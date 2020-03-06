Portland Daily Grain Report
March 6
Bids as of noon. March wheat futures trended mixed, from three cents lower to 2.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes. May wheat futures trended mixed, from three cents lower to 3.25 cents per bushel higher.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady to higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for March delivery trended steady to five cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for March delivery trended 3.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for March delivery trended 5.75 to 6.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for March delivery trended 5.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were eight grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with three docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Mar: 6.0000 up 7.00-unch
Apr: 6.0000-6.0500 up 5.00
May: 6.0500 up 5.00
Jun: NA
Jul: 5.9500 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Mar: 6.0000 up 7.00-unch
Apr: 6.0000-6.0500 up 5.00-3.00
May: 6.0500 up 5.00-unch
Jun: 6.0500 up 5.00-unch
Jul: 5.9500-6.0200 unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Mar: 6.0000-7.7500 up 7.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Mar: 6.0000-7.7500 up 7.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.6125-5.8125 unch-up 5.00
11 pct protein: 5.8125-6.0125 unch-up 5.00
11.5 pct protein:
Mar: 5.9125-6.1125 unch-up 5.00
Apr: 5.9625-6.1125 unch-up 5.00
May: 5.9625-6.1125 unch-up 5.00
Jun: NA
Jul: 5.8350-6.0850 unch
12 pct protein: 5.9625-6.1625 unch-up 5.00
13 pct protein: 6.0625-6.2625 unch-up 5.00
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.4425-6.7125 up 3.25
14 pct protein:
Mar: 6.6025-6.9525 up 3.25
Apr: 6.6525-6.9525 up 3.25
May: 6.6525-6.9525 up 3.25
Jun: 6.6500-6.7500 no comp
Jul: 6.7000-7.0000 up 3.25
15 pct protein: 6.6825-7.0725 up 3.25
16 pct protein: 6.7625-7.1925 up 3.25
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Mar: 4.8600 dn 5.75-6.75
Apr: 4.8600-4.8900 dn 5.75
May: 4.8600 dn 5.75
Jun: 4.6425 dn 4.50
Jul: NA
Aug: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Mar: 9.7625 up 5.25
Apr: 9.7625 up 4.25
May: 9.7125 dn 3.75
Jun: 9.8000 dn 1.00
Jul: 9.8200 dn 3.00
Aug: 9.8175 up 3.25
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Feb 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.2400
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.8700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.1700
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.8200
California Weekly Grain Report
March 5
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Rail: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.39 up .31
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.41 up .25
Truck: Petaluma-Santa Rosa, 9.90-10.00 no comp
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.69 up .31
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.69 up .31
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.41 up .25
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties NC, 9.30 dn .05
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 10.10 dn .40