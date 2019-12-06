Portland Daily Grain Report
Dec. 6
Bids as of 9:30 a.m. Pacific time; subject to change. All Bids in dollars per bushel.
Bids are limited and not fully established in early trading. Bids for grains delivered to Portland, Ore., in dollars per bushel.
In early trading December wheat futures trended mixed, from three cents lower to 4.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
March wheat futures trended mixed, from 4.50 cents lower to 0.25 of a cent per bushel higher.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for December delivery for ordinary protein were not well tested in early trading, but bids were steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein were not well tested in early trading but bids were indicated as steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent protein US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for December delivery were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for steady delivery were well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains during December delivery were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains during December were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
All wheat bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges:
Ordinary protein:
Dec: 5.9000-5.9200
Jan: 5.9500-6.0000
Feb: 5.9800-6.0300
Mar: 6.0400-6.0600
Apr: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Dec: 5.9000-5.9200
Jan: 5.9500-6.0000
Feb: 5.9800-6.0300
Mar: 6.0400-6.0900
Apr: NA
US 1 White Club Wheat-delivered by Unit Trains and Barges:
Ordinary protein:
Dec: 5.9200-7.4000
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Dec: 5.9200-7.7500
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat-(Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better):
Ordinary protein: 5.4600-5.7600
11 pct protein: 5.6600-5.9600
11.5 pct protein:
Dec: 5.7600-6.0600
Jan: 5.8100-6.0600
Feb: 5.8600-6.0800
Mar: NA
Apr: NA
12 pct protein: 5.8100-6.1100
13 pct protein: 5.9100-6.2100
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.2400-6.6500
14 pct protein:
Dec: 6.4400-6.8900
Jan: 6.4700-6.8900
Feb: 6.5000-6.8900
Mar: NA
Apr: NA
15 pct protein: 6.4400-7.0100
16 pct protein: 6.4400-7.0300
US 2 Yellow Corn:
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN:
Dec: 4.6550-4.8050
Jan: 4.8550-4.8950
Feb: 4.8950
Mar: 4.8950-4.9150
Apr: 4.7650-4.9150
May: 4.7650-4.9150
US 1 Yellow Soybeans:
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Dec: 9.6250
Jan: 9.6450
Feb: 9.6100
Mar: 9.6500
Apr: 9.6175
May: 9.6175
US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.7750, not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Nov 2019
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.6200
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.9200
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.6700
California Weekly Grain Report
Dec. 5
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories.
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.30 up .29
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.32 dn .05-.08
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.60 up .29
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 9.60, up .29
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.23 dn .08
WHEAT US Durum Wheat
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.90 no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 10.00 no comp