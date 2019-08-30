Portland Daily Grain Report
Aug. 30
September wheat futures trended three to 18.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for August delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein were not available as most exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for August delivery trended nine cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for August delivery trended three cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for August delivery were not available. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for August delivery were not available. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 10 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with two docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Aug: 5.5500-5.7500 unch
Sep: 5.7800-5.8300 dn 2.00-unch
Oct: 5.8100-5.8600 dn 2.00-unch
Nov: 5.8400-5.8900 dn 1.00-unch
Dec: 5.8400-5.8900 dn 3.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Aug: NA
Sep: 5.7800-5.8300 dn 2.00-unch
Oct: NA
Nov: NA
Dec: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Aug: 5.5500-5.7500 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Aug: NA
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 4.7825-4.8325 dn 9.00
11 pct protein: 4.9325-4.9825 dn 9.00-14.00
11.5 pct protein:
Aug: 5.0325-5.0825 dn 9.00
Sep: 4.9825-5.2325 dn 19.00-9.00
Oct: 5.2725-5.3225 dn 4.25
Nov: 5.3225-5.3725 dn 4.25
Dec: 5.3725-5.4225 dn 4.25
12 pct protein: 5.0825-5.1325 dn 9.00-14.00
13 pct protein: 5.1825-5.2325 dn 9.00-14.00
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 5.3150-5.3550 dn 3.00
14 pct protein:
Aug: 5.5150 dn 3.00
Sep: 5.4650-5.5650 dn 8.00-3.00
Oct: 5.7175 dn 4.75
Nov: 5.7475-5.7675 dn 4.75
Dec 5.7675-5.7775 dn 4.75
15 pct protein: 5.5150-5.5950 dn 3.00
16 pct protein: 5.5150-5.6750 dn 3.00
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Aug: NA
Sep: 4.5275-4.5475 up 1.00-unch
Oct: 4.4775-4.5475 dn 1.50
Nov: 4.5475-4.5775 dn 1.50-0.50
Dec: 4.5975-4.6275 dn 3.50-1.50
Jan: 4.7525 dn 1.00
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Aug: NA
Sep: 8.9900 up 0.50
Oct: 8.9900 up 0.50
Nov: 9.2200 up 0.50
Dec: 9.3400 up 0.50
Jan: 9.4200 up 0.50
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Jul 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9600
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.4100
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.6900
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.0800
California Weekly Grain Report
Aug. 29
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
FOB: Tehama County, 10.50
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno,9.12
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.10-9.12
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.42
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.42
Truck: Glenn County, 9.05
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.01