Portland Daily Grain Report
Oct. 18
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
December wheat futures trended mixed, from 7.50 cents lower to 6.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for October delivery ordinary protein were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for October delivery trended 2.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for October delivery trended 7.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for October delivery trended 0.75 of a cent to 1.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for October delivery trended 7.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 15 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with three docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Oct: NA
Nov: 6.0300-6.0500 unch
Dec: 6.0600-6.1000 unch
Jan: NA
Feb: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Oct: 6.0000 unch
Nov: 6.0300-6.1000 unch
Dec: 6.0600-6.1500 unch
Jan: 6.1300-6.1800 up 1.00-unch
Feb: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Oct: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Oct: 6.0000-6.7500 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.5875-5.6875 up 2.50
11 pct protein: 5.7875-5.8875 up 2.50
11.5 pct protein:
Oct: 5.8875-5.9875 up 2.50
Nov: 5.9375-6.0375 up 2.50
Dec: 5.9775-6.0375 up 2.50
Jan: 6.0100-6.1100 up 2.00
Feb: NA
12 pct protein: 5.9375-6.0375 up 2.50
13 pct protein: 6.0375-6.1375 up 2.50
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.4450-6.6050 dn 7.50
14 pct protein:
Oct: 6.6450-6.8450 dn 7.50
Nov: 6.6850-7.1450 dn 7.50
Dec: 6.7250-7.1450 dn 7.50
Jan: 6.8825-7.1825 dn 7.50
Feb: NA
15 pct protein: 6.6450-6.9650 dn 7.50
16 pct protein: 6.6450-7.0850 dn 7.50
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Oct: 5.0100-5.0600 dn 1.75-0.75
Nov: 4.9500-4.9900 dn 0.75-3.75
Dec: 4.9500-4.9600 dn 2.75-4.75
Jan: 5.0075 dn 3.75
Feb: 5.0175-5.0775 dn 3.75
Mar: 5.0275-5.0775 dn 3.75
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Oct: 10.2400 dn 7.50
Nov: 10.1400 dn 2.50
Dec: 10.1950 dn 0.75
Jan: 10.2250 dn 0.75
Feb: NA
Mar: NA
US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.6300 unch
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Sep 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.8300
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.1500
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.4500
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 5.9600
California Weekly Grain Report
Oct. 10
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt.
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.00
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.57 up .23
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.83-9.87 up .25-.29
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.87 up .22
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.87 up .22
Truck: Glenn County OC, 8.45 unch
Truck: Glenn County Non GMO 9.25
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.80 up .30
WHEAT US No 2 or better-Soft White Wheat
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.50-11.75
WHEAT US No 2 or better-Hard Red Winter
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 12.00-12.25
WHEAT US Durum Wheat
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.85-9.95 dn .25-.15
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.35 up .45
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 10.25