Portland Daily Grain Report

Dec. 6

Bids as of 9:30 a.m. Pacific time; subject to change. All Bids in dollars per bushel.

Bids are limited and not fully established in early trading. Bids for grains delivered to Portland, Ore., in dollars per bushel.

In early trading December wheat futures trended mixed, from three cents lower to 4.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.

March wheat futures trended mixed, from 4.50 cents lower to 0.25 of a cent per bushel higher.

Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for December delivery for ordinary protein were not well tested in early trading, but bids were steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein were not well tested in early trading but bids were indicated as steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 11.5 percent protein US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for December delivery were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for 14 percent protein US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for steady delivery were well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains during December delivery were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains during December were not well tested in early trading, but bids were indicated as higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.

All wheat bids in dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges:

Ordinary protein:

Dec: 5.9000-5.9200

Jan: 5.9500-6.0000

Feb: 5.9800-6.0300

Mar: 6.0400-6.0600

Apr: NA

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Dec: 5.9000-5.9200

Jan: 5.9500-6.0000

Feb: 5.9800-6.0300

Mar: 6.0400-6.0900

Apr: NA

US 1 White Club Wheat-delivered by Unit Trains and Barges:

Ordinary protein:

Dec: 5.9200-7.4000

Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:

Dec: 5.9200-7.7500

US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat-(Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better):

Ordinary protein: 5.4600-5.7600

11 pct protein: 5.6600-5.9600

11.5 pct protein:

Dec: 5.7600-6.0600

Jan: 5.8100-6.0600

Feb: 5.8600-6.0800

Mar: NA

Apr: NA

12 pct protein: 5.8100-6.1100

13 pct protein: 5.9100-6.2100

US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)

13 pct protein: 6.2400-6.6500

14 pct protein:

Dec: 6.4400-6.8900

Jan: 6.4700-6.8900

Feb: 6.5000-6.8900

Mar: NA

Apr: NA

15 pct protein: 6.4400-7.0100

16 pct protein: 6.4400-7.0300

US 2 Yellow Corn:

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN:

Dec: 4.6550-4.8050

Jan: 4.8550-4.8950

Feb: 4.8950

Mar: 4.8950-4.9150

Apr: 4.7650-4.9150

May: 4.7650-4.9150

US 1 Yellow Soybeans:

Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN

Dec: 9.6250

Jan: 9.6450

Feb: 9.6100

Mar: 9.6500

Apr: 9.6175

May: 9.6175

US 2 Heavy White Oats: 3.7750, not well tested.

Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Nov 2019

Averages in Dollars per bushel

US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9700

US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.6200

US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 5.9200

US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.6700

California Weekly Grain Report

Dec. 5

Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories.

Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-

CORN US No 2 Yellow

FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.30 up .29

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.32 dn .05-.08

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 9.60 up .29

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties 9.60, up .29

SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)

Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.23 dn .08

WHEAT US Durum Wheat

Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.90 no comp

WHEAT Any Class for Feed

Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock,  10.00 no comp

Tags

Recommended for you