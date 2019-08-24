Hay prices are dollars per ton or dollars per bale when sold to retail outlets. Basis is current delivery FOB barn or stack, or delivered customer as indicated. Grade guidelines used in this report have the following relationship to Relative Feed Value (RFV), Acid Detergent Fiber (ADF), TDN (Total Digestible Nutrients), or Crude Protein (CP) test numbers:
|Grade
|ADF
|NDF
|RFV
|TDN-100%
|TDN-90%
|CP-100%
|Supreme
|under 27
|under 34
|over 185
|over 62
|over 55.9
|over 22
|Premium
|27-29
|34-36
|170-185
|60.5-62
|54.5-55.9
|20-22
|Good
|29-32
|36-40
|150-170
|58-60
|52.5-54.5
|18-20
|Fair
|32-35
|40-44
|130-150
|56-58
|50.5-52.5
|16-18
|Utility
|over 35
|over 44
|under 130
|under 56
|under 50.5
|under 16
Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 23
Tons: 20,850 Last Week: N/A Last Year: 17,200 Compared to last test, all grades of Alfalfa and Timothy for domestic and export steady. Trade moderate to active this week as export and domestic buyers remain active. Demand remains good on Alfalfa, very light on Timothy as producers are having a hard time getting any firm offers. Many producers are cutting 4th. Some major exporters in the trade area have old crop still unmoved sitting in producers hay barns. Feed store/retail hay not tested this week. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Supreme 800 225.00-225.00 225.00 Premium 5250 190.00-215.00 205.71 Export 3700 228.00-228.00 228.00 Del Export Good 250 180.00-180.00 180.00 Export Fair 1500 170.00-170.00 170.00 300 170.00-170.00 170.00 Export Utility 1600 150.00-150.00 150.00 Del Timothy Grass Mid Square Good 650 228.00-228.00 228.00 Del Export Utility/Fair 5000 130.00-130.00 130.00 Rain Damage Wheat Straw Mid Square Good 1800 85.00-85.00 85.00 Del
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 23
Compared to August 16: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. All sales in this report are New Crop 2019 crop year hay. Tons: 3341 Last Week: 4761 Last Year: 10,744 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 2 250.00-250.00 250.00 61 235.00-250.00 237.70 Retail/Stable Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Mid Square Good 12 200.00-200.00 200.00 Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 1 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable, Cert Weed Free 115 225.00-250.00 229.35 Retail/Stable Meadow Grass Small Square Premium 100 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Small Square Good 12 150.00-150.00 150.00 Rain Damage Triticale Small Square Good 25 185.00-185.00 185.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium/Supreme 450 195.00-195.00 195.00 Premium 80 175.00-175.00 175.00 Del Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Good/Premium 5 175.00-175.00 175.00 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Small Square Good/Premium 10 175.00-175.00 175.00 Retail/Stable Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 350 210.00-210.00 210.00 Export Premium/Supreme 300 245.00-245.00 245.00 Organic Good 350 165.00-165.00 165.00 Rain Damage Meadow Grass Small Square Premium 100 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 238 210.00-210.00 210.00 Small Square Premium 130 210.00-220.00 216.15 Retail/Stable Meadow/Orchard/Timothy Mix Small Square Premium 100 220.00-220.00 220.00 Retail/Stable Barley Large Square Good 800 125.00-125.00 125.00 Rain Damage Alfalfa/Triticale Mx Large Square Good/Premium 100 165.00-165.00 165.00 Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Aug. 23
Tons: 8050 Last Week: N/A Last Year: 25,300 Compared to last test, All grades of Alfalfa steady. Alfalfa testing over 185 RFV is hard to find due to weather conditions. Producers are asking a 1.00/RFV point for Supreme quality. Demand remains good especially for high testing Alfalfa. Retail/Feed store steady. Best demand is for light retail hay. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 500 193.00-193.00 193.00 Alfalfa Mid Square Fair/Good 4500 150.00-155.00 153.33 2900 160.00-165.00 162.93 Export Alfalfa Small Square Premium 50 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 100 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable
California Hay Report
Aug. 23
Compared to last week: Trade activity light to moderate on moderate demand. According to the FSA Acres Report August 12, 2019, California has 390,299 acres of Alfalfa and Oats was at 52,476 acres and Teff was at 2,050 acres and Triticale was at 79,997 acres and Wheat was at 302,828 acres. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 8170 Last Week: 11,926 Last Year: 4075 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 250 200.00-200.00 200.00 Contracted Premium 200 180.00-180.00 180.00 225 185.00-185.00 185.00 Contracted Fair/Good 200 150.00-150.00 150.00 Grain Good 400 110.00-110.00 110.00 Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 220 200.00-200.00 200.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 500 275.00-275.00 275.00 Del Premium 925 220.00-265.00 232.16 250 250.00-250.00 250.00 Del Contracted Good/Premium 100 250.00-250.00 250.00 Del Fair/Good 200 170.00-180.00 172.50 2350 190.00-215.00 211.28 Del Alfalfa/Grain Mix Good 150 190.00-190.00 190.00 Del Grain Good 100 170.00-170.00 170.00 Del Wheat Good 200 95.00-95.00 95.00 250 185.00-185.00 185.00 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 100 190.00-190.00 190.00 Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 200 275.00-275.00 275.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 25 270.00-270.00 270.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 175 195.00-225.00 209.29 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 800 160.00-160.00 160.00 350 155.00-160.00 157.50 Export The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.