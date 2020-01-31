Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Jan. 31
Tons: 2230 Last Week: 4675 Last Year: 4050 Compared last Friday, Export and domestic Alfalfa steady in a light test. Export Timothy not tested this week. Trade slow this week. Demand remains moderate. Feed store/retail steady this week. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 675 230.00-240.00 234.81 Del Tarped Premium 175 220.00-220.00 220.00 Export Fair/Good 435 160.00-160.00 160.00 Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Premium 125 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 145 230.00-250.00 239.66 Retail/Stable Barley Mid Square Fair 560 165.00-165.00 165.00 Del Tarped Wheat Straw Mid Square Good 115 4.00-5.00 4.48 Per Bale
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Jan. 31
Compared to January 24: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many exporters are sold out for the year. Tons: 6775 Last Week: 3496 Last Year: 1784 Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Small Square Premium 70 175.00-185.00 182.14 Retail/Stable Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 30 175.00-175.00 175.00 Retail/Stable Harney County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 4000 200.00-200.00 200.00 Organic, Export Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Good 300 160.00-160.00 160.00 Rain Damage Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 200 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 35 210.00-210.00 210.00 Premium 1500 190.00-190.00 190.00 Export Good 120 165.00-165.00 165.00 Small Square Premium 120 200.00-210.00 207.50 Timothy Grass Small Square Premium 100 230.00-230.00 230.00 Triticale Large Square Good 300 125.00-125.00 125.00 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Jan. 31
Tons: 3350 Last Week: 3200 Last Year: 150 Compared to last Friday, Fair/Good Alfalfa steady to weak in a light test. Trade very slow for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather approaches and calving is soon approaching. Dairies report ample supplies for the mean time relying on haylage and silage. Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Fair/Good 2800 140.00-143.00 141.61 Tarped Barley Straw Mid Square Fair/Good 550 55.00-55.00 55.00
California Hay Report
Jan. 31
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 4200 Last Week: 1950 Last Year: 1700 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 150 270.00-300.00 280.00 Retail/Stable Good 75 240.00-240.00 240.00 Del Fair/Good 25 200.00-200.00 200.00 Del Grassy Alfalfa/Orchard Mix Premium 50 320.00-320.00 320.00 Retail/Stable Grain Hay Good 100 170.00-170.00 170.00 Retail/Stable Sudan Good 25 150.00-150.00 150.00 Del Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 125 255.00-255.00 255.00 Del Premium 225 250.00-276.00 252.89 Del 50 278.00-278.00 278.00 Del Retail/Stable Fair/Good 200 215.00-215.00 215.00 Del Wheat Good 75 165.00-165.00 165.00 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Fair/Good 300 150.00-150.00 150.00 Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 175 275.00-275.00 275.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Supreme 250 200.00-200.00 200.00 Clippings Premium/Supreme 1200 170.00-170.00 170.00 Clippings Premium 700 195.00-195.00 195.00 Clippings 125 215.00-215.00 215.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 200 130.00-130.00 130.00 Clippings Bermuda Grass Premium 100 210.00-210.00 210.00 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.