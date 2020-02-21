Portland Daily Grain Report

Feb. 21

Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change. March wheat futures trended from 3.50 to nine cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for February delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for February delivery trended 5.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for February delivery trended 3.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for February delivery had no recent price comparison available. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for February delivery trended mixed, from 2.25 cents lower to 2.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 14 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with six docked.

All bids in dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Feb: 6.2000-6.2500 unch

Mar: 6.2700-6.3000 unch

Apr: 6.3000-6.3300 unch

May: 6.3000-6.3300 unch

Jun: NA

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein

Feb: 6.2000-6.2500 unch

Mar: 6.2700-6.3000 unch

Apr: 6.3000-6.3300 unch

May: 6.3000-6.3800 unch

Jun: NA

US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Feb: 6.2500-7.9500 unch

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Feb: 6.2500-7.9500 unch

US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary protein: 5.8850-5.9350 dn 5.25

11 pct protein: 6.0850-6.1350 dn 5.25

11.5 pct protein:

Feb: 6.1850-6.2350 dn 5.25

Mar: 6.1850-6.2350 dn 5.25

Apr: 6.2050-6.2550 dn 5.50

May: 6.2050-6.2550 dn 5.50

12 pct protein: 6.2350-6.2850 dn 5.25

13 pct protein: 6.3350-6.3850 dn 5.25

US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)

13 pct protein: 6.4500-6.8200 dn 3.50

14 pct protein:

Feb: 6.6100-7.0600 dn 3.50

Mar: 6.6100-7.0600 dn 3.50

Apr: 6.6825-7.1825 dn 1.75

May: 6.6825-7.1825 dn 1.75

15 pct protein: 6.6900-7.1800 dn 3.50

16 pct protein: 6.7700-7.3000 dn 3.50

US 2 Yellow Corn

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Feb: 4.8000-4.8200 no comp

Mar: 4.8700 dn 1.50

Apr: 4.9075 dn 2.00

May: NA

Jun: NA

US 1 Yellow Soybeans

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Feb: 9.8050 up 2.75-dn 2.25

Mar: 9.8050 up 2.75-dn 2.25

Apr: 9.7900 up 8.00-dn 2.00

May: 9.7900 up 8.00-dn 2.00

Jun: 9.8975 up 8.75-dn 1.25

Jul: 9.8975 up 8.75-dn 1.25

US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.7025 unch

** Not well tested.

Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Jan 2020

Averages in Dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.2300

US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.9600

US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.2600

US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 7.0100

California Weekly Grain Report

Feb. 20

Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk

BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)

Rail: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00 unch

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.25 no comp

CORN US No 2 Yellow

FOB: Turlock/Tulare 9.29 dn .04

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley 9.28-9.29

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.60 dn .03

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.60 dn .03

SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF 9.35 dn .02-.05

WHEAT Any Class for Feed

FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties NC, 9.75 up .15

