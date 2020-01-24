Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Jan. 24

Tons:  4675    Last Week:  1800    Last Year:  1800            

   Compared last Friday, Export Alfalfa firm in a light test. Export Timothy not 
tested this week. Trade slow this week as the Chinese New Year starts on Jan. 25, 
2020 and ends Feb. 4, 2020. Demand remains moderate. Feed store/retail steady this 
week. All prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise 
stated. Delivered prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. 

                        Tons      Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                            
    Mid Square                                                       
      Premium/Supreme   1000 230.00-240.00 235.00 Del Tarped         
      Premium            250 220.00-220.00 220.00     Tarped         
      Fair/Good          800 160.00-160.00 160.00     Tarped         
      Utility/Fair      1000 165.00-165.00 165.00 Del Tarped         

  Alfalfa                                                            
    Small Square                                                     
      Premium            150 250.00-250.00 250.00     Retail/Stable  
      Fair/Good          200 215.00-215.00 215.00     Retail/Stable  

  Orchard Grass                                                      
    Small Square                                                     
      Premium            175 230.00-250.00 238.57     Retail/Stable  

  Barley                                                             
    Mid Square                                                       
      Fair              1000 165.00-165.00 165.00 Del Tarped 

Wheat Straw                                                          
    Small Square                                                     
      Good               100    4.00-5.00      4.50     Per Bale     

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Jan. 24

Compared to January 17:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  Many exporters
are sold out for the year.  

Tons:  3496    Last Week:  1217    Last Year:  668           

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:                 
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium              3  250.00-250.00  250.00     Rain Damage   

  Orchard Grass                                                       
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium             20  250.00-250.00  250.00                   
                          10  250.00-250.00  250.00     Retail/Stable 
      Good/Premium         1  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable 

  Mixed Grass Five-Way
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium              8  300.00-300.00  300.00     Retail/Stable 

  Orchard/Bluegrass                                                   
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium             15  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable 

  Triticale                                                           
    Small Square                                                      
      Good                25  185.00-185.00  185.00     Retail/Stable 

Eastern Oregon:                                                       
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Large Square                                                      
      Premium            100  200.00-200.00  200.00                   

  Barley                                                              
    Large Square                                                      
      Good                25  110.00-110.00  110.00                   

Klamath Basin:                                                        
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium             25  195.00-195.00  195.00     Grassy        
                          75  190.00-190.00  190.00     Retail/Stable 

  Barley                                                              
    Small Square                                                      
      Good                 6  140.00-140.00  140.00                   

Lake County:                                                          
                        Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                             
    Large Square                                                      
      Supreme            170  220.00-220.00  220.00                   
      Premium/Supreme     34  180.00-180.00  180.00                   
      Premium           2400  205.00-205.00  205.00     Export        
      Good                70  185.00-185.00  185.00     Rain Damage   
    Small Square                                                      
      Premium             30  200.00-200.00  200.00                   
      Good                30  185.00-185.00  185.00                   

  Barley                                                                       
    Large Square                                                               
      Good               325  125.00-125.00  125.00                       

  Triticale                                                           
    Large Square                                                      
      Good               124  135.00-135.00  135.00                   

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                                
 
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Jan. 24

Tons:  3200    Last Week:  1600    Last Year:  265      

   Compared to last Friday, Fair/Good Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade very 
slow for good demand for feeder type hay as more winter weather approaches. More 
export hay is showing up on the market. Dairies report ample supplies for the mean 
time relying on haylage and silage. Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. 
Retail/Feed store not tested this week. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm 
or ranch unless otherwise stated.  
 
                     Tons     Price     Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                      
    Mid Square                                                 
      Fair/Good      1500 155.00-155.00 155.00     Export      
                      500 130.00-130.00 130.00     Rain Damage 
                     1000 145.00-145.00 145.00     Tarped      

  Timothy Grass                                                
    Mid Square                                                 
      Fair/Good       200 100.00-100.00 100.00     Weedy

California Hay Report

Jan. 24

Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  
Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn unless otherwise noted.  Regions 
are defined at bottom of report. 

Tons:  3750    Last Week:  3325    Last Year:  1650                            

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain: No New Sales Confirmed.                            

Region 2: Sacramento Valley:                                                   
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                  75  240.00-240.00  240.00     
Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium             75  240.00-240.00  240.00 Del                   
      Fair/Good               100  150.00-160.00  155.00                       
  Oat                                                                          
      Good                     50  190.00-190.00  190.00     
Retail/Stable     

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 200  260.00-260.00  260.00     
Retail/Stable     
                              750  265.00-265.00  265.00 Del                   
  Orchard Grass                                                                
      Premium                 100  380.00-380.00  380.00 Del 
Retail/Stable     
  Corn                                                                         
      Good                    400   90.00-90.00    90.00 Del                   
  Wheat                                                                        
      Good                    200  180.00-185.00  182.50 Del                   

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                                                              

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 175  275.00-275.00  275.00    Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     50  260.00-260.00  260.00    Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme        1150  180.00-210.00  188.35     New Crop          
      Premium                 425  215.00-235.00  227.35    Retail/Stable     

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, 
Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, 
Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

