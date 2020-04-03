Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

April 3

 
Tons:  1505    Last Week:  1120    Last Year:  6775                                                                

     Compared last Friday, Premium export and dosmetic Alfalfa steady in a light 
test. Trade remains very slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. 
Demand remains light to moderate. Most feedlots report inventory supplies out 
into July. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the 
farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, 
commissions and other expenses. 


                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium/Supreme         300 180.00-180.00 180.00     Rain Damage       
                              100 205.00-205.00 205.00 Del Tarped            
      Good                    150 185.00-185.00 185.00     Export            
      Fair/Good               200 185.00-185.00 185.00 Del Tarped            

  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                  75 240.00-240.00 240.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good                     80 220.00-220.00 220.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 100 260.00-260.00 260.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair/Good               300 135.00-135.00 135.00 Del Tarped            

  Barley                                                                       
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Fair                    200 155.00-155.00 155.00 Del                
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

April 3

Compared to March 27:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices in a very limited test.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the 
most demanded hay.  Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this 
year.  Many growers are sold out for the year.      

Tons:  1143    Last Week:  1372    Last Year:  821                  

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                        
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments     
  Orchard Grass                                                     
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium             4  275.00-275.00  275.00                  
      Good                7  250.00-250.00  250.00                  

Eastern Oregon:                                                     
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments     
  Wheat Straw                                                       
    Large Square                                                    
      Utility            50   40.00-40.00    40.00                  

Klamath Basin:                                                      
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments     
  Alfalfa                                                           
    Large Square                                                    
      Good              200  160.00-160.00  160.00                  
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium            25  190.00-190.00  190.00                  

  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                                 
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium            25  190.00-190.00  190.00                  

Lake County:                                                        
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments     
  Alfalfa                                                           
    Large Square                                                    
      Supreme           800  180.00-225.00  196.88                  
      Premium            32  210.00-210.00  210.00     Organic      

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                              
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

April 3

Tons:  1025    Last Week:  3100    Last Year:  1000                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                  

    Compared to last Friday, Export Premium Alfalfa weak in a light test. Trade 
remains slow. Demand remains slow and probably will remain slow till new crop. 
Exporters continue to ship product every day. Lower end feeder hay is rejected 
press hay. Retail/Feed store steady this week. Prices are dollars per ton 
and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include 
freight, commissions and other expenses. 
 
 
                       Tons      Price           Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                                      
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Premium                 125 170.00-170.00 170.00     Retail/Stable     
                              800 160.00-160.00 160.00 Del Export            
      Utility/Fair            100 125.00-125.00 125.00                   

California Hay Report

April 3

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the NASS Crop Progress report April 01, 2020, A low pressure 
moved across the northern part of the state bringing rain as well as some 
light snow at the higher elevations of the Sierras.  In Tulare County, 
wheat and alfalfa continued to mature. Silage crops were being cut. 
Spring silage began planting in fields.  Hay is reported FOB the stack or 
barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  7625    Last Week:  5204    Last Year:  3125                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 200  210.00-225.00  217.50                       
      Premium                 100  300.00-300.00  300.00    Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               400  165.00-190.00  176.25                       
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                 125  250.00-300.00  290.00    Retail/Stable     
  Timothy Grass                                                                
      Premium                 200  370.00-370.00  370.00    Retail/Stable     
  Grain                                                                          
      Good                    100  240.00-240.00  240.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                  25  300.00-300.00  300.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 225  275.00-275.00  275.00 Del                   
      Premium                 300  265.00-270.00  267.50 Del                   
                               75  286.00-292.00  288.00 DelRetail/Stable     
      Good                    300  225.00-225.00  225.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good               400  205.00-225.00  216.25 Del                   
  Sudan                                                                        
      Good                     50  135.00-135.00  135.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 225  279.00-299.00  283.44    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  240.00-260.00  250.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 500  212.00-212.00  212.00     Export            
                             3050  205.00-207.00  205.33     New Crop          
      Premium/Supreme         500  155.00-190.00  176.00     Rain Damage       
      Premium                  80  225.00-225.00  225.00    Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               400  162.00-162.00  162.00                       
                              200   75.00-75.00    75.00     Grassy            
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 120  220.00-220.00  220.00    Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

