Portland Daily Grain Report
Sept. 20
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
December wheat futures trended mixed, from 3.75 cents lower to four cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for September delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for September delivery trended two cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for September delivery trended four cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for September delivery were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for September delivery trended 13.25 to 18.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 16 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with one docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel.
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Sep: 5.8800-5.9500 unch
Oct: 5.9000-5.9500 unch
Nov: 5.9000-5.9700 unch
Dec: 5.9300-5.9900 unch
Jan: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Sep: 5.8800-5.9500 unch
Oct: 5.9000-5.9500 unch
Nov 5.9000-5.9700 unch
Dec: 5.9300-5.9900 unch
Jan: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Sep: 5.8800-5.9500 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Sep: 5.8800-6.0500 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.2250-5.3750 dn 2.00
11 pct protein 5.4250-5.5750 dn 2.00
11.5 pct protein:
Sep: 5.5250-5.6750 dn 2.00
Oct: 5.5250-5.6750 dn 2.00
Nov: 5.5750-5.6750 dn 2.00
Dec :5.6250-5.6750 dn 2.00
Jan: NA
12 pct protein: 5.5750-5.7250 dn 2.00
13 pct protein: 5.6750-5.8250 dn 2.00
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 5.8825-5.9825 up 4.00
14 pct protein:
Sep: 6.0425-6.1425 up 4.00
Oct: 6.0425-6.1925 up 4.00
Nov: 6.0925-6.2925 up 4.00
Dec: 6.1425-6.3425 up 4.00
Jan: NA
15 pct protein: 6.1225-6.2225 up 4.00
16 pct protein: 6.1425-6.3025 up 4.00
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Sep: NA
Oct: 4.6575-4.6875 unch-dn 2.00
Nov: 4.6075-4.6575 dn 2.00-up 1.00
Dec: 4.6375-4.6575 dn 2.00
Jan: 4.7375-4.7675 dn 2.25
Feb: 4.7675 dn 2.25
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Sep: 9.2975 dn 13.25-18.25
Oct: 9.3275 dn 15.25-20.25
Nov: 9.3875-9.4275 dn 14.25-15.25
Dec: 9.5150 dn 4.50-9.50
Jan: 9.5150 dn 9.50
Feb: NA
US 2 Heavy White Oats
3.7025 unch Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Aug 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.7500
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 4.9900
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein) 5.2500
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 5.8100
California Weekly Grain Report
Sept. 19
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or
receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. — Bulk
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno, 8.00
FOB:Turlock/Tulare, 9.28
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.33
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.58
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.58
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.30
WHEAT US Durum Wheat
FOB: Imperial County, 9.00
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties NC, 9.50-9.75
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties NC 2020, 9.00-9.25