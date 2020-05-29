Portland Daily Grain Report
May 29
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
June wheat futures trended 5.75 to 6.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for May delivery trended 6.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for May delivery trended 5.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for May delivery had no quote. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for May delivery trended 6.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 15 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
May: 6.0000-6.1000 unch
Jun: 6.0000-6.1000 unch
Jul: 5.9500-6.0500 unch
Aug NC: 5.9000-5.9500 unch
Sep: 5.9300-6.0000 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
May: 5.9500-6.1000 unch
Jun: 6.0000-6.1000 unch
Jul: 5.9500-6.0500 unch
Aug NC: 5.9000-5.9500 unch
Sep: 5.9300-6.0000 unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
May: 6.1000-7.7500 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
May: 6.1000-7.7500 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.8050-5.8550 up 6.50
11 pct protein: 6.0050-6.0550 up 6.50
11.5 pct protein:
May: 6.1050-6.1550 up 6.50
Jun: 6.1050-6.1550 up 6.50
Jul: 6.0050-6.1550 up 6.50
Aug NC: 5.9200-5.9700 up 6.50
Sep: 5.9700 up 6.50
12 pct protein: 6.1550-6.2050 up 6.50
13 pct protein: 6.2550-6.3050 up 6.50
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.1400-6.6100 up 5.75
14 pct protein:
May: 6.3000-6.8500 up 5.75
Jun: 6.3500-6.7500 up 5.75
Jul: 6.4000-6.6500 up 5.75
Aug NC: 6.3600-6.7100 up 5.25
Sep: 6.3100-6.6600 up 5.25
15 pct protein: 6.3800-6.9700 up 5.75
16 pct protein: 6.4600-7.0900 up 5.75
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
May: NA
Jun: 4.3575-4.4075 dn 1.75
Jul: 4.3575-4.4075 dn 1.75
Aug: NA
Sep: NA
Oct: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
May: 9.1875 dn 6.25
Jun: 9.2175 dn 6.25
Jul: 9.2575 dn 6.25
Aug: 9.3550 dn 5.75
Sep: NA
Oct NC: 9.6175 dn 4.25
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Apr 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.1100
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 6.0300
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.3300
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.6100
California Weekly Grain Report
May 28
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Merced County, 7.50 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.19 up .21
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.31-8.35 up .17-.18
Truck: Petaluma-Santa Rosa, 8.50 no comp
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.49 up .21
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.49 up .21
Truck: Glenn County, 7.63 no comp
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.69-9.72 up .14-17
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Soft White Wheat
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.25 no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 10.25 no comp