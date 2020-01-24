Portland Daily Grain Report
Jan. 24
March wheat futures trended 6.25 to 8.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for January delivery ordinary protein trended steady to five cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to five cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for January delivery trended 6.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for January delivery trended 8.25 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for January delivery trended mixed, from 1.50 cents lower to 8.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for January delivery trended 4.50 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 14 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with five docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jan: 6.2000-6.3000 unch
Feb: 6.2500-6.3500 unch
Mar: 6.3300-6.4000 unch
Apr: 6.3800-6.4500 unch
May: NA
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jan: 6.1000-6.3000 unch
Feb: 6.2500-6.3500 unch
Mar: 6.3300-6.4200 unch
Apr: 6.3800-6.4600 unch
May: 6.3800-6.4600 unch-dn 2.00
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Jan: 6.3000-7.9500 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Jan: 6.3000-7.9500 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 5.9100-6.0100 dn 6.25
11 pct protein: 6.1100-6.2100 dn 6.25
11.5 pct protein:
Jan: 6.2100-6.3100 dn 6.25
Feb: 6.2600-6.3100 dn 6.25
Mar: 6.3100-6.3600 dn 6.25
Apr: 6.3850 dn 6.25
May: NA
12 pct protein: 6.2600-6.3600 dn 6.25
13 pct protein: 6.3600-6.4600 dn 6.25
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.5850-6.9350 dn 8.25
14 pct protein:
Jan: 6.8250-7.1750 dn 8.25
Feb: 6.8750-7.1750 dn 8.25
Mar: 6.9250-7.1750 dn 8.25
Apr: 6.9700-7.2700 dn 7.50
May: NA
15 pct protein: 6.9450-7.2950 dn 8.25
16 pct protein: 7.0650-7.4150 dn 8.25
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jan: 5.0225-5.0725 up 8.50-dn 1.50
Feb: 5.0225-5.0725 dn 1.50-6.50
Mar: 5.0225-5.0725 dn 6.50
Apr: 4.9775-5.0275 dn 5.75
May: 4.9775-5.0275 dn 5.75
Jun: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Jan: 9.8700 dn 4.50
Feb: 9.8200 dn 7.50
Mar: 9.8400 dn 7.50
Apr: 9.9075 dn 7.50
May 9.9075 dn 7.50
Jun: 10.0450 dn 7.50
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.7025 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Dec 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 5.9700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.7500
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.0500
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.7600
California Weekly Grain Report
Jan. 23
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
Dollars Per Cwt. -Bulk-
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.00 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 9.55 up .33
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 9.51
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock. 9.85 up .32
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.85 up .32
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.44 up .32
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Soft White Wheat
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 11.75 no comp
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Hard Red Winter
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
Truck (California Origin): Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 12.50 no comp