Portland Daily Grain Report
Nov. 22
December wheat futures trended mixed, from 2.50 cents lower to 6.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for November delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for November delivery trended three cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for November delivery trended 2.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for November delivery were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for November delivery trended four to nine cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 15 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Nov: 5.8000-5.9500 unch
Dec: 5.8000-6.0000 unch
Jan: 5.9000-6.0500 unch
Feb: NA
Mar: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Nov: 5.8000-5.9700 unch
Dec: 5.8000-6.0000 unch
Jan: 5.9000-6.0500 unch
Feb: 5.9000-6.0300 unch
Mar: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Nov: 5.8000-7.7000 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Nov: 5.8000-7.8200 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.5400-5.6900 up 3.00
11 pct protein: 5.7400-5.8900 up 3.00
11.5 pct protein:
Nov: 5.8400-5.9900 up 3.00
Dec: 5.8800-5.9900 up 3.00
Jan: 6.0325-6.0825 up 4.75
Feb: 6.0825-6.1025 up 4.75
Mar: NA
12 pct protein: 5.8900-6.0400 up 3.00
13 pct protein: 5.9900-6.1400 up 3.00
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.1775-6.4375 dn 2.50
14 pct protein:
Nov: 6.3775-6.6775 dn 2.50
Dec: 6.4275-6.7775 dn 2.50
Jan: 6.6175-6.8175 dn 2.50
Feb: 6.6175-6.8175 dn 2.50
Mar: NA
15 pct protein: 6.3775-6.7975 dn 2.50
16 pct protein: 6.3775-6.9175 dn 2.50
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Nov: NA
Dec: 4.8475-4.8875 up 6.25-3.25
Jan: 4.9350-4.9650 up 4.50-0.50
Feb: 4.9550-4.9650 up 4.50-0.50
Mar: 4.9650-4.9750 up 3.50-1.50
Apr: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Nov: 9.7200-9.7700 dn 9.00-4.00
Dec: 9.7200-9.7700 dn 9.00-4.00
Jan: 9.7700-9.7900 dn 4.00-2.00
Feb: NA
Mar: NA
Apr: 9.7700 dn 3.50
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.7750 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Oct 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9900
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.4600
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.7600
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein) 6.5800
California Weekly Grain Report
Nov. 21
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.01 dn .13
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.37-9.40 dn .14-.11
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.31 dn .13
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 9.31 dn .13
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.31 dn .13