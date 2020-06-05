Portland Daily Grain Report
June 5
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
June wheat futures trended 7.50 to 11.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to 5.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for June delivery trended 11.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for June delivery trended 7.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for June delivery trended 2.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery had no quote.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for June delivery trended steady to 2.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 18 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jun: 5.8500-6.0500 dn 5.00-unch
Jul: 5.8500-6.0500 dn 5.00-unch
Aug: NC 5.8500-5.9900 dn 2.00-unch
Sep: 5.8800-5.9900 dn 2.00-1.00
Oct: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jun: 5.8500-6.0500 dn 5.00-unch
Jul: 5.8500-6.0500 dn 5.00-unch
Aug: NC 5.8500-5.9900 dn 2.00-unch
Sep: 5.8800-6.0000 dn 2.00-unch
Oct: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jun: 5.8500-7.8000 dn 5.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jun: 5.8500-7.8000 dn 5.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.7625 dn 11.00
11 pct protein: 5.9625 dn 11.00
11.5 pct protein:
Jun: 6.0625 dn 11.00
Jul: 6.0125-6.0625 dn 6.00-11.00
Aug NC: 5.8925-5.9925 dn 10.00-5.00
Sep: 5.8925-6.0425 dn 10.00-5.00
Oct: NA
12 pct protein: 6.1125 dn 11.00
13 pct protein: 6.2125 dn 11.00
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.1275-6.4475 dn 7.50
14 pct protein:
Jun: 6.2875-6.6875 dn 7.50
Jul: 6.3375-6.5875 dn 7.50
Aug NC: 6.3075-6.6575 dn 6.75
Sep: 6.2575-6.6075 dn 6.75
Oct: NA
15 pct protein: 6.3675-6.8075 dn 7.50
16 pct protein: 6.4475-6.9275 dn 7.50
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jun: 4.3925-4.4625 up 2.25
Jul: 4.3925-4.4125 up 2.25
Aug: NA
Sep: NA
Oct: NA
Nov: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jun: 9.4775-9.4875 unch-dn 2.00
Jul: 9.5075-9.5275 unch
Aug: 9.5500-9.6200 up 1.25-7.25
Sep: 9.8250 up 2.75
Oct NC: 9.8750-9.8950 up 2.75
Nov: 9.8950-9.9150 up 2.75
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge May 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.0600
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.7200
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.0200
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.4700
California Weekly Grain Report
May 28
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, sale 9.25 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.12 dn .07
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.36-8.39 up .05-.04
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.43 dn .06
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.43 dn .06
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.71 up .02-dn .01
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Hard Red Winter
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
FOB: Kern sale 9.00 no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.65