Portland Daily Grain Report
July 2
July wheat futures trended 8.75 to 15.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.
Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for July delivery trended 8.75 cents per bushel lower to 6.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for July delivery Trended 11.25 to 17.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for July delivery trended 12.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for July delivery trended .25 to 4.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Wednesday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 16 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jul: 5.7500 unch-dn 5.00
Aug NC: 5.7500 unch-dn 5.00
Sep: 5.7700-5.7800 dn 1.00-4.00
Oct: NA
Nov: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jul: 5.7500-5.8000 unch
Aug NC: 5.7500-5.8000 unch
Sep: 5.7700-5.8400 dn 1.00-unch
Oct: 5.8000-5.8800 dn 5.00-unch
Nov: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat — delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jul: 5.7500-7.5000 dn 5.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jul: 5.7500-7.5000 dn 5.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat — (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.2400-5.5400 dn 8.75-up 6.25
11 pct protein: 5.4400-5.7400 dn 8.75-up 6.25
11.5 pct protein:
Jul: 5.5400-5.8400 dn 8.75-up 6.25
Aug NC: 5.5400-5.8400 dn 8.75-up 6.25
Sep: 5.5900-5.7400 dn 8.75
Oct: 5.7675-5.8675 no comp
Nov: NA
12 pct protein: 5.5900-5.8900 dn 8.75-up 6.25
13 pct protein: 5.6900-5.9900 dn 8.75-up 6.25
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 5.8625-6.0125 dn 15.25-17.25
14 pct protein:
Jul: 6.0625-6.2525 dn 11.25-17.25
Aug NC: 6.1025-6.2025 dn 7.25-32.25
Sep: 6.1025-6.3025 dn 12.25-17.25
Oct: 6.2375-6.4875 no comp
Nov: NA
15 pct protein: 6.1425-6.3725 dn 11.25-17.25
16 pct protein: 6.2225-6.4925 dn 11.25-17.25
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jul: 4.3850-4.4350 dn 12.00
Aug: 4.3850-4.3950 dn 7.00
Sep: NA
Oct: 4.4350-4.4850 dn 7.00-10.00
Nov: 4.4150-4.4850 dn 7.00-10.00
Dec: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jul: 9.7825 dn 0.25-4.25
Aug: 9.7825 dn 0.25-3.25
Sep: 10.0175-10.0875 dn 5.25-2.25
Oct NC: 10.0675-10.1875 dn 12.25-2.25
Nov: 10.1175-10.2175 dn 11.25-2.25
US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.6300 unch
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Jun 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.8700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.5700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.8700
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.4500
California Weekly Grain Report
July 2
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.25 up .10
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.35 up .36
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley 8.63, up .48
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.65 up .36
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.65 up .36
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.87 up .47
WHEAT US No 2 or better — Soft White Wheat
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
FOB: King, 9.25 dn .05
WHEAT US No 2 or better — Hard Red Winter
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
FOB: King 9.25, dn .05