Portland Daily Grain Report
July 24
July wheat futures trended 5.25 to 10.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for July delivery ordinary protein trended 2.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady 2.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for July delivery trended 8.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for July delivery trended 5.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for July delivery was not available.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for July delivery was not available.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 15 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jul: 5.7800-5.8000 up 3.00-unch
Aug NC: 5.7800-5.8300 up 3.00-unch
Sep: 5.8300-5.8800 up 1.00-unch
Oct: NA
Nov: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Jul: 5.7800-5.8500 up 3.00-unch
Aug NC: 5.7800-5.8500 up 3.00-unch
Sep: 5.8300-5.8900 up 1.00-unch
Oct: 5.8800-5.9200 up 1.00-unch
Nov: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein
Jul: 5.7800-7.5500 up 3.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein
Jul: 5.7800-7.5500 up 3.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.6450-5.6950 up 8.25
11 pct protein: 5.8450-5.8950 up 8.25
11.5 pct protein
Jul: 5.9450-5.9950 up 8.25
Aug NC: 5.9450-5.9950 up 8.25
Sep: 5.8950-5.9950 up 8.25
Oct: 6.0050-6.0550 up 8.25
Nov: NA
12 pct protein: 5.9950-6.0450 up 8.25
13 pct protein: 6.0950-6.1450 up 8.25
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 5.9425-6.0625 up 5.25
14 pct protein
Jul: 6.1025-6.3025 up 5.25
Aug NC: 6.1025-6.2525 up 5.25
Sep: 6.1025-6.3525 up 5.25
Oct: 6.2825-6.5325 up 4.75
Nov: NA
15 pct protein: 6.1825-6.4225 up 5.25
16 pct protein: 6.2625-6.5425 up 5.25
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jul: NA
Aug: 4.2425-4.3825 dn 1.75-up 4.25
Sep: 4.2425-4.4425 dn 1.75-up 8.25
Oct: 4.2500-4.3000 dn 0.50
Nov: 4.3000-4.4500 dn 0.50
Dec: 4.3900-4.5000 dn 0.50
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jul: NA
Aug: 10.1425 dn 0.75
Sep: 10.1925-10.2425 dn 0.75
Oct NC: 10.2425 dn 0.75
Nov: 10.2425 dn 0.75
Dec: 10.2475 dn 0.25
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Jun 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.8700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.5700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.8700
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.4500
California Weekly Grain Report
July 23
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.14 up .03
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.34 dn .04
Rail: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.45 up .03
Rail: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 8.45 up .03
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF 10.14 dn .04