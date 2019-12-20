Portland Daily Grain Report
Dec. 20
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
March wheat futures trended mixed, from 4.50 cents lower to 1.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for December delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for December delivery trended 1.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for December delivery trended 4.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for December delivery were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for December delivery trended 5.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 11 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Dec: 5.9000-6.0000 unch
Jan: 6.0000-6.0700 unch
Feb: 6.0300-6.1000 unch
Mar: 6.0600-6.1300 unch
Apr: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Dec: 5.9000-6.0500 unch
Jan: 6.0000-6.1000 unch
Feb: 6.0300-6.1500 unch
Mar: 6.0600-6.2000 unch
Apr: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Dec: 6.0000-7.4000 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Dec: 6.0000-7.4000 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.7725-5.8725 up 1.75
11 pct protein: 5.9725-6.0725 up 1.75
11.5 pct protein:
Dec: 6.0725-6.1725 up 1.75
Jan: 6.1225-6.2225 up 1.75
Feb: 6.1725-6.2525 up 1.75
Mar: 6.1725-6.3725 up 1.75
Apr: NA
12 pct protein: 6.1225-6.2225 up 1.75
13 pct protein: 6.2225-6.3225 up 1.75
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.4675-6.8775 dn 4.50
14 pct protein:
Dec: 6.6675-7.1175 dn 4.50
Jan: 6.6975-7.1175 dn 4.50
Feb: 6.7275-7.1175 dn 4.50
Mar: NA
Apr: NA
15 pct protein: 6.6675-7.2375 dn 4.50
16 pct protein: 6.6675-7.3575 dn 4.50
US 2 Yellow Corn:
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Dec: NA
Jan: 4.8275-4.9775 up 1.25
Feb: 4.9575-4.9775 up 2.25-1.25
Mar: 4.9775 up 2.25-1.25
Apr: NA
May: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans:
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Dec: 10.2525 up 5.75
Jan: 10.2525 up 5.75
Feb: 10.2325 up 5.00
Mar: 10.2325 up 5.00
Apr: 10.1625 up 1.25
May: 10.1625 up 1.25
US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.7025 unch Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Nov 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.6200
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.9200
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.6700
California Weekly Grain Report
Dec. 19
This report will next be issued Jan. 9.
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 10.75 dn 1.25
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.37 up .09
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.44-9.49 up .11-.16
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.67 up .09
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.67 up .09
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.37-9.38 up .12-.13
WHEAT US No 2 or better-Soft White Wheat
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.50-11.75 no comp
WHEAT US Durum Wheat
FOB: Kern, 8.75 no comp
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 11.00 no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.50 unch