Portland Daily Grain Report
May 1
May wheat futures trended .25 to 8.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes. Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein trended steady to 5.00 cents bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.
Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery. Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to 4.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.
Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for May delivery trended 5.25 to 25.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for May delivery trended 2.25 to 12.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for May delivery trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for May delivery trended 3.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 16 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel:
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
May: 6.0000-6.0800 dn 5.00-unch
Jun: 6.0000-6.0800 dn 5.00-unch
Jul: 5.9000-6.0000 dn 10.00-unch
Aug: NC 5.8500-6.0000 dn 15.00-unch
Sep: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
May: 6.0000-6.0800 dn 4.00-unch
Jun: 6.0000-6.1300 dn 5.00-up 2.00
Jul: 5.9000-6.1700 dn 10.00-up 8.00
Aug NC: 5.8500-6.0900 dn 15.00-up 2.00
Sep: 5.9500-6.1200 no comp
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
May: 6.0000-7.8300 no comp
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
May: 6.0000-7.8300 no comp
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.7700-5.9700 no comp
11 pct protein: 5.9700-6.1700 no comp
11.5 pct protein:
May: 6.0700-6.2700 dn 5.25-25.25
Jun: 6.0800-6.2800 dn 10.00-25.00
Jul: 6.0300-6.2300 dn 5.00-30.00
Aug NC: 5.9475-6.1475 dn 5.00-15.00
Sep: NA
12 pct protein: 6.1200-6.3200 no comp
13 pct protein: 6.2200-6.4200 no comp
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.0225-6.3425 no comp
14 pct protein:
May: 6.1825-6.5825 dn 12.25-2.25
Jun: 6.2675-6.5675 dn 8.75
Jul: 6.2675-6.4675 dn 8.75-13.75
Aug NC: 6.2275-6.5275 dn 28.00-8.00
Sep: NA
15 pct protein: 6.2625-6.7025 no comp
16 pct protein: 6.3425-6.8225 no comp
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
May: 4.0350-4.0650 unch
Jun: 4.1350-4.1650 dn 1.50
Jul: NA
Aug: NA
Sep: NA
Oct: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
May: 9.3425 dn 3.00
Jun: 9.3350 dn 5.75
Jul: 9.3750 dn 5.75
Aug: 9.3175 dn 5.00
Sep: NA
Oct NC: 9.4500 no comp
US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.6300 unch
Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Apr 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.1100
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 6.0300
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.3300
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.6100
California Weekly Grain Report
April 30
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare 7.82 dn .17
Rail: Single Car Units via BNSF
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.15 dn .10-.14
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 8.12 dn .17
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.12 dn .17
Truck: Glenn County, 7.25 no comp
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF 9.58 up .04