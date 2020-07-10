Portland Daily Grain Report
July 10
July wheat futures trended 4.75 cents per bushel lower to 9.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 2.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to 2.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for July delivery trended 4.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for July delivery trended .25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for July delivery was 11.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for July delivery trended 9.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 13 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with three docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jul: 5.7800-5.8800 unch-dn 2.00
Aug NC: 5.7800-5.8500 unch
Sep: 5.7800-5.9500 unch-up 5.00
Oct: NA
Nov: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jul: 5.7800-5.8800 unch-dn 2.00
Aug: NC 5.7800-5.8500 unch
Sep: 5.7800-5.9500 unch-up 5.00
Oct: 5.9200-6.0000 unch-up 5.00
Nov: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jul: 5.8800-7.5300 dn 2.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jul: 5.8800-7.5300 dn 2.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.4700-5.7200 dn 4.75
11 pct protein: 5.6700-5.9200 dn 4.75
11.5 pct protein:
Jul: 5.7700-6.0200 dn 4.75
Aug NC: 5.7700-6.0200 dn 4.75
Sep: 5.8000-6.0200 dn 4.75-up 5.25
Oct: 6.0425-6.0925 dn 3.75-up 1.25
Nov: NA
12 pct protein: 5.8200-6.0700 dn 4.75
13 pct protein: 5.9200-6.1700 dn 4.75
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.0525-6.1725 up 0.25
14 pct protein:
Jul: 6.2125-6.4125 up 0.25
Aug NC: 6.2125-6.3625 up 0.25
Sep: 6.2125-6.4625 up 0.25
Oct: 6.3825-6.6325 dn 0.75
Nov: NA
15 pct protein: 6.2925-6.5325 up 0.25
16 pct protein: 6.3725-6.6525 up 0.25
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jul: 4.3225-4.3325 dn 11.50
Aug: 4.3325-4.3725 dn 11.50
Sep: 4.3325-4.3725 dn 11.50
Oct: 4.3275-4.3975 dn 12.25
Nov: 4.3275-4.4475 dn 12.25
Dec: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jul: 9.7525 dn 9.25
Aug: 9.9275 dn 5.75
Sep: 10.0075 dn 10.75
Oct NC: 10.0075-10.0275 dn 10.75
Nov: 10.0575 dn 10.75
Dec: 10.0825 dn 10.75
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Jun 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.8700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.5700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.8700
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.4500
California Weekly Grain Report
July 9
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.25 unch
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.46 up .09
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.69 up .06
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.76 up .09
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.76 up .09
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.96-9.98 up .09-.11
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Soft White Wheat
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
FOB: King County; 9.50 up .50
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Hard Red Winter
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
FOB: King County; 9.50 up .50