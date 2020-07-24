Portland Daily Grain Report

July 24

July wheat futures trended 5.25 to 10.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended 2.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady 2.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for July delivery trended 8.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for July delivery trended 5.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for July delivery was not available.

Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for July delivery was not available.

According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 15 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.

All bids in dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

Jul: 5.7800-5.8000 up 3.00-unch

Aug NC: 5.7800-5.8300 up 3.00-unch

Sep: 5.8300-5.8800 up 1.00-unch

Oct: NA

Nov: NA

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein

Jul: 5.7800-5.8500 up 3.00-unch

Aug NC: 5.7800-5.8500 up 3.00-unch

Sep: 5.8300-5.8900 up 1.00-unch

Oct: 5.8800-5.9200 up 1.00-unch

Nov: NA

US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein

Jul: 5.7800-7.5500 up 3.00-unch

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein

Jul: 5.7800-7.5500 up 3.00-unch

US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary protein: 5.6450-5.6950 up 8.25

11 pct protein: 5.8450-5.8950 up 8.25

11.5 pct protein

Jul: 5.9450-5.9950 up 8.25

Aug NC: 5.9450-5.9950 up 8.25

Sep: 5.8950-5.9950 up 8.25

Oct: 6.0050-6.0550 up 8.25

Nov: NA

12 pct protein: 5.9950-6.0450 up 8.25

13 pct protein: 6.0950-6.1450 up 8.25

US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)

13 pct protein: 5.9425-6.0625 up 5.25

14 pct protein

Jul: 6.1025-6.3025 up 5.25

Aug NC: 6.1025-6.2525 up 5.25

Sep: 6.1025-6.3525 up 5.25

Oct: 6.2825-6.5325 up 4.75

Nov: NA

15 pct protein: 6.1825-6.4225 up 5.25

16 pct protein: 6.2625-6.5425 up 5.25

US 2 Yellow Corn

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Jul: NA

Aug: 4.2425-4.3825 dn 1.75-up 4.25

Sep: 4.2425-4.4425 dn 1.75-up 8.25

Oct: 4.2500-4.3000 dn 0.50

Nov: 4.3000-4.4500 dn 0.50

Dec: 4.3900-4.5000 dn 0.50

US 1 Yellow Soybeans

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Jul: NA

Aug: 10.1425 dn 0.75

Sep: 10.1925-10.2425 dn 0.75

Oct NC: 10.2425 dn 0.75

Nov: 10.2425 dn 0.75

Dec: 10.2475 dn 0.25

US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch

** Not well tested.

Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Jun 2020

Averages in Dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.8700

US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.5700

US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.8700

US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.4500

California Weekly Grain Report

July 23

Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.

Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-

CORN US No 2 Yellow

FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.14 up .03

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.34 dn .04

Rail: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.45 up .03

Rail: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 8.45 up .03

SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF 10.14 dn .04

Tags

Recommended for you