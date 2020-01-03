Portland Daily Grain Report
Jan. 3
Bids as of 9:30 a.m. Pacific time, subject to change. All bids in dollars per bushel. Bids are limited and not fully established in early trading.
Bids for grains delivered to Portland, Ore., in dollars per bushel.
In early trading March wheat futures trended six to 11.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery for ordinary protein were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein were not well tested in early trading but bids were indicated as steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent protein US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for January delivery were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for steady delivery were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains during January delivery were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains during January were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All wheat bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jan: 6.1500
Feb: 6.2000
Mar: 6.2500
Apr: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jan: 6.1500-6.2500
Feb: 6.2000-6.3000
Mar: 6.2500-6.3000
Apr: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jan: 6.1500-7.9000
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jan: 6.1500-7.9000
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.7900-5.8900
11 pct protein: 5.9900-6.0900
11.5 pct protein:
Jan: 6.0900-6.1900
Feb: 6.0900-6.1900
Mar: 6.0900-6.2400
Apr: NA
12 pct protein: 6.1400-6.2400
13 pct protein: 6.2400-6.3400
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.6925-6.8525
14 pct protein:
Jan: 6.8925-7.0925
Feb: 6.9225-7.0925
Mar: 6.9225-7.0925
Apr: NA
15 pct protein: 6.8925-7.2125
16 pct protein: 6.8925-7.3325
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jan: 4.8550-4.9550
Feb: 4.9550
Mar: 4.9550-5.0050
Apr: 4.9400
May: 4.9400
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jan: 10.1450
Feb: 10.1750
Mar: 10.1950
Apr: 10.2325
May: 10.2325
Jun: 10.3550
US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.7025, not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Nov 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.6200
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.9200
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.6700
California Weekly Grain Report
Dec. 19
This report will next be issued Jan. 9.
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 10.75 dn 1.25
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.37 up .09
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.44-9.49 up .11-.16
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.67 up .09
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.67 up .09
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.37-9.38 up .12-.13
WHEAT US No 2 or better-Soft White Wheat
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.50-11.75 no comp
WHEAT US Durum Wheat
FOB: Kern, 8.75 no comp
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 11.00 no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.50 unch