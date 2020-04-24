Portland Daily Grain Report
April 24
May wheat futures trended 6.50 to 20.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended one to five cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to five cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for April delivery trended 10.75 to 15.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for April delivery trended 6.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for April delivery were not available in late trading as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for April delivery trended three cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 17 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Apr: 6.1300-6.2000 up 1.00-5.00
May: 6.1600-6.2300 up 1.00-5.00
Jun: 6.1900-6.2900 up 4.00-6.00
Jul: 6.1000-6.1500 dn 5.00
Aug: NC 6.0500-6.1200 dn 5.00
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Apr: 6.0000-6.2000 unch-up 5.00
May: 6.0400-6.2300 unch-up 5.00
Jun: 6.1100-6.2000 unch-dn 3.00
Jul: 6.0900-6.1500 unch-dn 5.00
Aug: NC 6.0500-6.1200 dn 2.00-5.00
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Apr: 6.2000-7.8800 up 8.00-dn 2.00
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Apr: 6.2000-7.8800 up 8.00-dn 2.00
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.6975-6.1475 dn 15.75-10.75
11 pct protein: 5.8975-6.3475 dn 15.75-10.75
11.5 pct protein:
Apr: 5.9975-6.4475 dn 15.75-10.75
May: 6.0475-6.4475 dn 10.75
Jun: 6.1325-6.4825 dn 10.00
Jul: 6.0325-6.4825 dn 10.00
Aug: NC 5.9500-6.2500 dn 9.50
12 pct protein: 6.0475-6.4975 dn 15.75-10.75
13 pct protein: 6.1475-6.5975 dn 15.75-10.75
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.0500-6.3500 dn 6.50
14 pct protein:
Apr: 6.2900-6.5900 dn 6.50
May: 6.2900-6.5900 dn 6.50
Jun: 6.3325-6.6325 dn 6.50
Jul: 6.3325-6.5825 dn 6.50
Aug NC: 6.4950-6.5950 dn 5.75
15 pct protein: 6.4100-6.7100 dn 6.50
16 pct protein: 6.5000-6.8300 dn 6.50
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Apr: NA
May: 4.1875-4.2175 dn 3.50-9.50
Jun: 4.2300 up 12.00-dn 8.00
Jul: NA
Aug: NA
Sep: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Apr: 9.1925 dn 3.00
May: 9.1825 dn 5.00
Jun: 9.2050 dn 6.25
Jul: 9.2650 dn 3.25
Aug: 9.2100 dn 3.00
Sep: NA
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Mar 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9800
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.8700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.1700
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.7500
California Weekly Grain Report
April 23
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.00 unch
Truck: Kern County, 9.00 unch
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 7.99 dn .06
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.25-8.29 dn .01
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.29 dn .06
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 8.29 dn .06
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.54 dn .01
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.50 dn .15-.25
FOB: Kern County, 9.50 no comp