fair/Good 75 160.00-160.00 160.00 Grass Good 100 160.00-160.00 160.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 200 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Oat Good 200 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Wheat Straw Good 200 130.00-130.00 130.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 300 265.00-290.00 273.33 Del Premium/Supreme 50 270.00-270.00 270.00 Premium 150 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable 200 250.00-250.00 250.00 Del Sudan Good 100 150.00-150.00 150.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 279.00-279.00 279.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-260.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 200 195.00-195.00 195.00 Export 1500 195.00-220.00 210.00 New Crop Premium 700 210.00-230.00 225.00 Retail/Stable Bermuda Grass Premium 50 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.