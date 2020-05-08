Portland Daily Grain Report

May 7

Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.

May wheat futures trended .50 to 26.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for May delivery trended 1.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for May delivery trended 5.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for May delivery trended .75 cents per bushel lower to 1.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for May delivery trended 6.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 11 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.

All bids in dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

May: 6.0000-6.0800 unch

Jun: 6.0000-6.0800 unch

Jul: 5.9000-6.0000 unch

Aug: NC 5.8500-6.0000 unch

Sep: NA

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

May: 6.0000-6.0800 unch

Jun: 6.0000-6.1600 unch

Jul: 5.9000-6.2000 unch

Aug: NC 5.8500-6.1000 unch

Sep: 5.9500-6.1300 unch

US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges

Ordinary protein:

May: 6.0000-7.8300 unch

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

May: 6.0000-7.8300 unch

US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)

Ordinary protein: 5.8500-5.9500 up 1.25

11 pct protein: 6.0500-6.1500 up 1.25

11.5 pct protein:

May: 6.1500-6.2500 up 1.25

Jun: 6.2000-6.2500 up 1.25

Jul 6.0000-6.2500 up 1.25

Aug: NC 5.9225-6.0725 up 1.50

Sep: 6.0225-6.0725 up 1.50

12 pct protein: 6.2000-6.3000 up 1.25

13 pct protein: 6.3000-6.4000 up 1.25

US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)

13 pct protein: 6.1700-6.5200 up 5.00

14 pct protein:

May: 6.3300-6.7600 up 5.00

Jun: 6.3600-6.6600 up 5.00

Jul: 6.3600-6.5600 up 5.00

Aug: NC 6.3125-6.6125 up 4.50

Sep: NA

15 pct protein: 6.4100-6.8800 up 5.00

16 pct protein: 6.4900-7.0000 up 5.00

US 2 Yellow Corn

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

May: 4.1425-4.1725 up 1.25-dn 0.75

Jun: 4.1725-4.1925 up 3.25-1.25

Jul: 4.0925-4.1925 up 3.25-dn 0.75

Aug: NA

Sep: NA

Oct: NA

US 1 Yellow Soybeans

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

May: 9.3050 up 6.25

Jun: 9.3550 up 6.25

Jul: 9.3850 up 6.25

Aug: 9.3200 up 7.00

Sep: NA

Oct: NC 9.5050 up 7.25

US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch

** Not well tested.

Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Apr 2020

Averages in Dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.1100

US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 6.0300

US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.3300

US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.6100

California Weekly Grain Report

May 7

Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.

BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties Jun-Jul 9.20 no comp

CORN US No 2 Yellow

FOB: Turlock/Tulare 7.82 unch

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley 8.11-8.14 dn .04-.01

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 8.12 unch

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 8.12 unch

Glenn County Sale: 7.30 up .05

Non GMO Sale: 7.75 no comp

SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF 9.55 dn .03   

WHEAT Any Class for Feed

FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 9.70 no comp

Tags

Recommended for you