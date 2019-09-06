Portland Daily Grain Report
Sept. 6
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
September wheat futures trended 3.75 to 9.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes. December wheat futures trended one half to 7.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for September delivery ordinary protein trended steady to two cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to two cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’ noon bids for the same delivery period.
Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for September delivery trended mixed, one half cent lower to 9.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for September delivery trended 2.75 to 7.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for September delivery trended 01.25 to 3.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for September delivery trended 3.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were ten grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with three docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel:
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges:
Ordinary protein:
Sep: 5.7000-5.7700 unch-up 2.00
Oct: 5.7000-5.8000 unch-up 3.00
Nov: NA
Dec: NA
Jan NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Sep: 5.7000-5.7700 unch-up 2.00
Oct: 5.7000-5.8000 unch-up 3.00
Nov: 5.7600-5.8200 unch-up 3.00
Dec: 5.7900-5.8400 unch-up 3.00
Jan: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges:
Ordinary protein:
Sep: 5.7000-5.7700 unch-up 2.00
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Sep: 5.7000-5.7700 unch-up 2.00
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 4.9325-5.0325 up 9.50-dn 0.50
11 pct protein: 5.1325-5.2325 up 9.50-dn 0.50
11.5 pct protein:
Sep: 5.2325-5.3325 up 9.50-dn 0.50
Oct: 5.2325-5.3825 dn 0.50
Nov: 5.2825-5.4325 dn 0.50
Dec 5.3325-5.4825 dn 0.50
Jan: NA
12 pct protein: 5.2825-5.3825 up 9.50-dn 0.50
13 pct protein: 5.3825-5.4825 up 9.50-dn 0.50
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage) 13 pct protein 5.4925-5.5825 dn 6.75-7.75.
14 pct protein:
Sep: 5.6925-5.7425 dn 2.75-7.75
Oct: 5.6925-5.7925 dn 7.75-2.75
Nov: 5.7925 dn 2.75-7.75
Dec: 5.7925-5.8425 dn 2.75
Jan: NA
15: pct protein 5.6925-5.8225 dn 7.75
16: pct protein 5.6925-5.9025 dn 7.75
US 2 Yellow Corn:
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN:
Sep: 4.3850-4.4550 dn 3.25-1.25
Oct: 4.3350-4.4050 dn 0.25-up 6.75
Nov: 4.4150-4.4450 up 0.75-dn 2.25
Dec: 4.4550-4.4750 dn 3.25
Jan: 4.6075-4.6175 dn 3.00
Feb: 4.6175-4.6375 dn 3.00
US 1 Yellow Soybeans:
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN:
Sep: 8.7975 dn 3.75
Oct: 8.7575-8.8475 dn 7.75-up 1.25
Nov: 8.9975-9.0275 dn 6.75-3.75
Dec: 9.1900 dn 3.50
Jan: 9.2500-9.2700 dn 5.50-3.50
Feb: NA
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Aug 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.7500
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 4.9900
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.2500
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 5.8100
California Weekly Grain Report
Sept. 6
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno, 9.08
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.00
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.39
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.39
Truck: Glenn County old crop sale, 8.25
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.91