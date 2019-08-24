Hay prices are dollars per ton or dollars per bale when sold to retail outlets. Basis is current delivery FOB barn or stack, or delivered customer as indicated. Grade guidelines used in this report have the following relationship to Relative Feed Value (RFV), Acid Detergent Fiber (ADF), TDN (Total Digestible Nutrients), or Crude Protein (CP) test numbers:

Grade ADF NDF RFV TDN-100% TDN-90% CP-100% 
 Supreme under 27 under 34 over 185 over 62  over 55.9  over 22
 Premium 27-29  34-36 170-185 60.5-62 54.5-55.9 20-22
 Good 29-32 36-40 150-170 58-60 52.5-54.5 18-20
 Fair 32-35  40-44 130-150 56-58 50.5-52.5 16-18
 Utility over 35 over 44 under 130 under 56 under 50.5 under 16
Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)  
Weekly Hay Report 
Aug. 23
Tons:  20,850    Last Week:  N/A    Last Year:  17,200  

   Compared to last test, all grades of Alfalfa and Timothy for domestic and 
export steady. Trade moderate to active this week as export and domestic buyers 
remain active. Demand remains good on Alfalfa, very light on Timothy as producers 
are having a hard time getting any firm offers. Many producers are cutting 4th. 
Some major exporters in the trade area have old crop still unmoved sitting in 
producers hay barns. Feed store/retail hay not tested this week. All prices are 
dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices 
include freight, commissions and other expenses.

                      Tons        Price      Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                            
    Mid Square                                                       
      Supreme          800   225.00-225.00   225.00                  
      Premium         5250   190.00-215.00   205.71     Export       
                      3700   228.00-228.00   228.00 Del Export       
      Good             250   180.00-180.00   180.00     Export       
      Fair            1500   170.00-170.00   170.00                  
                       300   170.00-170.00   170.00     Export       
      Utility         1600   150.00-150.00   150.00 Del              

  Timothy Grass                                                      
    Mid Square                                                       
      Good             650   228.00-228.00   228.00 Del Export       
      Utility/Fair    5000   130.00-130.00   130.00     Rain Damage  

  Wheat Straw                                                        
    Mid Square                                                       
      Good            1800     85.00-85.00    85.00 Del              
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 23  
 Compared to August 16:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  All sales 
in this report are New Crop 2019 crop year hay.

Tons:  3341    Last Week:  4761    Last Year:  10,744                          

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                   2  250.00-250.00  250.00                       
                               61  235.00-250.00  237.70     Retail/Stable     

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
    Mid Square                                                                 
      Good                     12  200.00-200.00  200.00                       

  Orchard Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                   1  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable, 
                                                             Cert Weed Free
                              115  225.00-250.00  229.35     Retail/Stable     

  Meadow Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 100  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable     

  Mixed Grass                                                                  
    Small Square                                                               
      Good                     12  150.00-150.00  150.00     Rain Damage       

  Triticale                                                                    
    Small Square                                                               
      Good                     25  185.00-185.00  185.00     Retail/Stable     

Eastern Oregon:                                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Premium/Supreme         450  195.00-195.00  195.00                       
      Premium                  80  175.00-175.00  175.00 Del                   

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium              5  175.00-175.00  175.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Good/Premium             10  175.00-175.00  175.00     Retail/Stable     

Klamath Basin:                                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Supreme                 350  210.00-210.00  210.00     Export            
      Premium/Supreme         300  245.00-245.00  245.00     Organic           
      Good                    350  165.00-165.00  165.00     Rain Damage       

  Meadow Grass                                                                
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 100  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable     

Lake County:                                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
    Large Square                                                               
      Supreme                 238  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 130  210.00-220.00  216.15     Retail/Stable     

  Meadow/Orchard/Timothy Mix                                                  
    Small Square                                                               
      Premium                 100  220.00-220.00  220.00     Retail/Stable     

  Barley                                                                       
    Large Square                                                               
      Good                    800  125.00-125.00  125.00     Rain Damage       

  Alfalfa/Triticale Mx                                                         
    Large Square                                                               
      Good/Premium            100  165.00-165.00  165.00                       

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                         
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 23
Tons:  8050    Last Week:  N/A    Last Year:  25,300     

   Compared to last test, All grades of Alfalfa steady. Alfalfa testing over 185 
RFV is hard to find due to weather conditions. Producers are asking a 1.00/RFV 
point for Supreme quality. Demand remains good especially for high testing Alfalfa. 
Retail/Feed store steady. Best demand is for light retail hay. Prices are dollars 
per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                       Tons       Price       Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Large Square                                                      
      Supreme           500   193.00-193.00   193.00                  

  Alfalfa                                                             
    Mid Square                                                        
      Fair/Good        4500   150.00-155.00   153.33                  
                       2900   160.00-165.00   162.93     Export       

  Alfalfa                                                             
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium            50   230.00-230.00   230.00     Retail/Stable
      Good/Premium      100   210.00-210.00   210.00     Retail/Stable

California Hay Report
Aug. 23
 Compared to last week:  Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand.  
According to the FSA Acres Report August 12, 2019, California has 390,299 acres 
of Alfalfa and Oats was at 52,476 acres and Teff was at 2,050 acres and 
Triticale was at 79,997 acres and Wheat was at 302,828 acres.  Hay is reported 
FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of 
report.  

Tons:  8170    Last Week:  11,926    Last Year:  4075                          

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 250  200.00-200.00  200.00     Contracted        
      Premium                 200  180.00-180.00  180.00                       
                              225  185.00-185.00  185.00     Contracted        
      Fair/Good               200  150.00-150.00  150.00                       
  Grain                                                                       
      Good                    400  110.00-110.00  110.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 220  200.00-200.00  200.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 500  275.00-275.00  275.00 Del                   
      Premium                 925  220.00-265.00  232.16                       
                              250  250.00-250.00  250.00 Del Contracted        
      Good/Premium            100  250.00-250.00  250.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good               200  170.00-180.00  172.50                       
                             2350  190.00-215.00  211.28 Del                   
  Alfalfa/Grain Mix                                                              
      Good                    150  190.00-190.00  190.00 Del                   
  Grain                                                                       
      Good                    100  170.00-170.00  170.00 Del                   
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    200   95.00-95.00    95.00                       
                              250  185.00-185.00  185.00 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good               100  190.00-190.00  190.00                       

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 200  275.00-275.00  275.00     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 175  195.00-225.00  209.29     Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               800  160.00-160.00  160.00                       
                              350  155.00-160.00  157.50     Export    
        
The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

