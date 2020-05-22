Portland Daily Grain Report
May 22
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
June wheat futures trended 5.00 to 10.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended 2.00 to 7.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for May delivery trended 10.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for May delivery trended 5.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for May delivery had no quote. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for May delivery trended 1.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 15 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
May: 6.0000-6.0700 dn 7.00-2.00
Jun: 6.0000-6.0700 dn 7.00-5.00
Jul: 5.9500-6.0500 dn 10.00-unch
Aug NC: 5.9000-5.9500 dn 5.00
Sep: 5.9300-5.9800 no comp
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
May: 5.9500-6.0700 unch
Jun: 6.0000-6.0700 unch-dn 5.00
Jul: 5.9500-6.0500 dn 10.00-unch
Aug NC: 5.9000-5.9500 dn 5.00
Sep: 5.9300-5.9800 dn 5.00-unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
May: 6.0700-7.7500 unch-dn 9.00
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
May: 6.0700-7.7500 unch-dn 9.00
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.4950-5.5950 dn 10.00
11 pct protein: 5.6950-5.7950 dn 10.00
11.5 pct protein:
May: 5.7950-5.8950 dn 10.00
Jun: 5.7950-5.8950 dn 10.00
Jul: 5.6950-5.8950 dn 10.00
Aug NC: 5.6175-5.7175 dn 10.00
Sep: 5.6675-5.7175 dn 10.00
12 pct protein: 5.8450-5.9450 dn 10.00
13 pct protein: 5.9450-6.0450 dn 10.00
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.0200-6.4900 dn 5.00
14 pct protein:
May: 6.1800-6.7300 dn 5.00
Jun: 6.2300-6.6300 dn 5.00
Jul: 6.2800-6.5300 dn 5.00
Aug NC: 6.2425-6.5925 dn 4.50
Sep: 6.1925-6.5425 dn 4.50
15 pct protein: 6.2600-6.8500 dn 5.00
16 pct protein: 6.3400-6.9700 dn 5.00
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
May: NA
Jun: 4.2300-4.3300 up 0.25-5.25
Jul: 4.2000-4.3300 up 0.25-5.25
Aug: NA
Sep: NA
Oct: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
May: 9.0925-9.1025 dn 1.75
Jun: 9.1425-9.1825 dn 1.75
Jul: 9.2325 dn 1.75
Aug: 9.2850-9.3150 dn 2.00
Sep: NA
Oct NC: 9.4950 dn 1.00
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Apr 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.1100
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 6.0300
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.3300
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein) 6.6100
California Weekly Grain Report
May 21
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 7.98 up .11
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.14-8.17 up .01-unch
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.28 up .11
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.28 up .11
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.55 up .01