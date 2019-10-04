Portland Daily Grain Report
Oct. 4
December wheat futures trended mixed, from 1.75 cents lower to 6.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for October delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for October delivery trended 1.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for October delivery trended 6.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for October delivery trended two to four cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for October delivery trended 4.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 13 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with two docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Oct: 5.8500-5.9000 unch
Nov: 5.9000-5.9200 unch
Dec: 5.9300-5.9400 unch
Jan: NA
Feb: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Oct: 5.8500-5.9500 unch
Nov: 5.9000-5.9800 unch
Dec: 5.9300-6.0100 unch
Jan: 5.9600-6.0100 unch
Feb: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein
Oct: 5.9000-6.0500 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Oct: 5.9000-6.1000 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.2400-5.3400 dn 1.75
11 pct protein: 5.4400-5.5400 dn 1.75
11.5 pct protein:
Oct: 5.5400-5.6400 dn 1.75
Nov: 5.5900-5.6700 dn 1.75
Dec: 5.5900-5.7000 dn 1.75
Jan: NA
Feb: NA
12 pct protein: 5.5900-5.6900 dn 1.75
13 pct protein: 5.6900-5.7900 dn 1.75
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.1000-6.4000 up 6.50
14 pct protein:
Oct: 6.2600-6.5600 up 6.50
Nov: 6.3100-6.6100 up 6.50
Dec: 6.3600-6.6600 up 6.50
Jan: NA
Feb: NA
15 pct protein: 6.3400-6.6400 up 6.50
16 pct protein: 6.4200-6.7200 up 6.50
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Oct: 4.7975-4.8475 dn 4.00-2.00
Nov: 4.7975 dn 2.00-4.00
Dec: 4.7975 dn 4.00
Jan: 4.9000-4.9200 dn 3.75
Feb: 4.9400 dn 1.75-3.75
Mar: 4.9400-4.9500 dn 1.75-2.75
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Oct: 9.9425-9.9625 up 4.50
Nov: 9.9625-9.9825 up 4.50
Dec: 9.9725 up 4.25
Jan: 10.0025 up 4.25
Feb: NA
Mar: NA
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Aug 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.7500
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 4.9900
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.2500
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 5.8100
California Weekly Grain Report
Oct. 3
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Petaluma-Santa Rosa, 11.35, no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.37, up .09
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.73, up .40
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.67, up .09
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.67, up .09
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.66, up .37
Truck: Turlock County, 9.50, no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 10.00, no comp