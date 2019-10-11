Portland Daily Grain Report
Oct. 11
As of noon, December wheat futures trended 12.75 to 16.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for October delivery ordinary protein were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for October delivery trended 16.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for October delivery trended 12.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for October delivery trended 17.50 to 21.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for October delivery trended 12.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 16 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Oct: NA
Nov: 6.0000-6.0300 unch
Dec 6.0500-6.0600 up 2.00-unch
Jan: NA
Feb: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Oct: 5.9500-6.0000 unch
Nov: 5.9800-6.0300 unch
Dec: 6.0100-6.0800 unch-up 2.00
Jan: 6.0100-6.0600 unch
Feb: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Oct: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Oct: 5.9500-6.1000 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.4450-5.4950 up 16.25
11 pct protein: 5.6450-5.6950 up 16.25
11.5 pct protein:
Oct: 5.7450-5.7950 up 16.25
Nov: 5.7950-5.8150 up 16.25
Dec: 5.8450 up 16.25
Jan: NA
Feb: NA
12 pct protein: 5.7950-5.8450 up 16.25
13 pct protein: 5.8950-5.9450 up 16.25
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.2200-6.4800 up 12.75
14 pct protein:
Oct: 6.3800-6.6800 up 12.75
Nov: 6.4300-7.2800 up 12.75
Dec: 6.4800-7.2800 up 12.75
Jan: NA
Feb: NA
15 pct protein: 6.4600-6.6800 up 12.75
16 pct protein: 6.5400-6.6800 up 12.75
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Oct: 4.9775-5.0975 up 17.50-21.50
Nov: 4.9775-5.0175 up 17.50
Dec: 4.9775-5.0375 up 17.50-18.50
Jan: 5.0475-5.0575 up 16.25
Feb: 5.0575-5.0975 up 16.25-17.25
Mar: 5.0675-5.0975 up 16.25-17.25
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Oct: 10.1800-10.2100 up 12.50
Nov: 10.1800-10.2100 up 12.50
Dec: 10.2250 up 13.00
Jan: 10.2550 up 13.00
Feb: NA
Mar: NA
US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.6300 unch. Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Sep 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.8300
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.1500
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.4500
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 5.9600
California Weekly Grain Report
Oct. 10
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Glenn County, 11.45 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.34 dn .03
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.58 dn .15
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.65 dn .02
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.65 dn .02
Truck: Glenn County, 8.45-8.80 no comp
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.50 dn .16
WHEAT US Durum Wheat
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.10 no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.90 no comp