Portland Daily Grain Report
Dec. 27
March wheat futures trended 6.25 to 9.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for December delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for December delivery trended 9.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for December delivery trended mixed, from 18.75 cents lower to 6.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for December delivery were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for December delivery trended 8.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were nine grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Dec: 5.9000-6.1000 unch
Jan: 6.0000-6.1500 unch-up 5.00
Feb: 6.0300-6.2000 unch-up 5.00
Mar: 6.0600-6.2500 unch-up 7.00
Apr: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Dec: 5.9000-6.1000 unch
Jan: 6.0000-6.1500 unch-up 5.00
Feb: 6.0300-6.2000 unch-up 5.00
Mar: 6.0600-6.2500 unch-up 7.00
Apr: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Dec: 6.1000-7.4000 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Dec: 6.1000-7.4000 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.9475-6.0475 up 9.25
11 pct protein: 6.1475-6.2475 up 9.25
11.5 pct protein:
Dec: 6.2475-6.3475 up 9.25
Jan: 6.2975-6.3975 up 9.25
Feb: 6.2975-6.4275 up 4.25-9.25
Mar: 6.2975-6.5475 up 4.25-9.25
Apr: NA
12 pct protein: 6.2975-6.3975 up 9.25
13 pct protein: 6.3975-6.4975 up 9.25
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.6350-6.7950 up 6.25-dn 18.75
14 pct protein:
Dec: 6.8350-7.0350 up 6.25-dn 18.75
Jan: 6.8650-7.1850 up 6.25-dn 3.75
Feb: 6.8950-7.1850 up 6.25-dn 3.75
Mar: NA
Apr: NA
15 pct protein: 6.8350-7.1550 up 6.25-dn 18.75
16 pct protein: 6.8350-7.2750 up 6.25-dn 18.75
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Dec: NA
Jan: 4.8800-4.9800 up 1.50
Feb: 4.9800 up 1.50
Mar: 4.9800-5.0000 up 1.50
Apr: NA
May: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Dec: 10.1550 dn 8.25
Jan: 10.1550 dn 8.25
Feb: 10.2750 dn 5.00
Mar: 10.2750 dn 5.00
Apr: 10.2525 dn 4.25
May: 10.2525 dn 4.25
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.7025 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Nov 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.6200
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.9200
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.6700
California Weekly Grain Report
Dec. 19
This report will next be issued Jan. 9.
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 10.75 dn 1.25
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.37 up .09
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.44-9.49 up .11-.16
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.67 up .09
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.67 up .09
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.37-9.38 up .12-.13
WHEAT US No 2 or better-Soft White Wheat
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.50-11.75 no comp
WHEAT US Durum Wheat
FOB: Kern, 8.75 no comp
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 11.00 no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.50 unch