Portland Daily Grain Report
June 12
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
June wheat futures trended steady to 2.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for June delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for June delivery trended 1.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for June delivery trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.
Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for June delivery not available.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for June delivery trended 7.25 to 12.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 26 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with six docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jun: 5.8000-5.9500 unch
Jul: 5.8000-5.8500 unch
Aug NC: 5.8000-5.8500 unch
Sep: NA
Oct: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jun: 5.8000-5.9500 unch
Jul: 5.8000-5.8500 unch
Aug NC: 5.8000-5.8500 unch
Sep: 5.8400-5.8800 unch
Oct: 5.8800-5.9000 unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jun: 5.8500-7.5500 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jun: 5.8500-7.5500 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.5850-5.6850 up 1.50
11 pct protein: 5.7850-5.8850 up 1.50
11.5 pct protein:
Jun: 5.8850-5.9850 up 1.50
Jul: 5.8850-5.9850 up 1.50
Aug NC: 5.6700-5.9200 up 1.25
Sep: 5.9200 up 1.25
Oct: 5.9950 up 1.00
12 pct protein: 5.9350-6.0350 up 1.50
13 pct protein: 6.0350-6.1350 up 1.50
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.0725-6.3925 unch
14 pct protein:
Jun: 6.2325-6.6325 unch
Jul 6.2825-6.5325 unch
Aug NC: 6.2525-6.6025 dn 0.75
Sep: 6.2525-6.5525 dn 0.75
Oct: 6.3850-6.6350 dn 2.25
15 pct protein: 6.3125-6.7525 unch
16 pct protein: 6.3925-6.8725 unch
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jun: NA
Jul: 4.4000-4.4200 up 2.25
Aug: 4.3050 no comp
Sep: NA
Oct: 4.3300 no comp
Nov: 4.3000-4.3300 no comp
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jun: 9.5825 up 12.25-7.25
Jul: 9.6325 up 14.25-7.25
Aug: 9.7250 up 19.50-16.50
Sep: 9.7975-9.8475 unch-up 1.00
Oct NC: 9.9675-9.9875 up 12.00-10.00
Nov: 9.9975 up 13.00-8.00
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge May 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.0600
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.7200
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.0200
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.4700
California Weekly Grain Report
June 11
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.17 up .05
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.35 dn .01-.04
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.48 up .05
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.48 up .05
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.64 dn .07
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Hard Red Winter
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
FOB: Kern, 8.75-9.00 dn .25-unch
WHEAT US Durum Wheat
FOB: Imperial County NC, 12.00 no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.40 dn .25