Portland Daily Grain Report
June 19
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
June wheat futures trended steady to 0.25 cents per bushel to 2.25 lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein had no quote compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to 5.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for June delivery trended 0.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for June delivery trended 0.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for June delivery not available.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for June delivery trended 3.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 19 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jun: NA
Jul: 5.7000-5.8000 unch-dn 5.00
Aug NC: 5.6500-5.8000 unch-dn 5.00
Sep: NA
Oct: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jun: 5.8000 unch-dn 5.00
Jul: 5.7000-5.8000 unch-dn 5.00
Aug: NC 5.6500-5.8000 unch-dn 5.00
Sep: 5.8000-5.8400 dn 4.00
Oct: 5.8500-5.8800 dn 3.00-2.00
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jun: 5.8000-7.3000 dn 5.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jun: 5.8000-7.3000 dn 5.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.4825 dn 0.25
11 pct protein: 5.6825 dn 0.25
11.5 pct protein:
Jun: 5.7825 dn 0.25
Jul: 5.5825-5.7825 dn 0.25
Aug NC: 5.5625-5.7125 dn 0.50
Sep: 5.7125-5.7625 dn 0.50
Oct: 5.7975-5.8475 dn 0.75
12 pct protein: 5.7325-5.8325 dn 0.25
13 pct protein: 5.8325-5.9325 dn 0.25
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.1825-6.5025 dn 0.50
14 pct protein:
Jun: 6.3425-6.7425 dn 0.50
Jul: 6.1925-6.6425 dn 0.50
Aug NC: 6.2500-6.7500 dn 0.75
Sep: 6.3500-6.6500 dn 0.75
Oct: 6.4600-6.7100 dn 0.50
15 pct protein: 6.4225-6.8625 dn 0.50
16 pct protein: 6.5025-6.9825 dn 0.50
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN:
Jun: NA
Jul: 4.4250-4.4450 up 1.50
Aug 4.3325 up 1.75
Sep: NA
Oct: 4.3525 up 2.50
Nov: 4.3225-4.3525 up 2.50
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN:
Jun: 9.6850 up 3.50
Jul: 9.7150 up 3.50
Aug: 9.7600 up 3.50
Sep: 9.9075-9.9575 up 14.75-4.75
Oct NC: 10.0375-10.0575 up 4.75
Nov: 10.0675 up 4.75
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge May 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.0600
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.7200
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.0200
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.4700
California Weekly Grain Report
June 18
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.20 up .03
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.37-8.39 up .02-.04
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.50 up .02
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.50 up .02
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.66 up .02
WHEAT US Durum Wheat
FOB: Imperial County sale NC, 12.00 unch