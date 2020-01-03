Portland Daily Grain Report

Jan. 3

Bids as of 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, subject to change. All bids in dollars per bushel. Bids are limited and not fully established in early trading.

Bids for grains delivered to Portland, Ore., in dollars per bushel.

In early trading March wheat futures trended six to 11.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery for ordinary protein were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein were not well tested in early trading but bids were indicated as steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 11.5 percent protein US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for January delivery were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for steady delivery were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains during January delivery were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains during January were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All wheat bids in dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Jan: 6.1500

Feb: 6.2000

Mar: 6.2500

Apr: NA

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Jan: 6.1500-6.2500

Feb: 6.2000-6.3000

Mar: 6.2500-6.3000

Apr: NA

US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Jan: 6.1500-7.9000

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Jan: 6.1500-7.9000

US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary protein: 5.7900-5.8900

11 pct protein: 5.9900-6.0900

11.5 pct protein:

Jan: 6.0900-6.1900

Feb: 6.0900-6.1900

Mar: 6.0900-6.2400

Apr: NA

12 pct protein: 6.1400-6.2400

13 pct protein: 6.2400-6.3400

US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)

13 pct protein: 6.6925-6.8525

14 pct protein:

Jan: 6.8925-7.0925

Feb: 6.9225-7.0925

Mar: 6.9225-7.0925

Apr: NA

15 pct protein: 6.8925-7.2125

16 pct protein: 6.8925-7.3325

US 2 Yellow Corn

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Jan: 4.8550-4.9550

Feb: 4.9550

Mar: 4.9550-5.0050

Apr: 4.9400

May: 4.9400

US 1 Yellow Soybeans

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Jan: 10.1450

Feb: 10.1750

Mar: 10.1950

Apr: 10.2325

May: 10.2325

Jun: 10.3550

US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.7025, not well tested.

Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Nov 2019

Averages in Dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9700

US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.6200

US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.9200

US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.6700

California Weekly Grain Report

Dec. 19

This report will next be issued Jan. 9.

Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:

Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk

BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 10.75 dn 1.25

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00 no comp

CORN US No 2 Yellow

FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.37 up .09

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.44-9.49 up .11-.16

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.67 up .09

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.67 up .09

SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.37-9.38 up .12-.13

WHEAT US No 2 or better-Soft White Wheat

(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)

Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.50-11.75 no comp

WHEAT US Durum Wheat

FOB: Kern, 8.75 no comp

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 11.00 no comp

WHEAT Any Class for Feed

FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.50 unch

