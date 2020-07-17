Portland Daily Grain Report
July 17
July wheat futures trended steady to 2.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended 2.00 to 5.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.
Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to 2.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.
Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for July delivery trended 10.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for July delivery trended 2.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for July delivery was not available.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for July delivery trended 4.50 to 8.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 16 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jul: 5.8000-5.8500 up 2.00-5.00
Aug NC: 5.8300-5.8500 up 3.00
Sep: 5.8800 up 6.00-3.00
Oct: NA
Nov: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jul: 5.8000-5.8500 up 2.00-unch
Aug NC: 5.8300-5.8500 up 3.00-unch
Sep: 5.8800-5.8900 up 6.00-unch
Oct: 5.9100-5.9200 up 3.00-unch
Nov: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jul: 5.8500-7.5500 up 5.00-2.00
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jul: 5.8500-7.5500 up 5.00-2.00
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.6375-5.6875 up 10.00-unch
11 pct protein: 5.8375-5.8875 up 10.00-unch
11.5 pct protein:
Jul: 5.9375-5.9875 up 10.00-unch
Aug NC: 5.9375-5.9875 up 10.00-unch
Sep: 5.8875-5.9875 up 5.00-unch
Oct: 6.0000-6.0500 dn 0.25
Nov: NA
12 pct protein: 5.9875-6.0375 up 10.00-unch
13 pct protein: 6.0875-6.1375 up 10.00-unch
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 5.9175-6.0375 dn 4.50-2.50
14 pct protein:
Jul: 6.0775-6.2775 dn 2.50
Aug NC: 6.0775-6.2275 dn 2.50
Sep: 6.0775-6.3275 dn 2.50
Oct: 6.2700-6.5200 dn 2.25
Nov: NA
15 pct protein: 6.1575-6.3975 dn 2.50
16 pct protein: 6.2375-6.5175 dn 2.50
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jul: NA
Aug: 4.2900-4.3300 up 2.75-0.75
Sep: 4.2900-4.3300 up 2.75
Oct: 4.2975-4.3475 up 4.25-2.25
Nov: 4.3475-4.3975 up 5.25-2.25
Dec: 4.4775 up 15.25-5.25
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jul: 9.8600-9.9000 up 4.50-8.50
Aug: 10.0500 up 4.00
Sep: 10.1000 up 4.00
Oct NC: 10.1500 up 4.00
Nov: 10.1500 up 4.00
Dec: 10.1525 up 4.25
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Jun 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.8700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.5700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.8700
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.4500
California Weekly Grain Report
July 16
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.25 unch
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Glenn, 7.95 no comp
FOB: Non GMO, 8.15-8.35 no comp
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.11 dn .35
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.38 dn .31
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.42 dn .34
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.42 dn .34
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF 10.18 up .22-.20
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Soft White Wheat
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
FOB: King, 9.50 unch
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Hard Red Winter
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
FOB: Kern, 8.50 no comp
FOB: King 9.50 unch