Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Oct. 18
Tons: 7250 Last Week: 3460 Last Year: 6130 Compared to last Friday, all grades of export Alfalfa steady. Trade moderate this week. Demand remains good from exporters and Dairies. Feed store/retail steady. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 1300 200.00-230.00 206.92 Del Premium 300 207.00-208.00 207.50 Export Good/Premium 1000 205.00-205.00 205.00 Del Export Good 1600 190.00-200.00 192.44 Export 600 200.00-200.00 200.00 Tarped Fair/Good 1000 200.00-200.00 200.00 Tarped Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Mid Square Premium 150 172.00-172.00 172.00 Export 100 180.00-180.00 180.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 200 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair/Good 400 150.00-150.00 150.00 Weedy Wheat Straw Mid Square Fair 500 108.00-108.00 108.00 Del
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Oct. 18
Compared to October 11: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Recent and upcoming rain storms has delayed movement across the growing areas. All sales in this report are 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 5637 Last Week: 5787 Last Year: 6291 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium 200 170.00-170.00 170.00 Small Square Premium 12 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 24 250.00-275.00 252.08 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Small Square Premium 40 240.00-240.00 240.00 Ret/Stable, Contracted Mixed Grass Five-Way Small Square Premium 20 300.00-300.00 300.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Timothy Grass Large Square Good 250 150.00-150.00 150.00 Harney County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 300 180.00-180.00 180.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 400 150.00-150.00 150.00 Rain Damage Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 100 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 216 210.00-210.00 210.00 250 250.00-250.00 250.00 Organic Good 1500 200.00-200.00 200.00 Rain Damage Small Square Premium 500 215.00-215.00 215.00 Good 1000 200.00-200.00 200.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 400 325.00-325.00 325.00 Timothy Grass Large Square Premium 300 325.00-325.00 325.00 Oat Large Square Good/Premium 125 200.00-200.00 200.00 Organic
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Oct. 18
Tons: 32,200 Last Week: 8500 Last Year: 12,900 Compared to last Friday, Alfalfa steady as dairies showed more interest this week. Trade active with good demand especially for wheat straw and retail hay. Retail/Feed store steady. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Supreme 4000 200.00-200.00 200.00 Tarped Fair/Good 7200 150.00-155.00 154.86 Tarped Alfalfa In Windrow Premium 7000 170.00-170.00 170.00 Retail/Stable Wheat Straw Mid Square Fair 7000 45.00-45.00 45.00 Wheat Straw In Windrow Fair 7000 10.00-10.00 10.00 per Bale
California Hay Report
Oct. 18
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. According to the NASS Crop Production report October 10, 2019, California alfalfa and alfalfa Mixtures for Hay Area Harvested is 560,000 acres versus 620,000 acres for 2018, Yield is 6 tons versus 6.9 tons for 2018, and Production is 3,360,000 tons versus 4,278,000 tons for 2018. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 9950 Last Week: 8525 Last Year: 5270 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 75 200.00-200.00 200.00 675 160.00-200.00 185.93 Retail/Stable Good 200 160.00-160.00 160.00 Contracted Fair/Good 250 160.00-160.00 160.00 Alfalfa/Grass Mix Good 100 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 90 240.00-240.00 240.00 Good/Premium 135 210.00-210.00 210.00 Alfalfa/Grass Mix Premium 175 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 525 230.00-250.00 245.24 900 280.00-295.00 285.28 Del Premium 500 230.00-230.00 230.00 Good/Premium 200 220.00-220.00 220.00 50 260.00-260.00 260.00 Del Fair 200 140.00-140.00 140.00 75 195.00-195.00 195.00 Del Corn Stalks Good 2500 50.00-88.00 72.80 Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 200 205.00-205.00 205.00 Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 2900 155.00-160.00 157.84 The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.