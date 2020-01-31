Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Jan. 31

Tons:  2230    Last Week:  4675    Last Year:  4050                 

   Compared last Friday, Export and domestic Alfalfa steady in a light test. 
Export Timothy not tested this week. Trade slow this week. Demand remains moderate. 
Feed store/retail steady this week. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm 
or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and 
other expenses. 

                        Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Mid Square                                                        
      Premium/Supreme    675 230.00-240.00 234.81 Del Tarped          
      Premium            175 220.00-220.00 220.00     Export          
      Fair/Good          435 160.00-160.00 160.00     Tarped          

  Alfalfa                                                             
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium            125 250.00-250.00 250.00     Retail/Stable   

  Orchard Grass                                                       
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium            145 230.00-250.00 239.66     Retail/Stable   

  Barley                                                              
    Mid Square                                                        
      Fair               560 165.00-165.00 165.00 Del Tarped          

  Wheat Straw                                                         
    Mid Square                                                        
      Good               115    4.00-5.00      4.48     Per Bale      
Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Jan. 31

Compared to January 24:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Many exporters
are sold out for the year. 

Tons:  6775    Last Week:  3496    Last Year:  1784         

Eastern Oregon:                                             
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                   
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              70  175.00-185.00  182.14     Retail/Stable  

  Timothy Grass                                                         
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium              30  175.00-175.00  175.00     Retail/Stable  

Harney County:                                                          
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Large Square                                                        
      Premium            4000  200.00-200.00  200.00     Organic, Export

Klamath Basin:                                                          
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Large Square                                                        
      Good                300  160.00-160.00  160.00     Rain Damage    

  Orchard Grass                                                         
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium             200  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable  

Lake County:                                                            
                         Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments       
  Alfalfa                                                               
    Large Square                                                        
      Supreme              35  210.00-210.00  210.00                    
      Premium            1500  190.00-190.00  190.00     Export         
      Good                120  165.00-165.00  165.00                    
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium             120  200.00-210.00  207.50                    

  Timothy Grass                                                         
    Small Square                                                        
      Premium             100  230.00-230.00  230.00                    

  Triticale                                                             
    Large Square                                                        
      Good                300  125.00-125.00  125.00                    

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: No New Sales Confirmed.   
 
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Jan. 31

Tons:  3350    Last Week:  3200    Last Year:  150           

   Compared to last Friday, Fair/Good Alfalfa steady to weak in a light test. 
Trade very slow for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather 
approaches and calving is soon approaching. Dairies report ample supplies for the 
mean time relying on haylage and silage. Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. 
Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm 
or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                       Tons      Price    Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                       
    Mid Square                                                  
      Fair/Good        2800 140.00-143.00 141.61     Tarped     

  Barley Straw                                                  
    Mid Square                                                  
      Fair/Good         550   55.00-55.00    55.00

California Hay Report

Jan. 31

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions 
are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  4200    Last Week:  1950    Last Year:  1700                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed.                            


Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  270.00-300.00  280.00     
Retail/Stable     
      Good                     75  240.00-240.00  240.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good                25  200.00-200.00  200.00 Del Grassy            
  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                          
      Premium                  50  320.00-320.00  320.00     
Retail/Stable     
  Grain Hay                                                                          
      Good                    100  170.00-170.00  170.00     
Retail/Stable     
  Sudan                                                                        
      Good                     25  150.00-150.00  150.00 Del                   

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme         125  255.00-255.00  255.00 Del                   
      Premium                 225  250.00-276.00  252.89 Del                   
                               50  278.00-278.00  278.00 Del 
Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               200  215.00-215.00  215.00 Del                   
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                     75  165.00-165.00  165.00 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Fair/Good               300  150.00-150.00  150.00                       

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 175  275.00-275.00  275.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 250  200.00-200.00  200.00     Clippings         
      Premium/Supreme        1200  170.00-170.00  170.00     Clippings         
      Premium                 700  195.00-195.00  195.00     Clippings         
                              125  215.00-215.00  215.00     
Retail/Stable     
      Fair/Good               200  130.00-130.00  130.00     Clippings         
  Bermuda Grass                                                                
      Premium                 100  210.00-210.00  210.00     
Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

Tags

Recommended for you