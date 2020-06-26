Portland Daily Grain Report
June 26
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
June wheat futures trended steady to 8.50 to 12.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended 5.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to 5.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for June delivery trended 8.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for June delivery trended 12.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for June delivery not available.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for June delivery trended 3.25 to 4.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 17 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jun: 5.7000-5.7500 dn 5.00
Jul: 5.7000-5.7500 dn 5.00
Aug NC: 5.7000-5.7500 dn 5.00
Sep: 5.7200-5.7800 dn 6.00-4.00
Oct: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jun: 5.7000-5.8000 dn 5.00-unch
Jul: 5.7000-5.8000 dn 5.00-unch
Aug NC: 5.7000-5.8000 dn 5.00-unch
Sep: 5.7200-5.8400 dn 6.00-unch
Oct: 5.7400-5.8800 dn 11.00-unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jun: 5.7000-7.5000 dn 10.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jun: 5.7000-7.5000 dn 10.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.2125-5.4125 dn 8.50
11 pct protein: 5.4125-5.6125 dn 8.50
11.5 pct protein:
Jun: 5.5125-5.7125 dn 8.50
Jul: 5.5625-5.7125 dn 8.50
Aug NC: 5.5275-5.6275 dn 10.00
Sep: 5.5575-5.6775 dn 10.00
Oct: 5.7100-5.8100 dn 9.50
12 pct protein: 5.5625-5.7625 dn 8.50
13 pct protein: 5.6625-5.8625 dn 8.50
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 5.8950-6.2450 dn 12.50
14 pct protein:
Jun: 6.0850-6.3850 dn 12.50
Jul: 6.1350-6.3850 dn 12.50
Aug NC: 6.0875-6.4875 dn 10.25
Sep: 6.0875-6.3875 dn 10.25
Oct: 6.2350-6.4850 dn 8.00
15 pct protein: 6.1650-6.6050 dn 12.50
16 pct protein: 6.2450-6.7250 dn 12.50
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jun: NA
Jul: 4.2700 dn 0.25
Aug: 4.1525-4.1725 dn 1.25
Sep: NA
Oct: 4.1525-4.2525 dn 2.75
Nov: 4.1325-4.2525 dn 2.75
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jun: 9.5500-9.5600 dn 4.25-3.25
Jul: 9.5600 dn 4.25
Aug: 9.5000 dn 6.50
Sep: 9.6925-9.7325 dn 7.00
Oct NC: 9.8125-9.8325 dn 7.00
Nov: 9.8625 dn 6.00-7.00
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge May 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.0600
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.7200
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.0200
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.4700
California Weekly Grain Report
June 25
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.15 no comp
Truck: Colusa County 11.00 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Glenn 8.00-9.00 no comp
FOB: Glenn 8.15 non GMO
FOB: Turlock/Tulare 7.99 dn .21
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley 8.22 dn .15-.17
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 8.29 dn .21
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 8.29 dn .21
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF 9.46 dn .20
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Soft White Wheat
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
FOB: King 9.30 no comp
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Hard Red Winter (Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
FOB: King 9.30 no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kern County sale 7.50 no comp