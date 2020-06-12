Portland Daily Grain Report

June 12

Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.

June wheat futures trended steady to 2.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for June delivery trended 1.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for June delivery trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.

Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for June delivery not available.

Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for June delivery trended 7.25 to 12.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 26 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with six docked.

All bids in dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Jun: 5.8000-5.9500 unch

Jul: 5.8000-5.8500 unch

Aug NC: 5.8000-5.8500 unch

Sep: NA

Oct: NA

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Jun: 5.8000-5.9500 unch

Jul: 5.8000-5.8500 unch

Aug NC: 5.8000-5.8500 unch

Sep: 5.8400-5.8800 unch

Oct: 5.8800-5.9000 unch

US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Jun: 5.8500-7.5500 unch

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Jun: 5.8500-7.5500 unch

US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary protein: 5.5850-5.6850 up 1.50

11 pct protein: 5.7850-5.8850 up 1.50

11.5 pct protein:

Jun: 5.8850-5.9850 up 1.50

Jul: 5.8850-5.9850 up 1.50

Aug NC: 5.6700-5.9200 up 1.25

Sep: 5.9200 up 1.25

Oct: 5.9950 up 1.00

12 pct protein: 5.9350-6.0350 up 1.50

13 pct protein: 6.0350-6.1350 up 1.50

US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)

13 pct protein: 6.0725-6.3925 unch

14 pct protein:

Jun: 6.2325-6.6325 unch

Jul 6.2825-6.5325 unch

Aug NC: 6.2525-6.6025 dn 0.75

Sep: 6.2525-6.5525 dn 0.75

Oct: 6.3850-6.6350 dn 2.25

15 pct protein: 6.3125-6.7525 unch

16 pct protein: 6.3925-6.8725 unch

US 2 Yellow Corn

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Jun: NA

Jul: 4.4000-4.4200 up 2.25

Aug: 4.3050 no comp

Sep: NA

Oct: 4.3300 no comp

Nov: 4.3000-4.3300 no comp

US 1 Yellow Soybeans

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Jun: 9.5825 up 12.25-7.25

Jul: 9.6325 up 14.25-7.25

Aug: 9.7250 up 19.50-16.50

Sep: 9.7975-9.8475 unch-up 1.00

Oct NC: 9.9675-9.9875 up 12.00-10.00

Nov: 9.9975 up 13.00-8.00

US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch

** Not well tested.

Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge May 2020

Averages in Dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.0600

US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.7200

US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.0200

US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.4700

California Weekly Grain Report

June 11

Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.

Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-

CORN US No 2 Yellow

FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.17 up .05

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.35 dn .01-.04

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.48 up .05

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.48 up .05

SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.64 dn .07

WHEAT US No 2 or better - Hard Red Winter

(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)

FOB: Kern, 8.75-9.00 dn .25-unch

WHEAT US Durum Wheat

FOB: Imperial County NC, 12.00 no comp

WHEAT Any Class for Feed

FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.40 dn .25

