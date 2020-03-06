Portland Daily Grain Report

March 6

Bids as of noon. March wheat futures trended mixed, from three cents lower to 2.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes. May wheat futures trended mixed, from three cents lower to 3.25 cents per bushel higher.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady to higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for March delivery trended steady to five cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for March delivery trended 3.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for March delivery trended 5.75 to 6.75 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for March delivery trended 5.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were eight grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with three docked.

All bids in dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Mar: 6.0000 up 7.00-unch

Apr: 6.0000-6.0500 up 5.00

May: 6.0500 up 5.00

Jun: NA

Jul: 5.9500 unch

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Mar: 6.0000 up 7.00-unch

Apr: 6.0000-6.0500 up 5.00-3.00

May: 6.0500 up 5.00-unch

Jun: 6.0500 up 5.00-unch

Jul: 5.9500-6.0200 unch

US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Mar: 6.0000-7.7500 up 7.00-unch

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Mar: 6.0000-7.7500 up 7.00-unch

US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary protein: 5.6125-5.8125 unch-up 5.00

11 pct protein: 5.8125-6.0125 unch-up 5.00

11.5 pct protein:

Mar: 5.9125-6.1125 unch-up 5.00

Apr: 5.9625-6.1125 unch-up 5.00

May: 5.9625-6.1125 unch-up 5.00

Jun: NA

Jul: 5.8350-6.0850 unch

12 pct protein: 5.9625-6.1625 unch-up 5.00

13 pct protein: 6.0625-6.2625 unch-up 5.00

US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)

13 pct protein: 6.4425-6.7125 up 3.25

14 pct protein:

Mar: 6.6025-6.9525 up 3.25

Apr: 6.6525-6.9525 up 3.25

May: 6.6525-6.9525 up 3.25

Jun: 6.6500-6.7500 no comp

Jul: 6.7000-7.0000 up 3.25

15 pct protein: 6.6825-7.0725 up 3.25

16 pct protein: 6.7625-7.1925 up 3.25

US 2 Yellow Corn

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Mar: 4.8600 dn 5.75-6.75

Apr: 4.8600-4.8900 dn 5.75

May: 4.8600 dn 5.75

Jun: 4.6425 dn 4.50

Jul: NA

Aug: NA

US 1 Yellow Soybeans

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Mar: 9.7625 up 5.25

Apr: 9.7625 up 4.25

May: 9.7125 dn 3.75

Jun: 9.8000 dn 1.00

Jul: 9.8200 dn 3.00

Aug: 9.8175 up 3.25

US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch

** Not well tested.

Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Feb 2020

Averages in Dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.2400

US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.8700

US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.1700

US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.8200

California Weekly Grain Report

March 5

Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.

Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:

Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk

BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)

Rail: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00 no comp

CORN US No 2 Yellow

FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.39 up .31

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.41 up .25

Truck: Petaluma-Santa Rosa, 9.90-10.00 no comp

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock,  9.69 up .31

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.69 up .31

SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.41 up .25

WHEAT Any Class for Feed

FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties NC, 9.30 dn .05

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 10.10 dn .40

