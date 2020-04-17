Portland Daily Grain Report
April 17
May wheat futures trended 0.50 to 8.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for April delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for April delivery trended 8.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for April delivery trended 0.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for April delivery trended 2.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for April delivery trended 4.25 to 6.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were twelve grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Apr: 6.0700-6.1000 unch
May: 6.1000-6.1500 unch
Jun: 6.1500 unch
Jul: 6.1000 up 5.00-unch
Aug NC: 6.0500 up 5.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Apr: 6.0000-6.1000 unch
May: 6.0400-6.1500 unch
Jun: 6.1100-6.1500 unch
Jul: 6.0900-6.1000 up 4.00-unch
Aug NC: 6.0500-6.0700 up 5.00-unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Apr: 6.1000-7.8200 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Apr: 6.1000-7.8200 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.8875-6.1875 up 8.75
11 pct protein: 6.0875-6.3875 up 8.75
11.5 pct protein:
Apr: 6.1875-6.4875 up 8.75
May: 6.1875-6.4875 up 8.75
Jun: 6.1525-6.5025 up 8.50
Jul: 6.0525-6.5025 up 8.50
Aug NC: 5.9675-6.2675 up 7.25
12 pct protein: 6.2375-6.5375 up 8.75
13 pct protein: 6.3375-6.6375 up 8.75
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.1275-6.4275 up 0.50
14 pct protein:
Apr: 6.3675-6.6675 up 0.50
May: 6.3675-6.6675 up 0.50
Jun: 6.3950-6.6950 dn 0.75
Jul: 6.3950-6.6450 dn 0.75
Aug NC: 6.5525-6.6525 dn 0.75
15 pct protein: 6.4875-6.7875 up 0.50
16 pct protein: 6.5775-6.9075 up 0.50
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Apr: 4.1725-4.2525 up 2.50
May: 4.2425-4.3225 up 2.50
Jun: 4.2625-4.2925 up 3.00-unch
Jul: NA
Aug: NA
Sep: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Apr: 9.1550-9.2050 dn 6.25-4.25
May: 9.1650-9.2250 dn 5.25-4.25
Jun: 9.2025-9.2725 dn 6.50-3.50
Jul: 9.2025-9.2725 dn 6.50-3.50
Aug: 9.2150-9.2950 dn 6.75-3.75
Sep: NA
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Mar 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9800
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.8700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.1700
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.7500
California Weekly Grain Report
April 16
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.00 unch
Truck: Kern County, 9.00 unch
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare 8.05 dn .14
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.26-8.30 dn .20-.21
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 8.35 dn .15
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 8.35 dn .15
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.55 dn .16-.21
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 9.65-9.75 dn .20-.10