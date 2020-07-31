Portland Daily Grain Report
July 31
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change July wheat futures trended 1.00 to 2.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein were not available. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for July delivery trended 2.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for July delivery trended 1.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for July delivery was not available.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for July delivery was not available.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 11 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with two docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jul: NA
Aug NC: 5.7000-5.7500 unch
Sep: 5.7500-5.8000 unch
Oct: NA
Nov: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jul: 5.6000-5.7500 unch
Aug NC: 5.6000-5.7500 unch
Sep: 5.7000-5.8000 unch
Oct: 5.7300-5.8000 unch
Nov: 5.7300-5.8500 unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jul: 6.1000-7.5000 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jul: 6.1000-7.5000 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.4750-5.6250 up 2.50
11 pct protein: 5.6750-5.8250 up 2.50
11.5 pct protein:
Jul: 5.7750-5.9250 up 2.50
Aug NC: 5.7750-5.9250 up 2.50
Sep: 5.7750-5.9250 up 2.50
Oct: 5.9300-5.9800 up 2.50
Nov: 5.9800-6.0300 up 2.50
12 pct protein: 5.8250-5.9750 up 2.50
13 pct protein: 5.9250-6.0750 up 2.50
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 5.9300-5.9500 up 1.00
14 pct protein:
Jul: 6.0900-6.1900 up 1.00
Aug NC: 6.0900-6.2400 up 1.00
Sep: 6.0900-6.3400 up 1.00
Oct: 6.2775-6.5275 up 1.50
Nov: 6.3275-6.5775 up 1.50
15 pct protein: 6.1700-6.3100 up 1.00
16 pct protein: 6.2500-6.4300 up 1.00
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jul: NA
Aug: 4.1600-4.2800 up 0.25-7.25
Sep: 4.1600-4.3100 up 0.25-5.25
Oct: NA
Nov: 4.2200-4.3900 up 0.25
Dec: 4.3900-4.4200 up 6.25-0.25
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jul: NA
Aug: 10.1250 up 4.25
Sep: 10.1750-10.2050 up 4.25
Oct NC: 10.2750 up 4.25
Nov: 10.2750 up 4.25
Dec: 10.1800 up 4.25
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Jun 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.8700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.5700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.8700
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.4500
California Weekly Grain Report
July 30
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Glenn sale OC 7.70-8.50 no comp, non-gmo sale OC 8.90 no comp
FOB: Turlock/Tulare 7.85 dn .22
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley 8.14 dn .20
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 8.16 dn .21
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 8.16 dn .21
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF 9.83 dn .31
WHEAT US Durum Wheat
FOB: Imperial County sale NC 12.00 no comp