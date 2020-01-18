Portland Daily Grain Report
Jan. 17
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change. March wheat futures trended 5.25 to 9.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for January delivery trended 9.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for January delivery trended 9.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for January delivery had no recent price comparison available. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for January delivery trended 5.75 to 11.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 12 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with three docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jan: 6.2000-6.2500 unch
Feb: 6.2500-6.3000 unch
Mar: 6.3300-6.3500 unch
Apr: NA
May: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Jan: 6.2000-6.2500 unch
Feb: 6.2500-6.3000 unch
Mar: 6.3000-6.3500 unch
Apr: 6.3000-6.3800 unch
May: 6.3000-6.3800 unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein
Jan: 6.2500-7.9500 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Jan: 6.2500-7.9500 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.9925-6.0925 up 9.50
11 pct protein: 6.1925-6.2925 up 9.50
11.5 pct protein
Jan: 6.2925-6.3925 up 9.50
Feb: 6.3425-6.3925 up 9.50
Mar: 6.3925-6.4425 up 9.50
Apr: NA
May: NA
12 pct protein: 6.3425-6.4425 up 9.50
13 pct protein: 6.4425-6.5425 up 9.50
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.7100-7.0600 up 9.75
14 pct protein
Jan: 6.9500-7.3000 up 9.75
Feb: 7.0000-7.3000 up 9.75
Mar: 7.0500-7.3000 up 9.75
Apr: NA
May: NA
15 pct protein: 7.0700-7.4200 up 9.75
16 pct protein: 7.1900-7.5400 up 9.75
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jan: 4.8925-4.9725 no comp
Feb: 4.9925-5.0425 up 18.75
Mar: 5.0425 up 18.75
Apr: 5.0025-5.0525 up 12.75
May: 5.0025-5.0525 up 12.75
Jun: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jan: 10.0775 up 11.75-5.75
Feb: 10.0775 up 8.75-3.75
Mar: 10.0975 up 5.75-3.75
Apr: 10.1800 up 10.75-5.75
May: 10.1800 up 10.75-5.75
Jun: 10.3050 up 10.50-5.50
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.7025 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Dec 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.7500
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.0500
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.7600
California Weekly Grain Report
Jan. 16
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Rail: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties; 9.75-10.00 unch-up .25
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare; 9.22 dn .16
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley; 9.19-9.21 dn .19-.17
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock; 9.53 dn .15
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties; 9.53 dn .15
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF; 9.12 dn .19
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties; 10.00 unch