Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)
Weekly Hay Report
Jan. 24
Tons: 4675 Last Week: 1800 Last Year: 1800 Compared last Friday, Export Alfalfa firm in a light test. Export Timothy not tested this week. Trade slow this week as the Chinese New Year starts on Jan. 25, 2020 and ends Feb. 4, 2020. Demand remains moderate. Feed store/retail steady this week. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Premium/Supreme 1000 230.00-240.00 235.00 Del Tarped Premium 250 220.00-220.00 220.00 Tarped Fair/Good 800 160.00-160.00 160.00 Tarped Utility/Fair 1000 165.00-165.00 165.00 Del Tarped Alfalfa Small Square Premium 150 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Fair/Good 200 215.00-215.00 215.00 Retail/Stable Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 175 230.00-250.00 238.57 Retail/Stable Barley Mid Square Fair 1000 165.00-165.00 165.00 Del Tarped Wheat Straw Small Square Good 100 4.00-5.00 4.50 Per Bale
Oregon Weekly Hay Report
Jan. 24
Compared to January 17: Prices trended generally steady compared to last report's prices. Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay. Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year. Many exporters are sold out for the year. Tons: 3496 Last Week: 1217 Last Year: 668 Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 3 250.00-250.00 250.00 Rain Damage Orchard Grass Small Square Premium 20 250.00-250.00 250.00 10 250.00-250.00 250.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 1 230.00-230.00 230.00 Retail/Stable Mixed Grass Five-Way Small Square Premium 8 300.00-300.00 300.00 Retail/Stable Orchard/Bluegrass Small Square Premium 15 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Triticale Small Square Good 25 185.00-185.00 185.00 Retail/Stable Eastern Oregon: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Premium 100 200.00-200.00 200.00 Barley Large Square Good 25 110.00-110.00 110.00 Klamath Basin: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Small Square Premium 25 195.00-195.00 195.00 Grassy 75 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Barley Small Square Good 6 140.00-140.00 140.00 Lake County: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Large Square Supreme 170 220.00-220.00 220.00 Premium/Supreme 34 180.00-180.00 180.00 Premium 2400 205.00-205.00 205.00 Export Good 70 185.00-185.00 185.00 Rain Damage Small Square Premium 30 200.00-200.00 200.00 Good 30 185.00-185.00 185.00 Barley Large Square Good 325 125.00-125.00 125.00 Triticale Large Square Good 124 135.00-135.00 135.00 Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.
Idaho Weekly Hay Report
Jan. 24
Tons: 3200 Last Week: 1600 Last Year: 265 Compared to last Friday, Fair/Good Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade very slow for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather approaches. More export hay is showing up on the market. Dairies report ample supplies for the mean time relying on haylage and silage. Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Tons Price Wt. Avg Comments Alfalfa Mid Square Fair/Good 1500 155.00-155.00 155.00 Export 500 130.00-130.00 130.00 Rain Damage 1000 145.00-145.00 145.00 Tarped Timothy Grass Mid Square Fair/Good 200 100.00-100.00 100.00 Weedy
California Hay Report
Jan. 24
Compared to last week: Trade activity moderate on moderate demand. Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted. Regions are defined at bottom of report. Tons: 3750 Last Week: 3325 Last Year: 1650 Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 2: Sacramento Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 75 240.00-240.00 240.00 Retail/Stable Good/Premium 75 240.00-240.00 240.00 Del Fair/Good 100 150.00-160.00 155.00 Oat Good 50 190.00-190.00 190.00 Retail/Stable Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 200 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable 750 265.00-265.00 265.00 Del Orchard Grass Premium 100 380.00-380.00 380.00 Del Retail/Stable Corn Good 400 90.00-90.00 90.00 Del Wheat Good 200 180.00-185.00 182.50 Del Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed. Region 5: Southern California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium 175 275.00-275.00 275.00 Retail/Stable Forage Mix-Three Way Good 50 260.00-260.00 260.00 Retail/Stable Region 6: Southeast California: Tons Price Range Wtd Avg Comments Alfalfa Premium/Supreme 1150 180.00-210.00 188.35 New Crop Premium 425 215.00-235.00 227.35 Retail/Stable The following are the counties included in each region: Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas. Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine. Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa. Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo. Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino. Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.