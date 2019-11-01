Portland Daily Grain Report
Nov. 1
December wheat futures trended 6.25 to 7.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for November delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for November delivery trended 6.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for November delivery trended 7.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for November delivery trended 0.75 of a cent lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for November delivery trended 7.50 to 14.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 13 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Nov: 5.9500-6.0800 unch
Dec: 6.0000-6.1100 unch
Jan: NA
Feb: NA
Mar: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Nov: 5.9500-6.1000 unch
Dec: 6.0000-6.1500 unch
Jan: 6.0600-6.1800 unch
Feb: 6.0600-6.2100 no comp
Mar: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Nov: 5.9500-6.5800 no comp
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Nov: 5.9500-7.0500 no comp
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.5800-5.6600 no comp
11 pct protein: 5.7800-5.8600 no comp
11.5 pct protein:
Nov: 5.8800-5.9600 up 6.25
Dec: 5.9000-5.9600 up 6.25
Jan: 5.9875-6.0375 up 6.50
Feb: 6.0375-6.0575 no comp
Mar: NA
12 pct protein: 5.9300-6.0100 no comp
13 pct protein: 6.0300-6.1100 no comp
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.3525-6.7725 no comp
14 pct protein:
Nov: 6.5525-7.0125 up 7.25
Dec: 6.5925-7.0625 up 7.25
Jan: 6.7800-7.0800 up 7.50
Feb: 6.7800-7.1800 no comp
Mar: NA
15 pct protein: 6.5525-7.1325 no comp
16 pct protein: 6.5525-7.2525 no comp
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Nov: 4.9425-4.9925 dn 0.75
Dec: 4.9725-5.0125 dn 0.75-up 1.25
Jan: 5.0350-5.0850 up 2.75-dn 0.25
Feb: 5.0550-5.0850 up 2.75-dn 0.25
Mar: 5.0750-5.0850 up 2.75-dn 0.25
Apr: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Nov: 10.2175-10.2475 up 14.50-7.50
Dec: 10.2475 up 10.50-7.50
Jan: 10.2475 up 7.50-5.50
Feb: NA
Mar: NA
Apr: 9.9075 no comp
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Sep 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.8300
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.1500
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.4500
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 5.9600
California Weekly Grain Report
Oct. 31
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Colusa County, 11.50 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.48 up .09
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.79 up .06
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.79 up .10
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.79 up .10
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF 9.71 up .05
WHEAT US Durum Wheat
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.15 no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.00 no comp