Portland Daily Grain Report
Aug. 7
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
September wheat futures trended 1.50 to 5.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for August delivery ordinary protein trended steady to five cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to five cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for August delivery trended 1.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for August delivery trended 1.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for August delivery trended 3.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for August delivery trended 10.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 12 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with three docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat, delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Aug: 5.5000-5.5900 dn 5.00-unch
Sep: 5.5500-5.6400 dn 5.00-unch
Oct: NA
Nov: NA
Dec: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Aug: 5.5000-5.6000 dn 5.00-unch
Sep: 5.5500-5.7000 dn 5.00-unch
Oct: 5.5800-5.7300 dn 5.00-unch
Nov: 5.6100-5.7300 dn 5.00-unch
Dec: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat, delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Aug: 5.5000-7.3400 dn 5.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Aug: 5.5000-7.3400 dn 5.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.2550-5.3550 dn 1.75
11 pct protein: 5.4550-5.5550 dn 1.75
11.5 pct protein:
Aug: 5.5550-5.6550 dn 1.75
Sep: 5.5550-5.6550 dn 1.75
Oct: 5.6725-5.7225 dn 1.00
Nov: 5.7225-5.7725 dn 1.00
Dec: NA
12 pct protein: 5.6050-5.7050 dn 1.75
13 pct protein: 5.7050-5.8050 dn 1.75
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 5.7350-5.8050 dn 1.50
14 pct protein:
Aug: 5.8950-6.0450 dn 1.50
Sep: 5.8950-6.0650 dn 1.50
Oct: 6.2050-6.3550 dn 0.25
Nov: 6.1550-6.4050 dn 0.25
Dec: NA
15 pct protein: 5.9750-6.1650 dn 1.50
16 pct protein: 6.0550-6.2850 dn 1.50
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Aug: 4.0775-4.1475 dn 3.50
Sep: 4.0775-4.1775 dn 3.50
Oct: NA
Nov: 4.2075-4.3275 dn 3.00
Dec: 4.3275-4.3575 dn 3.00
Jan: 4.4775-4.4875 dn 2.75
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Aug: 9.8350 dn 10.50
Sep: 9.8950-9.9250 dn 10.50
Oct: 9.9750-10.0050 dn 10.50
Nov: 10.0050 dn 10.50
Dec: 9.9400 dn 10.50
Jan: NA
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Jul 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.7900
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.5700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.8700
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.2000
California Weekly Grain Report
Aug. 6
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Rail: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.25 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 7.77 dn .08
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.06 dn .08
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.08 dn .08
Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.08 dn .08
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.75 dn .08
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.50 no comp