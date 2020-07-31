Portland Daily Grain Report

July 31

Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change July wheat futures trended 1.00 to 2.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein were not available. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for July delivery trended 2.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for July delivery trended 1.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for July delivery was not available.

Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for July delivery was not available.

According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 11 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with two docked.

All bids in dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Jul: NA

Aug NC: 5.7000-5.7500 unch

Sep: 5.7500-5.8000 unch

Oct: NA

Nov: NA

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Jul: 5.6000-5.7500 unch

Aug NC: 5.6000-5.7500 unch

Sep: 5.7000-5.8000 unch

Oct: 5.7300-5.8000 unch

Nov: 5.7300-5.8500 unch

US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Jul: 6.1000-7.5000 unch

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Jul: 6.1000-7.5000 unch

US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary protein: 5.4750-5.6250 up 2.50

11 pct protein: 5.6750-5.8250 up 2.50

11.5 pct protein:

Jul: 5.7750-5.9250 up 2.50

Aug NC: 5.7750-5.9250 up 2.50

Sep: 5.7750-5.9250 up 2.50

Oct: 5.9300-5.9800 up 2.50

Nov: 5.9800-6.0300 up 2.50

12 pct protein: 5.8250-5.9750 up 2.50

13 pct protein: 5.9250-6.0750 up 2.50

US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)

13 pct protein: 5.9300-5.9500 up 1.00

14 pct protein:

Jul: 6.0900-6.1900 up 1.00

Aug NC: 6.0900-6.2400 up 1.00

Sep: 6.0900-6.3400 up 1.00

Oct: 6.2775-6.5275 up 1.50

Nov: 6.3275-6.5775 up 1.50

15 pct protein: 6.1700-6.3100 up 1.00

16 pct protein: 6.2500-6.4300 up 1.00

US 2 Yellow Corn

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Jul: NA

Aug: 4.1600-4.2800 up 0.25-7.25

Sep: 4.1600-4.3100 up 0.25-5.25

Oct: NA

Nov: 4.2200-4.3900 up 0.25

Dec: 4.3900-4.4200 up 6.25-0.25

US 1 Yellow Soybeans

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Jul: NA

Aug: 10.1250 up 4.25

Sep: 10.1750-10.2050 up 4.25

Oct NC: 10.2750 up 4.25

Nov: 10.2750 up 4.25

Dec: 10.1800 up 4.25

US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch

** Not well tested.

Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Jun 2020

Averages in Dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.8700

US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.5700

US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.8700

US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.4500

California Weekly Grain Report

July 30

Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.

Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-

CORN US No 2 Yellow

FOB: Glenn sale OC 7.70-8.50 no comp, non-gmo sale OC 8.90 no comp

FOB: Turlock/Tulare 7.85 dn .22

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley 8.14 dn .20

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 8.16 dn .21

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 8.16 dn .21

SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF 9.83 dn .31

WHEAT US Durum Wheat

FOB: Imperial County sale NC 12.00 no comp

