Washington-Oregon (Columbia Basin)

Weekly Hay Report

Nov. 22

Note: Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday next Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 this report will 
not be issued again until Dec. 6, 2019.

Tons:  2600    Last Week:  1400    Last Year:  Holiday 

   Compared to last Friday, all grades of Export Alfalfa steady as harvest is 
coming to an end. Timothy for export remains slow with exporters having too much 
supply. Export sales for Timothy remain slow. Trade remains slow as most supplies 
are in firm hands. Demand remains good from Dairies. Feed store/retail steady. Most 
interests have sold out and are busy shipping previously sold supplies. All prices 
are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch unless otherwise stated. Delivered 
prices include freight, commissions and other expenses. 

                   Tons      Price      Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                            
    Mid Square                                                       
      Good         2000  210.00-210.00  210.00     Export            

  Alfalfa                                                            
    Small Square                                                     
      Premium       100  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable     

  Timothy Grass                                                      
    Mid Square                                                       
      Premium       200  197.00-197.00  197.00 Del Export            
      Fair          300  147.00-147.00  147.00 Del Export

Oregon Weekly Hay Report

Nov. 22

***THIS REPORT WILL NOT BE ISSUED NEXT WEEK NOVEMBER 29 DUE TO THE HOLIDAY***
                                                          
   Compared to November 8:  Prices trended generally steady compared to last 
report's prices.  Retail/Stable type hay remains the most demanded hay.
Some hay acreage has been changed over to grow hemp this year.  All sales in 
this report are 2019 crop year hay. 

Tons:  1661    Last Week:  5685    Last Year:  no report  

Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Wasco Counties:              
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                            
    Large Square                                                     
      Good/Premium      150  180.00-180.00  180.00                   

  Orchard Grass                                                      
    Small Square                                                     
      Premium            50  240.00-240.00  240.00     Retail/Stable 

  Oat                                                                
    Small Square                                                     
      Good                4  180.00-180.00  180.00                   

  Barley                                                             
    Large Square                                                     
      Good               60  135.00-135.00  135.00                   

  Bluegrass Straw                                                    
    Large Square                                                     
      Utility            50  100.00-100.00  100.00                   

Eastern Oregon:                                                      
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                            
    Large Square                                                     
      Supreme           200  215.00-215.00  215.00                   

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                
    Large Square                                                     
      Good               10  150.00-150.00  150.00                   

Klamath Basin:                                                       
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                            
    Small Square                                                     
      Good               60  165.00-165.00  165.00                   
      Fair/Good          25  130.00-130.00  130.00                   

  Alfalfa/Orchard Mix                                                
    Small Square                                                     
      Good/Premium       50  190.00-190.00  190.00                   

Lake County:                                                         
                       Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments      
  Alfalfa                                                            
    Large Square                                                     
      Supreme           173  210.00-215.00  213.03                   
      Premium            34  195.00-195.00  195.00                   
      Good/Premium      600  170.00-170.00  170.00                   
    Small Square                                                     
      Good               30  200.00-200.00  200.00                   
      Fair/Good          30  185.00-185.00  185.00     Rain Damage   

  Triticale                                                          
    Large Square                                                     
      Good              100  130.00-130.00  130.00                   

  Alfalfa/Triticale Mix                                              
    Large Square                                                     
      Good/Premium       35  150.00-150.00  150.00                   

Harney County: No New Sales Confirmed.                               
Idaho Weekly Hay Report

Nov. 22

Note: Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday next Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 this report will 
not be issued again until Dec. 6, 2019.

Tons:  500    Last Week:  11,300    Last Year:  Holiday  

   Compared to last Friday, Utility/Fair Alfalfa steady in a light test. Trade 
very slow as most interests are busy shipping previous marketed inventory. Dairies 
report ample supply for the mean time. Supplies of Alfalfa remain in firm hands. 
Retail/Feed store steady. Prices are dollars per ton and FOB the farm or ranch 
unless otherwise stated.  
 
                      Tons     Price       Wt. Avg    Comments
  Alfalfa                                                           
    Mid Square                                                      
      Utility/Fair     300  130.00-130.00  130.00     Rain Damage   

  Alfalfa                                                           
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium          100  210.00-210.00  210.00     Retail/Stable 

  Orchard Grass                                                     
    Small Square                                                    
      Premium          100  230.00-230.00  230.00     Retail/Stable

California Hay Report

Nov. 22

 Compared to last week:  Trade activity moderate on moderate demand.  According 
to report contacts, rain hit region 6 this week with a half inch to an inch and 
half putting a holt to haying clippings.  Hay is reported FOB the stack or barn 
unless otherwise noted.  Regions are defined at bottom of report. 

***Next report release will be after the Thanksgiving Holiday on December 6, 
2019.*** 

Tons:  3650    Last Week:  7475    Last Year:  0                               

Region 1: North Inter-Mountain:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 120  220.00-220.00  220.00                       
      Premium                1200  185.00-185.00  185.00     Contracted        
                              200  180.00-180.00  180.00     Retail/Stable     
      Good/Premium            280  180.00-180.00  180.00                       

Region 2: Sacramento Valley: No New Sales Confirmed.                            

Region 3: Northern San Joaquin Valley:                                         
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                 200  250.00-250.00  250.00                       
  Alfalfa/Grass Mix                                                            
      Good                     50  200.00-200.00  200.00                       

Region 4: Central San Joaquin Valley:                                          
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Supreme                  25  225.00-225.00  225.00                       
      Fair/Good               400  160.00-160.00  160.00                       

Region 5: Southern California:                                                 
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium                 150  270.00-270.00  270.00     Retail/Stable     
  Forage Mix-Three Way                                                         
      Good                     25  260.00-260.00  260.00     Retail/Stable     

Region 6: Southeast California:                                                
                             Tons   Price Range   Wtd Avg    Comments          
  Alfalfa                                                                      
      Premium/Supreme         600  210.00-210.00  210.00                       
      Premium                 200  195.00-195.00  195.00                       
      Good/Premium            200  170.00-170.00  170.00     Export            

The following are the counties included in each region:                        
Region 1: Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Lassen, and Plumas.                         
Region 2: Tehama, Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, Sierra, Nevada, Placer,  
          Yolo, El Dorado, Solano, Sacramento, Amador, and Alpine.             
Region 3: San Joaquin, Calaveras, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Mono, Merced, Mariposa.
Region 4: Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and Inyo.                             
Region 5: Kern, Northeast Los Angeles, and Western San Bernardino.             
Region 6: Eastern San Bernardino, Riverside, and Imperial.

