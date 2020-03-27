Portland Daily Grain Report
March 27
Bids as of noon March 27. May wheat futures trended mixed, from 0.50 cents lower to 5.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon closes.
Bids for US 1 Soft White Wheat delivered to Portland in unit trains and barges for March delivery ordinary protein trended steady compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for guaranteed maximum 10.5 percent protein trended steady to 25.00 cents per bushel lower compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters are not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 11.5 percent US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat for March delivery trended mixed, from 0.50 cents lower to 14.50 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for 14 percent US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat for March delivery trended 5.75 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 2 Yellow Corn delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for March delivery were not available as most exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
Bids for US 1 Yellow Soybeans delivered full coast in 110 car shuttle trains for March delivery trended 1.25 cents per bushel higher compared to Thursday’s noon bids for the same delivery period. Some exporters were not issuing bids for nearby delivery.
According to the Portland Merchant’s Exchange, there were 13 grain vessels in Columbia River ports today, with three docked.
All bids in dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Mar: 6.0500-6.1500 unch
Apr: 6.0500-6.1500 unch
May: 6.0500-6.2500 unch-up 5.00
Jun: 6.0800-6.2500 unch-up 5.00
Jul: 6.0500-6.2000 unch-up 2.00
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Mar: 5.7500-6.1500 dn 25.00-unch
Apr: 6.0500-6.1800 up 3.00
May: 6.0500-6.2500 unch-up 5.00
Jun: 6.0800-6.3000 up 3.00-10.00
Jul: 6.0500-6.2500 up 3.00-7.00
US 1 White Club Wheat - delivered by Unit Trains and Barges
Ordinary protein:
Mar: 6.1500-7.8000 unch
Guaranteed maximum 10.5 pct protein:
Mar: 6.1500-7.8000 unch
US 1 Hard Red Winter Wheat - (Exporter bids-falling numbers of 300 or better)
Ordinary protein: 6.1175-6.3175 dn 0.50-up 14.50
11 pct protein: 6.3175-6.5175 dn 0.50-up 14.50
11.5 pct protein:
Mar: 6.4175-6.6175 dn 0.50-up 14.50
Apr: 6.4175-6.6175 dn 0.50-up 14.50
May: 6.4175-6.6675 dn 0.50-up 14.50
Jun: 6.4150-6.6650 up 0.25-25.25
Jul: 6.2650-6.5650 up 0.25-10.25
12 pct protein: 6.4675-6.6675 dn 0.50-up 14.50
13 pct protein: 6.5675-6.7675 dn 0.50-up 14.50
US 1 Dark Northern Spring Wheat (with a minimum of 300 falling numbers, a maximum of 0.5 part per million vomitoxin, and a maximum of one percent total damage)
13 pct protein: 6.5600-6.8300 up 5.75
14 pct protein:
Mar: 6.7200-7.0700 up 5.75
Apr: 6.8200-7.1200 up 10.75-5.75
May: 6.8200-7.1200 up 10.75-5.75
Jun: 6.8550-7.1050 up 15.50-5.50
Jul: 6.9050-7.1050 up 15.50-5.50
15 pct protein: 6.8000-7.1900 up 5.75
16 pct protein: 6.8800-7.3100 up 5.75
US 2 Yellow Corn
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Mar: NA
Apr: 4.3600-4.5400 dn 2.75-up 2.25
May: 4.4100-4.5400 dn 2.75
Jun: 4.4175-4.5075 dn 2.50-up 1.50
Jul: NA
Aug: NA
US 1 Yellow Soybeans
Shuttle trains-Delivered full coast Pacific Northwest-BN
Mar: 9.6650 up 1.25
Apr: 9.6650-9.7150 up 1.25
May: 9.7150 up 1.25
Jun: 9.7025 up 0.50
Jul: 9.6525 up 0.50
Aug: 9.6575 unch
US 2 Heavy White Oats ** 3.6300 unch
** Not well tested.
Exporter Bids Portland Rail/Barge Feb 2020
Averages in Dollars per bushel
US 1 Soft White by Unit Trains and Barges: 6.2400
US 1 Hard Red Winter (Ordinary protein): 5.8700
US 1 Hard Red Winter (11.5% protein): 6.1700
US 1 Dark Northern Spring (14% protein): 6.8200
California Weekly Grain Report
March 26
Paid by feed manufacturers and other users, delivered plant or receiving station. All prices are offers for prompt shipment unless otherwise stated. Due to limited availability, prices were not available with the exception of the following categories:
Dollars Per Cwt. Bulk
BARLEY US No 2 (46-lbs. per bushel)
Rail: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 10.00 no comp
Truck: Colusa County, 11.25 no comp
CORN US No 2 Yellow
FOB: Turlock/Tulare, 8.66 up .06
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley, 8.82 up .08-.03
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock, 8.96 up .06
Truck: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 8.96 up .06
SORGHUM US No 2 Yellow (Milo)
Rail: Los Angeles-Chino Valley via BNSF, 9.35 up .65-.56
WHEAT US No 2 or better - Hard Red Winter
(Domestic Values for Flour Milling)
FOB: Kern sale NC, 9.65 no comp
Truck (California Origin): Yolo County sale, 9.25 no comp
Truck: Riverside sale, 11.00 no comp
WHEAT Any Class for Feed
FOB: Kings-Tulare-Fresno Counties, 9.85 no comp
Truck: Stockton-Modesto-Oakdale-Turlock sale, 11.00 no comp