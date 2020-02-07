Portland Daily Grain Report
Jan. 31
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
March wheat futures trended from 2.50 to 4.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for February delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for February delivery trended 4.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for February delivery trended 3.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for February delivery trended 4.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for February delivery trended steady to 1.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were fourteen grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with six docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Feb: 6.2000-6.3500 unch
Mar: 6.3000-6.3700 unch
Apr: 6.3300-6.4000 unch
May: 6.3300-6.4000 unch
Jun: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Feb: 6.2000-6.3500 unch
Mar: 6.3000-6.3700 unch
Apr: 6.3300-6.4000 unch
May: 6.3300-6.4000 unch
Jun: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Feb: 6.3500-7.9500 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Feb: 6.3500-7.9500 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.9250-5.9750 up 4.75
11 pct protein: 6.1250-6.1750 up 4.75
11.5 pct protein:
Feb: 6.2250-6.2750 up 4.75
Mar: 6.2250-6.2750 up 4.75
Apr: 6.2350-6.2850 up 4.00
May: 6.2350-6.2850 up 4.00
12 pct protein: 6.2750-6.3250 up 4.75
13 pct protein: 6.3750-6.4250 up 4.75
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.5475-6.8175 up 3.25
14 pct protein:
Feb: 6.7075-7.0575 up 3.25
Mar: 6.7075-7.0575 up 3.25
Apr: 6.7550-7.1550 up 3.00
May: 6.7550-7.2050 up 3.00
15 pct protein: 6.7875-7.1775 up 3.25
16 pct protein: 6.8675-7.2975 up 3.25
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Feb: 4.9550-4.9850 up 4.25
Mar: 4.9550-4.9850 up 1.25-4.25
Apr: 4.9850-5.0050 up 4.00-1.00
May: NA
Jun: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Feb: 9.5600-9.5700 unch-up 1.00
Mar: 9.5400-9.5700 dn 2.00-up 1.00
Apr: 9.6300-9.7000 dn 6.75-up 0.25
May: 9.6300-9.7000 dn 6.75-up 0.25
Jun: 9.7800-9.8300 dn 4.75-up 0.25
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.7025 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Jan 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.2300
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.9600
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.2600
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 7.0100
California Weekly Grain Report
Feb. 6
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Rail: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00 unch
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.50 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.33 up .04
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.29 up .03
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.63 up .03
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.63 up .03
Truck: Glenn County non GMO, 9.00 no comp
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.36 up .17
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties NC, 9.70 up .05