Portland Daily Grain Report
May 7
Bids as of noon Pacific time; subject to change.
May wheat futures trended .50 to 26.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for May delivery ordinary protein steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for May delivery trended 1.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for May delivery trended 5.00 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for May delivery trended .75 cents per bushel lower to 1.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for May delivery trended 6.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 11 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
May: 6.0000-6.0800 unch
Jun: 6.0000-6.0800 unch
Jul: 5.9000-6.0000 unch
Aug: NC 5.8500-6.0000 unch
Sep: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
May: 6.0000-6.0800 unch
Jun: 6.0000-6.1600 unch
Jul: 5.9000-6.2000 unch
Aug: NC 5.8500-6.1000 unch
Sep: 5.9500-6.1300 unch
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
May: 6.0000-7.8300 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
May: 6.0000-7.8300 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.8500-5.9500 up 1.25
11 pct protein: 6.0500-6.1500 up 1.25
11.5 pct protein:
May: 6.1500-6.2500 up 1.25
Jun: 6.2000-6.2500 up 1.25
Jul 6.0000-6.2500 up 1.25
Aug: NC 5.9225-6.0725 up 1.50
Sep: 6.0225-6.0725 up 1.50
12 pct protein: 6.2000-6.3000 up 1.25
13 pct protein: 6.3000-6.4000 up 1.25
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.1700-6.5200 up 5.00
14 pct protein:
May: 6.3300-6.7600 up 5.00
Jun: 6.3600-6.6600 up 5.00
Jul: 6.3600-6.5600 up 5.00
Aug: NC 6.3125-6.6125 up 4.50
Sep: NA
15 pct protein: 6.4100-6.8800 up 5.00
16 pct protein: 6.4900-7.0000 up 5.00
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
May: 4.1425-4.1725 up 1.25-dn 0.75
Jun: 4.1725-4.1925 up 3.25-1.25
Jul: 4.0925-4.1925 up 3.25-dn 0.75
Aug: NA
Sep: NA
Oct: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
May: 9.3050 up 6.25
Jun: 9.3550 up 6.25
Jul: 9.3850 up 6.25
Aug: 9.3200 up 7.00
Sep: NA
Oct: NC 9.5050 up 7.25
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Apr 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.1100
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 6.0300
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.3300
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.6100
California Weekly Grain Report
May 7
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated.
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties Jun-Jul 9.20 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare 7.82 unch
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley 8.11-8.14 dn .04-.01
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock 8.12 unch
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 8.12 unch
Glenn County Sale: 7.30 up .05
Non GMO Sale: 7.75 no comp
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF 9.55 dn .03
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 9.70 no comp