Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
April 3
Tons: 1505 Last Week: 1120 Last Year: 6775 Compared last Friday, Premium export and dosmetic Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade remains very slow this week and expected to stay slow till new crop. Demand remains light to moderate. Most feedlots report inventory supplies out into July. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 300 180.00-180.00 180.00 Rain Damage 100 205.00-205.00 205.00 Del Tarped Good 150 185.00-185.00 185.00 Export Fair/Good 200 185.00-185.00 185.00 Del Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Premium 75 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Good 80 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 100 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair/Good 300 135.00-135.00 135.00 Del Tarped Barley Mid Square Fair 200 155.00-155.00 155.00 Del
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
April 3
Compared to March 27: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices in a very limited test. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many growers are sold out for the year. Tons: 1143 Last Week: 1372 Last Year: 821 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 4 275.00-275.00 275.00 Good 7 250.00-250.00 250.00 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Wheat Straw Large Square Utility 50 40.00-40.00 40.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 200 160.00-160.00 160.00 Small Square Premium 25 190.00-190.00 190.00 Alfalfa/Grass Mix Small Square Premium 25 190.00-190.00 190.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 800 180.00-225.00 196.88 Premium 32 210.00-210.00 210.00 Organic Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
April 3
Tons: 1025 Last Week: 3100 Last Year: 1000 Compared to last Friday, Export Premium Alfalfa weak in a light test. Trade remains slow. Demand remains slow and probably will remain slow till new crop. Exporters continue to ship product every day. Lower end feeder hay is rejected press hay. Retail/Feed store steady this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 125 170.00-170.00 170.00 Retail/Stable 800 160.00-160.00 160.00 Del Export Utility/Fair 100 125.00-125.00 125.00
California Hay Report
April 3
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Progress report April 01, 2020, A low pressure moved across the northern part of the state bringing rain as well as some light snow at the higher elevations of the Sierras. In Tulare County, wheat and alfalfa continued to mature. Silage crops were being cut. Spring silage began planting in fields. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 7625 Last Week: 5204 Last Year: 3125 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 200 210.00-225.00 217.50 Premium 100 300.00-300.00 300.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 400 165.00-190.00 176.25 Orchard Grass Premium 125 250.00-300.00 290.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Premium 200 370.00-370.00 370.00 Retail/Stable Grain Good 100 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 25 300.00-300.00 300.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 225 275.00-275.00 275.00 Del Premium 300 265.00-270.00 267.50 Del 75 286.00-292.00 288.00 DelRetail/Stable Good 300 225.00-225.00 225.00 Del Fair/Good 400 205.00-225.00 216.25 Del Sudan Good 50 135.00-135.00 135.00 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 225 279.00-299.00 283.44 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-260.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 500 212.00-212.00 212.00 Export 3050 205.00-207.00 205.33 New Crop Premium/Supreme 500 155.00-190.00 176.00 Rain Damage Premium 80 225.00-225.00 225.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 400 162.00-162.00 162.00 200 75.00-75.00 75.00 Grassy Bermuda Grass Premium 120 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.