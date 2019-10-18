Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Oct. 18

Tons:  7250    Last Week:  3460    Last Year:  6130    

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of export Alfalfa steady. Trade moderate 
this week. Demand remains good from exporters and Dairies. Feed store/retail 
steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise 
stated. 

                             Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                                   
    Mid Square                                                              
      Premium/Supreme        1300 200.00-230.00 206.92 Del                  
      Premium                 300 207.00-208.00 207.50     Export           
      Good/Premium           1000 205.00-205.00 205.00 Del Export           
      Good                   1600 190.00-200.00 192.44     Export           
                              600 200.00-200.00 200.00     Tarped           
      Fair/Good              1000 200.00-200.00 200.00     Tarped           

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                       
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                 100 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable    

  Orchard Grass                                                             
    Mid Square                                                              
      Premium                 150 172.00-172.00 172.00     Export           
                              100 180.00-180.00 180.00     Retail/Stable    

  Orchard Grass                                                             
    Small Square                                                            
      Premium                 200 230.00-230.00 230.00     Retail/Stable    

  Timothy Grass                                                             
    Mid Square                                                              
      Fair/Good               400 150.00-150.00 150.00     Weedy            

  Wheat Straw                                                               
    Mid Square                                                              
      Fair                    500 108.00-108.00 108.00 Del

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Oct. 18

Compared to October 11:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Recent and 
upcoming rain storms has delayed movement across the growing areas.  All sales 
in this report are 2019 crop year hay.    

Tons:  5637    Last Week:  5787    Last Year:  6291                      

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                             
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments    
  Alfalfa                                                                
    Mid Square                                                           
      Premium           200  170.00-170.00  170.00                       
    Small Square                                                         
      Premium            12  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable     

  Orchard Grass                                                          
    Small Square                                                         
      Premium            24  250.00-275.00  252.08     Retail/Stable     

  Mixed Grass                                                            
    Small Square                                                         
      Premium            40  240.00-240.00  240.00     Ret/Stable, Contracted

  Mixed Grass Five-Way                                                   
    Small Square                                                         
      Premium            20  300.00-300.00  300.00     Retail/Stable     

Eastern Oregon:                                                          
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Timothy Grass                                                          
    Large Square                                                         
      Good              250  150.00-150.00  150.00                       

Harney County:                                                           
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                
    Large Square                                                         
      Premium           300  180.00-180.00  180.00                       

Klamath Basin:                                                           
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                
    Large Square                                                         
      Good              400  150.00-150.00  150.00     Rain Damage       

  Orchard Grass                                                          
    Small Square                                                         
      Premium           100  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable     

Lake County:                                                             
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                
    Large Square                                                         
      Supreme           216  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
                        250  250.00-250.00  250.00     Organic           
      Good             1500  200.00-200.00  200.00     Rain Damage       
    Small Square                                                         
      Premium           500  215.00-215.00  215.00                       
      Good             1000  200.00-200.00  200.00                       

  Orchard Grass                                                          
    Small Square                                                         
      Premium           400  325.00-325.00  325.00                       

  Timothy Grass                                                          
    Large Square                                                         
      Premium           300  325.00-325.00  325.00                       

  Oat                                                                    
    Large Square                                                         
      Good/Premium      125  200.00-200.00  200.00     Organic           
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Oct. 18

Tons:  32,200    Last Week:  8500    Last Year:  12,900    

   Compared to last Friday, Alfalfa steady as dairies showed more interest this 
week. Trade active with good demand especially for wheat straw and retail hay. 
Retail/Feed store steady. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch 
unless otherwise stated.  
 
                        Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
Alfalfa                                                             
    Mid Square                                                      
      Supreme           4000 200.00-200.00 200.00     Tarped        
      Fair/Good         7200 150.00-155.00 154.86     Tarped 

Alfalfa                                                             
    In Windrow                                                      
         Premium        7000 170.00-170.00 170.00     Retail/Stable 

  Wheat Straw                                                       
    Mid Square                                                      
      Fair              7000   45.00-45.00    45.00                 

  Wheat Straw                                                       
    In Windrow                                                      
      Fair              7000   10.00-10.00    10.00     per Bale

California Hay Report

Oct. 18

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  According 
to the NASS Crop Production report October 10, 2019, California alfalfa and 
alfalfa Mixtures for Hay Area Harvested is 560,000 acres versus 620,000 acres 
for 2018, Yield is 6 tons versus 6.9 tons for 2018, and Production is 3,360,000 
tons versus 4,278,000 tons for 2018.  Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn 
unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of report.  

Tons:  9950    Last Week:  8525    Last Year:  5270                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                  75  200.00-200.00  200.00                       
                              675  160.00-200.00  185.93     Retail/Stable     
      Good                    200  160.00-160.00  160.00     Contracted        
      Fair/Good               250  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                                            
      Good                    100  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                  90  240.00-240.00  240.00                       
      Good/Premium            135  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                                            
      Premium                 175  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 525  230.00-250.00  245.24                       
                              900  280.00-295.00  285.28 Del                   
      Premium                 500  230.00-230.00  230.00                       
      Good/Premium            200  220.00-220.00  220.00                       
                               50  260.00-260.00  260.00 Del                   
      Fair                    200  140.00-140.00  140.00                       
                               75  195.00-195.00  195.00 Del                   
  Corn Stalks                                                                        
      Good                   2500   50.00-88.00    72.80                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good               200  205.00-205.00  205.00                       

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good              2900  155.00-160.00  157.84                       

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

