Portland Daily Grain Report
Feb. 28
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
March wheat futures trended mixed, from 0.25 cents lower to 3.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for February delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 22 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to 22 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for February delivery trended 2.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for February delivery trended 3.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for February delivery were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for February delivery trended 0.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 10 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Feb: 5.9000-6.1800 dn 22.00-unch
Mar: 5.9300-6.2100 dn 22.00-unch
Apr: 5.9500-6.2500 dn 23.00-unch
May: 6.0000-6.2500 dn 20.00-unch
Jun: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Feb: 5.9000-6.2500 dn 22.00-unch
Mar: 5.9300-6.3000 dn 22.00-unch
Apr: 5.9500-6.3500 dn 23.00-unch
May: 6.0000-6.3800 dn 20.00-unch
Jun: 6.2800-6.4100 unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Feb: 5.9000-7.9300 dn 25.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Feb: 5.9000-7.9300 dn 25.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.6050-5.7050 up 2.25
11 pct protein: 5.8050-5.9050 up 2.25
11.5 pct protein:
Feb: 5.9050-6.0050 up 2.25
Mar: 5.9050-6.0050 up 2.25
Apr: 6.0325 up 1.50
May: 6.0325 up 1.50
12 pct protein: 5.9550-6.0550 up 2.25
13 pct protein: 6.0550-6.1550 up 2.25
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.3025-6.6725 up 3.50
14 pct protein:
Feb: 6.4625-6.9125 up 3.50
Mar: 6.5125-6.9125 up 3.50
Apr: 6.6250-6.9750 up 3.50
May: 6.6250-6.9750 up 3.50
15 pct protein: 6.5425-7.0325 up 3.50
16 pct protein: 6.6225-7.1525 up 3.50
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Feb: NA
Mar: NA
Apr: 4.7825-4.8125 up 0.25-dn 1.75
May: 4.7025-4.7825 dn 5.75-up 0.25
Jun: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Feb: 9.6850 dn 0.75
Mar: 9.6850 up 0.25-dn 0.75
Apr: 9.7275 dn 2.25
May: 9.7275 dn 2.25
Jun: 9.8150 up 1.75
Jul: 9.8150 up 1.75
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Jan 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.2300
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.9600
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.2600
California Weekly Grain Report
Feb. 27
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Petaluma-Santa Rosa, 11.00 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.08 dn .21
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.16 dn
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.38 dn .22
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.38 dn .22
Truck: Kern County, 9.65 no comp
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.16 dn .19
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, NC 9.35 dn .40
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, sale 10.50 no comp