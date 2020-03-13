Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

March 13

Tons:  2345    Last Week:  1210    Last Year:  600                                                           

     Compared last Friday, All grades of domestic and export Alfalfa steady in a 
light test as exporters try to work thru old inventory before new crop. Trade 
remains slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. Demand remains 
light to moderate. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and 
FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, 
commissions and other expenses. 


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium/Supreme         200 205.00-215.00 210.50 Del Tarped            
      Premium                 425 180.00-200.00 194.12     Export            
      Fair/Good               175 180.00-180.00 180.00     Tarped            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 150 240.00-240.00 240.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good                    125 220.00-220.00 220.00     Retail/Stable     

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 150 260.00-260.00 260.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair                    600 105.00-115.00 110.00     Export            
      Utility/Fair            260   80.00-100.00   90.38     Tarped            

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 125 220.00-220.00 220.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good                    135 180.00-180.00 180.00     Retail/Stable    
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

March 13

Compared to March 6:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the 
most demanded hay.  Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this 
year.  Many growers are sold out for the year.                                                                        

Tons:  5640    Last Week:  228    Last Year:  2053                          

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Orchard Grass                                                             
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                   3  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable  

  Mixed Grass Five-Way                                                      
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  20  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable  

Eastern Oregon:                                                             
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Large Square                                                            
      Good                     35  150.00-150.00  150.00                    

  Barley                                                                    
    Large Square                                                            
      Good                    100  130.00-130.00  130.00                    

Klamath Basin:                                                              
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Large Square                                                            
      Supreme                2000  200.00-200.00  200.00     Export         
    Small Square                                                            
      Supreme                  25  195.00-195.00  195.00                    
                             2000  200.00-200.00  200.00     Export         

Lake County:                                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Large Square                                                            
      Premium/Supreme         170  200.00-200.00  200.00                    
      Premium                  34  175.00-175.00  175.00                    
      Good                    185  160.00-170.00  165.68     Rain Damage    
      Fair/Good                30  145.00-145.00  145.00                    
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                  30  200.00-200.00  200.00                    
      Good                     25  185.00-185.00  185.00                    

  Alfalfa/Barley/Wheat/Oat Mix                                              
    Large Square                                                            
      Good/Premium            300  125.00-125.00  125.00                    

  Timothy Grass                                                             
    Large Square                                                            
      Premium                  26  160.00-160.00  160.00                    

  Timothy Grass                                                             
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                 500  160.00-160.00  160.00     Retail/Stable  

  Oat                                                                       
    Large Square                                                            
      Good                    124  125.00-125.00  125.00                    

  Barley                                                                    
    Large Square                                                            
      Good                     25  135.00-135.00  135.00                    

  Triticale                                                                 
    Large Square                                                            
      Good                      8  135.00-135.00  135.00                    

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                     
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

March 13

Tons:  3400    Last Week:  1325    Last Year:  4700                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                             

    Compared to last Friday, Fair/Good Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade 
remains slow. Demand remains slow and no new 2020 fall contracts have been 
confirmed so far. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per 
ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair/Good              2400 150.00-155.00 152.92     Tarped            
      Utility/Fair           1000 135.00-135.00 135.00     Rain Damage 

California Hay Report

March 13

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to report contacts, containers are in short supply at the ports 
due to the lack of product flowing into the ports.  Hay is reported FOB 
the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom 
of report. 

Tons:  4375    Last Week:  4300    Last Year:  4025                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 100  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
                               50  220.00-220.00  220.00     Organic           
      Fair/Good                75  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
  Grass                                                                        
      Good                    100  160.00-160.00  160.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 200  240.00-240.00  240.00    Retail/Stable     
  Oat                                                                          
      Good                    200  190.00-190.00  190.00    Retail/Stable     
  Wheat Straw                                                                  
      Good                    200  130.00-130.00  130.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 300  265.00-290.00  273.33 Del                   
      Premium/Supreme          50  270.00-270.00  270.00                       
      Premium                 150  210.00-210.00  210.00    Retail/Stable     
                              200  250.00-250.00  250.00 Del                   
  Sudan                                                                        
      Good                    100  150.00-150.00  150.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.         

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  279.00-279.00  279.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  240.00-260.00  250.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme         200  195.00-195.00  195.00     Export            
                             1500  195.00-220.00  210.00     New Crop          
      Premium                 700  210.00-230.00  225.00    Retail/Stable     
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                  50  230.00-230.00  230.00    Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

