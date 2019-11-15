Portland Daily Grain Report
Nov. 15
December wheat futures trended five to nine cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for November delivery ordinary protein trended steady to five cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to five cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period.
Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for November delivery trended 5.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for November delivery trended nine cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for November delivery trended mixed, from 4.50 cents lower to 0.50 of a cent per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for November delivery trended 1.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 16 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with four docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Nov: 5.9000-5.9500 dn 5.00-unch
Dec: 5.9000-6.0000 dn 10.00-unch
Jan: 5.9500-6.0500 dn 10.00-unch
Feb: NA
Mar: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Nov: 5.9000-5.9700 dn 5.00-unch
Dec: 5.9000-6.0600 dn 10.00-unch
Jan: 5.9500-6.1200 dn 10.00-unch
Feb: 5.9700-6.1500 dn 11.00-unch
Mar: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Nov: 5.9000-7.7000 dn 5.00-unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Nov: 5.9000-7.8200 dn 5.00-unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.4700-5.6200 dn 5.25
11 pct protein: 5.6700-5.8200 dn 5.25
11.5 pct protein:
Nov: 5.7700-5.9200 dn 5.25
Dec: 5.8100-5.9200 dn 5.25
Jan: 5.9575-6.0075 unch-dn 5.00
Feb: 5.9575-6.0275 dn 5.00
Mar: NA
12 pct protein: 5.8200-5.9700 dn 5.25
13 pct protein: 5.9200-6.0700 dn 5.25
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.2875-6.5475 dn 9.00
14 pct protein:
Nov: 6.4875-6.7875 dn 9.00
Dec: 6.5375-6.8875 dn 9.00-up 1.00
Jan: 6.7425-6.9425 dn 8.50-3.50
Feb: 6.7425-6.9425 dn 8.50-3.50
Mar: NA
15 pct protein: 6.4875-6.9075 dn 9.00
16 pct protein: 6.4875-7.0275 dn 9.00
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Nov: 4.7625-4.8125 dn 4.50-up 0.50
Dec: 4.7925-4.8125 dn 2.50-4.50
Jan: 4.8875-4.9075 dn 4.00
Feb: 4.8975-4.9075 dn 4.00
Mar: 4.9075 dn 4.00
Apr: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Nov: 10.1825 up 1.50
Dec: 10.1625 up 1.50
Jan: 10.1625 up 1.50
Feb: NA
Mar: NA
Apr: 9.9425 up 1.00
US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.6300 unch Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Oct 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9900
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.4600
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.7600
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.5800
California Weekly Grain Report
Nov. 14
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.14 dn .03
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.51 dn .01
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.44 dn .03
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.44 dn .03
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.44 dn .01
WHEAT US Durum Wheat
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00-10.15 no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.05 no comp