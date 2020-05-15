Portland Daily Grain Report
May 15
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
June wheat futures trended 2.00 cents per bushel lower to .50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for May delivery trended .50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for May delivery trended 1.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for May delivery trended 1.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for May delivery trended 2.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 13 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
May: 6.0000-6.1500 unch
Jun: 6.0000-6.1500 unch
Jul: 5.9500-6.1000 unch
Aug NC: 5.9000-6.0000 unch
Sep: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
May: 5.9500-6.1500 unch
Jun: 6.0000-6.1500 unch
Jul: 5.9500-6.1000 unch
Aug NC: 5.9000-6.0000 unch
Sep: 5.9800-6.0500 unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
May: 6.1500-7.7500 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
May: 6.1500-7.7500 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.5725-5.6725 up 0.50
11 pct protein: 5.7725-5.8725 up 0.50
11.5 pct protein:
May: 5.8725-5.9725 up 0.50
Jun: 5.9225-5.9725 up 0.50
Jul: 5.7225-5.9725 up 0.50
Aug NC: 5.6375-5.7875 up 0.25
Sep: 5.7375-5.7875 up 0.25
12 pct protein: 5.9225-6.0225 up 0.50
13 pct protein: 6.0225-6.1225 up 0.50
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 5.9525-6.4225 dn 1.75
14 pct protein:
May: 6.1125-6.6625 dn 1.75
Jun: 6.1625-6.5625 dn 1.75
Jul 6.2125-6.4625 dn 1.75
Aug NC: 6.1800-6.5300 dn 1.50
Sep: 6.1300-6.4800 dn 1.50
15 pct protein: 6.1925-6.7825 dn 1.75
16 pct protein: 6.2725-6.9025 dn 1.75
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
May: 4.1925-4.2425 up 1.75
Jun: 4.2025-4.2525 up 1.75
Jul: 4.1725-4.1925 up 1.75
Aug: NA
Sep: NA
Oct: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
May: 9.1550 dn 2.50
Jun: 9.2350 up 1.50
Jul: 9.2850 up 1.50
Aug: 9.3575 up 1.75
Sep: 9.4050 up 1.75
Oct NC: 9.5050 up 1.75
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Apr 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.1100
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 6.0300
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.3300
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.6100
California Weekly Grain Report
May 14
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 7.87 up .05
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.13-8.17 up .02-.03
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.17 up .05
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.12 up .05
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.54 dn .01
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 10.25 no comp